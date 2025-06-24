Arizona's Charming And Historic Forest Service Cabins Offer Unique Rustic Getaways Surrounded By Nature
If you've ever dreamed of having your own cozy cabin surrounded by nothing but nature, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) offers remote accommodations across the country. In Arizona, there are 19 different "Rooms With a View" in six of the state's national forests that can be booked online for anyone who wants to visit. Consider a cabin ensconced in a pine forest or one that has spectacular views of Arizona's famous red rock formations. Many allow pets while some even have facilities for horses, and all are fully immersed in nature.
Throughout the U.S., the Forest Service has hundreds of these log cabins, stone houses, and other rustic, sometimes historic, accommodations available for visitors to rent. Rangers and staff once used these cabins as offices or forest stations. Many were built more than a century ago by the Civilian Conservation Corps. As some are equipped with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, these cabins provided the perfect shelter for those monitoring the nation's forests. As electricity and transport networks expanded, there was less need for these forest stations. Instead, the USFS now rents them to visitors, and most of them are less than $100 a night.
However, Arizona's cabins are truly special. In a review of a cabin in Sedona, where you can find the most romantic sunset views in the U.S. from a hot air balloon, one visitor writes, "Location, location, location! Perfect! We really enjoyed our stay in this cabin. Great hiking in the area. Stargazing from the back porch ... You will love your stay here, Cathedral Rock at your back door, amazing sunrises and sunsets."
Arizona cabins are completely immersed in nature
The Crescent Moon Cabin in Sedona is described by the Arizona Office of Tourism as the "crown jewel" of the USFS Rooms With a View program. Nestled in the Coconino National Forest, the cabin was built in 1938 as part of a ranch from the 1880s and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It can fit up to 10 people, with a combination of queen, double, bunk beds, and futons. It has electricity, heat, and air conditioning available year-round, offering luxury in such a secluded and forested environment. Cook up a meal in one of its two kitchens and enjoy incredible views of towering Cathedral Rock from the back patio. It is currently listed at around $200 a night.
There are some things you should know before rushing to book. The properties are remote — many have no mobile phone service at all and no Wi-Fi. Getting to these cabins often means a long drive down unpaved roads that require a vehicle with a robust suspension. The more rustic cabins have no electricity, only solar lighting. For example, the Hull Cabin in Kaibab National Forest has a spectacular location next to the Grand Canyon (which is the national park with the highest number of deaths in America), but it has no electricity and only a separate bathhouse with a vault toilet. So, while this isn't as bare-bones as camping, it's not glamping either. These cabins are designed for adventurous visitors willing to forgo a few amenities to appreciate the natural world.
What to know about Arizona's forest cabins
If you're ready to book your cabin, start by deciding which forest you want to visit in Arizona: the colorfully named Horsethief Cabin in Prescott National Forest is a classic log cabin surrounded by towering Ponderosa pines at an elevation of 6,000 feet. On the other hand, the Kentucky Camp is an adobe cabin in the Coronado National Forest that was once a desert cattle ranch. Then, gauge what level of comfort you want for this cabin. Visitors should bring sheets and towels, food, and toiletries, along with any special kitchen items for cooking.
In some cases, visitors will also have to bring their own water, and you may not have any connections to the main water lines. Once you've determined how much pioneer spirit you want to experience, allow some flexibility on dates. These cabins book out fast, opening 180 days in advance. So, you'll need to plan and be ready to move dates around. Because of the lack of mobile phone coverage, be sure to bring extra resources like paper maps and satellite phones for finding your way and emergency communications.
Most important: Visitors are responsible for cleaning up after themselves. Tidy up and pack out your trash when you leave. If what you're looking for is more romance than rustic adventure, take a look at these cabin getaways that couples simply can't resist.