Arizona's Charming And Historic Forest Service Cabins Offer Unique Rustic Getaways Surrounded By Nature

If you've ever dreamed of having your own cozy cabin surrounded by nothing but nature, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) offers remote accommodations across the country. In Arizona, there are 19 different "Rooms With a View" in six of the state's national forests that can be booked online for anyone who wants to visit. Consider a cabin ensconced in a pine forest or one that has spectacular views of Arizona's famous red rock formations. Many allow pets while some even have facilities for horses, and all are fully immersed in nature.

Throughout the U.S., the Forest Service has hundreds of these log cabins, stone houses, and other rustic, sometimes historic, accommodations available for visitors to rent. Rangers and staff once used these cabins as offices or forest stations. Many were built more than a century ago by the Civilian Conservation Corps. As some are equipped with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, these cabins provided the perfect shelter for those monitoring the nation's forests. As electricity and transport networks expanded, there was less need for these forest stations. Instead, the USFS now rents them to visitors, and most of them are less than $100 a night.

However, Arizona's cabins are truly special. In a review of a cabin in Sedona, where you can find the most romantic sunset views in the U.S. from a hot air balloon, one visitor writes, "Location, location, location! Perfect! We really enjoyed our stay in this cabin. Great hiking in the area. Stargazing from the back porch ... You will love your stay here, Cathedral Rock at your back door, amazing sunrises and sunsets."