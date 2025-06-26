Arizona's Second-Largest Red Rock Desert Canyon Is A Quiet Haven Of Hidden Trails And Wild Charm

As an undeveloped wilderness paradise, Sycamore Canyon is a top spot for a truly wild Arizona hiking adventure. The trails in the canyon are a bit more challenging than some of the more accessible trails in national parks but still a bit easier than many of those in the Grand Canyon. If you're able and willing to take them on, though, you're unlikely to find any hiking destination in Arizona that provides the same volume of epic, unblemished canyon views. A portion of the 800-mile Arizona National Scenic Trail crosses through Sycamore Canyon, while the awe-inspiring Sycamore Canyon Vista has views and photo-ops that rival even the Grand Canyon! And you can find shorter and more moderate hikes in the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness. For example, the half-mile Sycamore Falls loop trail highlights the ephemeral but lovely Sycamore Falls.

Sycamore Falls is also a popular spot for rock climbing adventures, courtesy of scenic routes like the Sycamore Rim Trail #45. And though street-legal vehicles are prohibited on the park's trails, many sections of the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness (like the 11-mile Sycamore Creek OHV Trail) are great for ATVs and off-road outings. Whether you're on foot or an ATV, a journey through Sycamore Canyon also offers great opportunities for birdwatching, as numerous migratory birds use the canyon to find food and shelter. A few parts of the canyon even have ancient archeological sites built by the native Sinagua people centuries ago. In other words, Sycamore Canyon is a haven for hikers and photographers!

For overnight stays, the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness has some primitive campsites alongside camping areas in Kaibab National Forest. Alternatively, the nearby city of Williams also has lodging options, including the chic Western charm of Williams' Route 66 Trailborn Grand Canyon hotel!