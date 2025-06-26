Arizona's Second-Largest Red Rock Desert Canyon Is A Quiet Haven Of Hidden Trails And Wild Charm
In the popular imagination, Arizona's epic grandeur often begins and ends with the mighty Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon is, after all, one of the most famous natural wonders on the planet and an iconic representation of America's rugged landscape. Yet even with solitude available along the Grand Canyon's less-traveled Escalante Route, the park's overall popularity can persuade crowd-phobic travelers to seek out alternate destinations. Fortunately, Arizona has no shortage of amazing canyon destinations offering Grand Canyon spectacles without Grand Canyon crowds. The quiet majesty of the lesser-known Sycamore Canyon is a perfect example of Arizona canyon gems hiding in plain sight. While the name "Sycamore Canyon" is unlikely to spark instant recognition, the gorge has a strong case for being Arizona's most underrated spot for outdoor adventures.
Sycamore Canyon's public access points are located 61 miles (about 1.5 hours) north of Sedona and about 176 miles (or three hours north) of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Sitting in a relatively remote collection of pristine national forests, Sycamore Canyon is the perfect spot to experience one of the last remaining frontiers of Arizona's epic red rock desert landscape. The canyon's impressive size meets the lofty, awe-inspiring standard set by the much more famous Grand Canyon, while Sycamore Canyon's complex network of trails makes it an ideal setting for a backcountry hike. And while Grand Canyon National Park routinely attracts just under five million visitors each year, Sycamore Canyon's low-key profile makes it a quiet, peaceful haven for immersing yourself in Arizona's wild charm.
Sycamore Canyon spans three national forests in Sedona's backyard
As one of Arizona's premier outdoor destinations, the breathtaking Sedona has long established itself as one of the world's most "mindful" escapes. Even with such lofty competition in the Sedona area, Sycamore Canyon stands out as the perfect combination of magnificent views and much-needed seclusion. Carved by the small yet mighty Sycamore Creek (a tributary of the Verde River), Sycamore Canyon is the second-largest canyon system in Arizona's impressive Red Rock Country. The canyon's 56,000 acres boast the same eye-catching red sandstone that you'll find in other famed sights around Sedona, yet it also sports lush displays of greenery that you'd probably not expect to find in a rocky desert landscape. Sycamore Creek brings a rich wetland environment to the dry Arizona climate, creating intricate networks of trees and riparian ecosystems in the canyon's red rock expanse. Some parts of the canyon even protect old-growth saguaro cactus groves and palo verde forests. Adding to the canyon's polychromatic splendor is Sycamore Creek itself, which often forms gorgeous sapphire blue pools against the vibrant reds and greens above.
The Sycamore Canyon Wilderness sits at the intersection of Arizona's Kaibab, Coconino, and Prescott National Forests, giving you excellent access to three top outdoor destinations near Sedona. Sycamore Canyon's picturesque beauty comes thanks to the wilderness area's minimal development, with virtually no paved roads, construction, or meddlesome infrastructure. While this does require a bit of self-sufficiency and backcountry experience on your part, it also means that Sycamore Canyon provides one of Arizona's most authentic "true wilderness" experiences, where you can take in one-of-a-kind scenery without annoying crowds, loud traffic, or eyesore buildings getting in the way.
Add lesser-known canyon hikes to your Arizona bucket list
As an undeveloped wilderness paradise, Sycamore Canyon is a top spot for a truly wild Arizona hiking adventure. The trails in the canyon are a bit more challenging than some of the more accessible trails in national parks but still a bit easier than many of those in the Grand Canyon. If you're able and willing to take them on, though, you're unlikely to find any hiking destination in Arizona that provides the same volume of epic, unblemished canyon views. A portion of the 800-mile Arizona National Scenic Trail crosses through Sycamore Canyon, while the awe-inspiring Sycamore Canyon Vista has views and photo-ops that rival even the Grand Canyon! And you can find shorter and more moderate hikes in the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness. For example, the half-mile Sycamore Falls loop trail highlights the ephemeral but lovely Sycamore Falls.
Sycamore Falls is also a popular spot for rock climbing adventures, courtesy of scenic routes like the Sycamore Rim Trail #45. And though street-legal vehicles are prohibited on the park's trails, many sections of the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness (like the 11-mile Sycamore Creek OHV Trail) are great for ATVs and off-road outings. Whether you're on foot or an ATV, a journey through Sycamore Canyon also offers great opportunities for birdwatching, as numerous migratory birds use the canyon to find food and shelter. A few parts of the canyon even have ancient archeological sites built by the native Sinagua people centuries ago. In other words, Sycamore Canyon is a haven for hikers and photographers!
For overnight stays, the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness has some primitive campsites alongside camping areas in Kaibab National Forest. Alternatively, the nearby city of Williams also has lodging options, including the chic Western charm of Williams' Route 66 Trailborn Grand Canyon hotel!