Illinois' Abandoned Area That Was An Important Earth Station Is Now A Hauntingly Beautiful Ruin

Abandoned places are sources of intrigue—a time capsule imprinted in the allure of their past glory, overtaken by decay and nature. Whether you are a ruin photographer or a history nerd, it's hard to resist Pennsylvania's Eastern State Penitentiary, the world's most popular abandoned building. Abandoned towns are also fascinating, like Nevada's Rhyolite, one of the best-preserved and most photographed ghost towns. Then there's the decommissioned Hanover Earth Station, a satellite station forgotten in the middle of the woods in Illinois.

The Hanover Earth Station is situated at the end of a ridge in the Witkowsky State Wildlife Area, a 1,086-acre area of limestone ridges, verdant valleys, rolling hills, wetlands, and grasslands. In addition to the earth station's unique history, the wildlife area is also known as the Driftless Region, renowned for its unique landscape, perfect for hiking and wildlife viewing. The wildlife area is open for hiking from dawn to dusk daily, except during the deer hunting season, typically taking place in late November and early December. The best time to visit is during the summer, when the weather is warm and perfect for outdoor activities, and in the autumn, for the gorgeous fall foliage.

Witkowsky State Wildlife Area is 8.8 miles (15-minute drive) from the river town of Galena, Illinois, a charming historic town filled with cozy inns. There, you will find one-of-a-kind accommodations, like the historical DeSoto House Hotel and The Steamboat House Bed and Breakfast. The closest airport is Quad Cities International Airport, 89 miles away. The journey will take about an hour and a half via US-30 East. From Chicago O'Hare International Airport, it's 147 miles or two-and-a-half hours by car.