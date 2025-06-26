Illinois' Abandoned Area That Was An Important Earth Station Is Now A Hauntingly Beautiful Ruin
Abandoned places are sources of intrigue—a time capsule imprinted in the allure of their past glory, overtaken by decay and nature. Whether you are a ruin photographer or a history nerd, it's hard to resist Pennsylvania's Eastern State Penitentiary, the world's most popular abandoned building. Abandoned towns are also fascinating, like Nevada's Rhyolite, one of the best-preserved and most photographed ghost towns. Then there's the decommissioned Hanover Earth Station, a satellite station forgotten in the middle of the woods in Illinois.
The Hanover Earth Station is situated at the end of a ridge in the Witkowsky State Wildlife Area, a 1,086-acre area of limestone ridges, verdant valleys, rolling hills, wetlands, and grasslands. In addition to the earth station's unique history, the wildlife area is also known as the Driftless Region, renowned for its unique landscape, perfect for hiking and wildlife viewing. The wildlife area is open for hiking from dawn to dusk daily, except during the deer hunting season, typically taking place in late November and early December. The best time to visit is during the summer, when the weather is warm and perfect for outdoor activities, and in the autumn, for the gorgeous fall foliage.
Witkowsky State Wildlife Area is 8.8 miles (15-minute drive) from the river town of Galena, Illinois, a charming historic town filled with cozy inns. There, you will find one-of-a-kind accommodations, like the historical DeSoto House Hotel and The Steamboat House Bed and Breakfast. The closest airport is Quad Cities International Airport, 89 miles away. The journey will take about an hour and a half via US-30 East. From Chicago O'Hare International Airport, it's 147 miles or two-and-a-half hours by car.
Explore the Hanover Earth Station
In the 1970s, AT&T built the Hanover Earth Station along with six other stations in the United States, a network that utilized satellite technology to make long distance phone calls. With its 98-foot diameter antenna and advanced tracking system, the Hanover Earth Station broadcasted data to and from satellites, enabling people in the Midwest to communicate with those far away. However, due to the rapid development of technology, the Hanover Earth Station shuttered its doors in 1986, leaving behind two large concrete structures that once supported the 400-ton antenna. Though no longer in operation, the Hanover Earth Station has become a beautiful ruin that continues to intrigue outdoor explorers seeking a glimpse into the past.
The best way to see Hanover Earth Station is to hike the Walnut Trail, a 2.6-mile loop with a modest incline. The trailhead is located at the northwest part of the wildlife area, and the trail is well-marked, taking you through farmland, hills, and an overlook with a fantastic view before reaching Hanover Earth Station.
The Hanover Earth Station consists of two disk-like structures reminiscent of a futuristic movie set from the 1970s. On top of one of the structures, you can see the remnants of the cement foundation of the satellite antenna. The doors have been removed from both buildings, allowing you to enter freely. All furniture and fixtures have been removed, leaving behind only hollow concrete walls, columns, and scattered debris overtaken by nature. It's a fun place to poke around and imagine scientists and technicians working to connect calls more than four decades ago.
Other fun things to do near Hanover Earth Station
Besides exploring the ruins at Witkowsky State Wildlife Area, other fun activities include birdwatching. The wildlife area is home to 90 species of birds, including wild turkeys, golden eagles, ruby-throated hummingbirds, and more. Also, look out for Species of Concern identified by the Illinois Wildlife Action Plan, such as cerulean warbler, four-toed salamander, and timber rattlesnake— though it's endangered, its venom is poisonous to humans, so tread with care.
After your outdoor adventures, drive to the charming town of Galena to experience its rich history. If you want to learn more about the region's history, the Old Market Historic Site is the perfect spot. The two-story, pre-Civil War Greek Revival building served as the former river port city's market for 65 years. Alternatively, you can visit Galena & U.S. Grant Museum for a piece of Civil War history in a gorgeous Italianate mansion built in 1858.
Galena also has great food and drink options. The highly rated Cucina Bella offers classic Italian meals, such as eggplant parmigiana or a Bella Margherita pizza featuring capers, fresh mozzarella, and basil. You can cap off your meal with a tiramisu, or head to the American Old Fashion Ice Cream Parlor, which has been serving delicious ice cream in homemade waffle cones since the 1970s. If you're after some adult beverages, go to Galena Cellars Wine Tasting Room. It's housed in a beautiful historic building where you can sample award-winning local wines. Blaum Bros Public House, an extension of the distillery by the same name, serves handcrafted cocktails in a hip, saloon-style bar.
Can't get enough of Illinois's charming historic towns? Head to Woodstock for timeless architecture and quirky vintage shops, just over a two-hour drive away.