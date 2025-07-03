Tennessee's Under-The-Radar Gateway To The Great Smoky Mountains Is A Charming City With Unique Shops

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the United States and draws in people from all walks of life. Even if hiking isn't your thing, you can still witness the park's striking views without breaking a sweat. Those who want a multi-day getaway to this majestic mountain region will also need to pick a base for your adventures. While most tourists eye Gatlinburg or Dandridge, another picturesque, relaxing gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains, Maryville offers just as much charm, as well as the luxury of being under the radar. This quaint town is your launching pad for mountain pursuits, but even when you're not in the heart of nature, there's so much to do here. From relaxing at its many parks to roaming the downtown area to purchase quirky trinkets, the best of Maryville is slow, simple, and serene.

Flying into McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa, you'll arrive in Maryville in less than 10 minutes. Knoxville is also only about 30 minutes away. The drive from Chattanooga is manageable, too — you'll reach the town in about two hours. Nashville, however, is three to four hours away, so plan on heading out early.

You have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to accommodation. RT Lodge provides a boutique stay in an elegantly rustic setting with complimentary breakfast. Luxbury Inn and Suites, on the other hand, is a solid pick for couples and families — you can opt for either regular or two-bedroom suites. Want a holistic experience? Book a stay at Seven Springs Retreats to spend the nights in a cozy yurt, complete with beds, outlets, and traditional textiles. Or, rough it out in a tent along the creek. If you've ever dreamt of sleeping in a WWII train car or an aircraft hangar, Smith Family B&Bs is the top choice.