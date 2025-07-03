Tennessee's Under-The-Radar Gateway To The Great Smoky Mountains Is A Charming City With Unique Shops
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the United States and draws in people from all walks of life. Even if hiking isn't your thing, you can still witness the park's striking views without breaking a sweat. Those who want a multi-day getaway to this majestic mountain region will also need to pick a base for your adventures. While most tourists eye Gatlinburg or Dandridge, another picturesque, relaxing gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains, Maryville offers just as much charm, as well as the luxury of being under the radar. This quaint town is your launching pad for mountain pursuits, but even when you're not in the heart of nature, there's so much to do here. From relaxing at its many parks to roaming the downtown area to purchase quirky trinkets, the best of Maryville is slow, simple, and serene.
Flying into McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa, you'll arrive in Maryville in less than 10 minutes. Knoxville is also only about 30 minutes away. The drive from Chattanooga is manageable, too — you'll reach the town in about two hours. Nashville, however, is three to four hours away, so plan on heading out early.
You have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to accommodation. RT Lodge provides a boutique stay in an elegantly rustic setting with complimentary breakfast. Luxbury Inn and Suites, on the other hand, is a solid pick for couples and families — you can opt for either regular or two-bedroom suites. Want a holistic experience? Book a stay at Seven Springs Retreats to spend the nights in a cozy yurt, complete with beds, outlets, and traditional textiles. Or, rough it out in a tent along the creek. If you've ever dreamt of sleeping in a WWII train car or an aircraft hangar, Smith Family B&Bs is the top choice.
Maryville is a small town with character for days
You know what they say about small towns — hidden gems are all over the place. The Sam Houston Schoolhouse, for instance, is a historic site where visitors get to travel back in time to the early 19th century. Constructed by Revolutionary War veteran Andrew Kennedy and Henry McCulloch, the log-style cabin is where statesman Sam Houston taught before the War of 1812. Nowadays, children can play colonial games, learn how people ground corn and made candles during the pioneer era, and try their hand at quilting.
More history lessons await at the Cades Cove Museum, situated in the Thompson-Brown House. This free museum has thousands of artifacts on display that tell you about the region's simple way of life. You'll see vintage photographs of Cades Cove families, follow the trail that takes you to old log cabins, and buy a souvenir on your way out. When you feel like unwinding, make your way to Bicentennial Greenbelt Park in downtown for a leisurely stroll along tree-lined paths. The park is dotted with water features and lovely bridges, making it ideal for a morning jog, bike ride, or regular walk with your pup. From here, bike to the neighboring city on the Maryville-Alcoa Greenway.
Sandy Springs Park is another nice spot to spend the day under the sun. The 20-acre green space features several tennis courts for you to practice your serve swing, softball fields to improve your throwing drills, and basketball courts to perfect your dribbling. There are picnic areas, pavilions, and charcoal grills, too, if you want to enjoy a meal outdoors. One of the best things about small towns is that they almost always have a drive-in cinema. Catch a flick at Maryville's Parkway Drive-In Theatre for good, old-fashioned fun.
You won't be leaving Maryville empty-handed
While big cities boast mainstream brands and chain stores at every corner, you often end up finding the most unique pieces in off-the-beaten-path destinations. For comfy tops, shorts, dresses, and overalls, swing by The Boutique on Broadway — shop for embroidered dresses for a special occasion, or try some of their oversized outerwear for casual outings. Looking to stock up on your trip to the Great Smoky Mountains? Head to Little River Trading Company for camping gear like backpacks, sturdy shoes, rain jackets, and more. If you're traveling with your bike, you can buy extra parts for your vehicle in preparation for mechanical issues.
The Village Tinker is the place to purchase souvenirs for your loved ones. Whether they like bath essentials, scented candles, inspirational books, or accessories that stand out, this is your one-stop shop for gifts. J. Danforth Mercantile is another must-visit with a wide selection of self-care products, accessories, books, stationery, and similar items. Meanwhile, at The Shoppes at Homespun, you'll come across antique decor that makes for a lovely accent in your home. This isn't to say that your retail therapy in Maryville is limited only to small stores — you can always check out the brands at Foothills Mall.
In between stores, you're going to need to fuel up, and coffee is the answer to your prayers. Beard Brothers Coffee serves up the basics like Americano and cold brew, but their Mexican mocha has that extra sweetness you can't go without. Bear Grounds is also a cool spot for your midday break, where you can sip on your refreshing beverage paired with a much-needed cinnamon roll. Although Portland is considered the trendiest city for coffee in America, underrated towns like Maryville can still deliver on your order like a boss.