The Best Places To Stay In Barcelona Based On What You Want From The Trip, According To Reviews

There are a lot of good hotels in Barcelona, but that doesn't mean any old pick will do for your trip. Some look relaxing online but turn out to be full of reveling backpackers; others have kids dive-bombing in the pool when you were seeking something quiet and romantic. Also, some are in the wrong location, and getting that right has the potential to make or break a vacation.

We've gone through a ton of reviews and trusted publications to find the hotels and areas that consistently show up as the right fit for different needs. We haven't just picked the best-reviewed overall; we've looked to find places recommended for specific experiences and those in the most suitable locations for whatever it is you want to get out of your trip. Romance, exploration, culture, or even catching rays — whatever you're in Barcelona for, there's a suitable spot with your name on it.

We've cut through the marketing and paid attention to what actual travelers have had to say about where they stayed, what worked for them, and what didn't. We've also tried to include a variety of different options for a variety of budgets. So, whatever it is you wish to do, and however much it is you wish to spend, here are the best places (including areas and accommodation) in Barcelona.