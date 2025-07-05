California's Underrated State Park Offers Scenic Camping And Hiking Amongst Old-Growth Coast Redwoods
The best state parks in California are found in the Northern region, especially if you want to get lost in natural wonder. Henry W. Coe State Park, for instance, is not only Northern California's largest state park, but it's also a wildflower-studded paradise. Or if you seek backcountry beauty amongst ancient trees, Big Basin Redwoods State Park is the place to be — which brings us to our next point. Mendocino County is home to an underrated spectacle, where about 850 acres of redwoods provide shade to verdant meadows and serene paths. Hendy Woods State Park can easily captivate you with its towering giants, rewarding hikes, and subtle charm. It's mystical, magical, and utterly enchanting, which is why you need to visit before the secret is out.
Located near Philo in Anderson Valley — your gateway to the coast redwoods — Hendy Woods State Park was named after Joshua Hendy, the owner of the redwood forest. Despite working in the logging industry, Hendy is the person behind preserving the park's redwood groves. While it may seem off the beaten path, the astonishing groves draw in visitors who wish to feel like a whisper in a storm in the heart of nature. Most people come to the state park in the summer — specifically between May and September — due to the mild weather. It's not as foggy as other redwood state parks in Northern California, but it can get quite cool in the evenings.
Hendy Woods State Park is two-and-a-half hours away from San Francisco and more than three hours away from Sacramento, so it's best to camp the night there or book a stay in the nearby towns. The drive from the little artsy town of Fort Bragg is much closer — you'll arrive at the park in one hour.
Where to camp in Hendy Woods State Park
Nothing beats camping under colossal old-growth redwoods, which is why you should rough it out in Hendy Woods State Park. There are four rustic cabins and two adjacent campgrounds to choose from: Azalea and Wildcat Campgrounds. With a grand total of 92 sites, each comes with a food locker, table, and barbecue stove, along with shared showers and potable water. Two EV charging stations are available at the campgrounds, too.
As for RVs, your vehicle must be 35 feet at maximum with no hookups available — you're better off pitching a tent here. If you really want to have a roof over your head, opt for booking one of the cabins. But don't expect fancy glamping — the bunk beds have no mattresses or bedding. On top of that, there's no electricity, bathroom, or chairs in the room, except for a wood-burning stove. When you're not hiking or chilling by the sites, take advantage of the day use area to spend time with your camping buddies.
Both Azalea and Wildcat Campgrounds offer easy access to the Little Hendy and Big Hendy groves. Although most campsites are similar, some spots are closer to the redwoods. The bigger Big Hendy grove is a quick 15-minute stroll from the campground. This is where you'll find some of the larger trees in the state park — some of the redwoods are up to 300 feet high. If that's not impressive enough, they can be as old as 1,000 years. The Little Hendy grove, on the other hand, is much closer to the camping area. Although it's the smaller of the two, it's the perfect starting point toward Big Hendy. The Navarro River flows through the state park, making it an ideal place to cool off on hot afternoons.
Miles of hiking trails wind through majestic redwood
Happiness in Hendy Woods State Park comes in the form of hiking boots and miles of trails. The routes are by no means strenuous — more like leisurely walks while massive redwoods watch over you. The Hendy Woods Grand Tour Loop allows you to see all the highlights in the park in one go. The 3.6-mile trail takes a little over an hour to complete, passing through Big and Little Hendy groves. The coast redwoods create a scenery so magnificent, you'll want to stop and admire every step of the way. Luckily, multiple picnic tables are dotting the path, where you can sit and soak in your surroundings. Along the way, you'll pass by the Navarro River and the Hendy Hermit Hut, where a man lived for almost two decades.
The Hendy Woods Discovery Trail is much shorter at 1.4 miles, which you can complete in less than 30 minutes. The path is wheelchair-friendly and exposes you to the classic redwood vistas. You might catch sight of wildlife here, so keep your eyes peeled for black-tailed deer, raccoons, weasels, and smaller creatures. Follow the 1.5-mile Big Hendy Long Loop to marvel at the imposing trees that dominate the landscape. Whenever you want to witness the primeval trees that have stood the test of time, simply roam the verdant forest, and you'll eventually loop back to this grove.
But while everyone is flocking to the big grove, the hike to Little Hendy is relatively uncrowded, where you can enjoy a moment of tranquility. After your getaway to Hendy Woods State Park, you may want to plan your next adventure to the Trees of Mystery in Klamath to experience the redwoods on a gondola ride.