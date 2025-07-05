California's Underrated State Park Offers Scenic Camping And Hiking Amongst Old-Growth Coast Redwoods

The best state parks in California are found in the Northern region, especially if you want to get lost in natural wonder. Henry W. Coe State Park, for instance, is not only Northern California's largest state park, but it's also a wildflower-studded paradise. Or if you seek backcountry beauty amongst ancient trees, Big Basin Redwoods State Park is the place to be — which brings us to our next point. Mendocino County is home to an underrated spectacle, where about 850 acres of redwoods provide shade to verdant meadows and serene paths. Hendy Woods State Park can easily captivate you with its towering giants, rewarding hikes, and subtle charm. It's mystical, magical, and utterly enchanting, which is why you need to visit before the secret is out.

Located near Philo in Anderson Valley — your gateway to the coast redwoods — Hendy Woods State Park was named after Joshua Hendy, the owner of the redwood forest. Despite working in the logging industry, Hendy is the person behind preserving the park's redwood groves. While it may seem off the beaten path, the astonishing groves draw in visitors who wish to feel like a whisper in a storm in the heart of nature. Most people come to the state park in the summer — specifically between May and September — due to the mild weather. It's not as foggy as other redwood state parks in Northern California, but it can get quite cool in the evenings.

Hendy Woods State Park is two-and-a-half hours away from San Francisco and more than three hours away from Sacramento, so it's best to camp the night there or book a stay in the nearby towns. The drive from the little artsy town of Fort Bragg is much closer — you'll arrive at the park in one hour.