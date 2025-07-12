Colorado's Scenic Town On The Sante Fe Trail Mixes Art, Outdoor Adventure, And Family-Friendly Charm

Colorado has much to offer travelers seeking a scenic adventure; across its nearly 105,000 square miles, you'll find foodie destinations, mountain or lake escapes, and the chance to explore beautiful cityscapes. One could embark on the ultimate summer road trip to hit the state's most breathtaking beaches and state parks or discover La Junta, one of Colorado's best kept secrets that boasts historic charm, scenic beauty, and a low cost of living. La Junta is one of the towns on the historic Santa Fe Trail, which spans 1,203 miles in length across five states and passes through in Colorado. Head another 80 miles to the southwest, and you'll hit Trinidad, another Santa Fe trail town known for its family-friendly charm, arts and culture, and outdoor recreation.

Trinidad's past is rich with historical significance, as it served as a key stopover along the historical trail, was the site of a coal mining boom in the 1860s, and is a railroad hub with the arrival of the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway in 1878. It was the sight of 1914's Ludlow Massacre when the Colorado National Guard killed 22 miners and family members while on strike. During the Prohibition Era and beyond, the town's underground tunnels were rumored to aid in the smuggling of alcohol and were used for Mafia activity, including by Al Capone. More than 143 historical buildings have been preserved in the town of approximately 8,183 people in the El Corazon de Trinidad, spanish for "the "heart of Trinidad," a National Historic Landmark district.

To get here, you'll drive approximately three hours from Denver or just under two hours from Colorado Springs, home to the closest commercial airport. Opt for the scenic route aboard Amtrak's Southwest Chief route, featuring a daily stop in both directions, or travel via bus on Greyhound or FlixBus.