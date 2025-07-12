Colorado's Scenic Town On The Sante Fe Trail Mixes Art, Outdoor Adventure, And Family-Friendly Charm
Colorado has much to offer travelers seeking a scenic adventure; across its nearly 105,000 square miles, you'll find foodie destinations, mountain or lake escapes, and the chance to explore beautiful cityscapes. One could embark on the ultimate summer road trip to hit the state's most breathtaking beaches and state parks or discover La Junta, one of Colorado's best kept secrets that boasts historic charm, scenic beauty, and a low cost of living. La Junta is one of the towns on the historic Santa Fe Trail, which spans 1,203 miles in length across five states and passes through in Colorado. Head another 80 miles to the southwest, and you'll hit Trinidad, another Santa Fe trail town known for its family-friendly charm, arts and culture, and outdoor recreation.
Trinidad's past is rich with historical significance, as it served as a key stopover along the historical trail, was the site of a coal mining boom in the 1860s, and is a railroad hub with the arrival of the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway in 1878. It was the sight of 1914's Ludlow Massacre when the Colorado National Guard killed 22 miners and family members while on strike. During the Prohibition Era and beyond, the town's underground tunnels were rumored to aid in the smuggling of alcohol and were used for Mafia activity, including by Al Capone. More than 143 historical buildings have been preserved in the town of approximately 8,183 people in the El Corazon de Trinidad, spanish for "the "heart of Trinidad," a National Historic Landmark district.
To get here, you'll drive approximately three hours from Denver or just under two hours from Colorado Springs, home to the closest commercial airport. Opt for the scenic route aboard Amtrak's Southwest Chief route, featuring a daily stop in both directions, or travel via bus on Greyhound or FlixBus.
Explore the historical character and art of scenic downtown Trinidad, Colorado
You might start your exploration in Trinidad at its Welcome Center at 309 Nevada Ave, where if you're visiting from Memorial Day to Labor Day you can hop on the Trinidad Trolley for a free 45 minute tour through the historic district, operating daily (except Sundays) on the hour between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. History buffs will want to visit the Trinidad History Museum complex, which includes the Bloom Mansion and Baca House, along with the Southern Colorado Coal Miners Memorial & Museum to immerse themselves in Trinidad's history. Combine history with architecture by engaging in a self-guided walking tour through the historic district, put together by the Trinidad Historical Society, with information and mobile device QR code listed on the Visit Trinidad Colorado website.
Corazon de Trinidad is also a Creative District, designated by Colorado Creative Industries, and has become a thriving arts and culture community amongst the downtown historical buildings. Art lovers must visit the A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art, housed in the 1906 former Jamieson's Department Store building. Check out their collection of Arthur Roy Mitchell works, who's known for Western illustrations. The space includes the Space to Create, a state-sponsored initiative where artists live, work, and create in the same space. You'll also want to peruse through downtown galleries, including the Corazon Gallery, Trinidad Artspace Gallery, and Marketplace Gallery, where you can purchase a handmade souvenir. Main Street LIVE is the town's center for performance art which includes community theater, live music, and dance performances and classes. You can also find a variety of live music and open mic nights at venues throughout town a few times per week.
Engage in outdoor recreation in Trinidad, Colorado
You can experience Trinidad's outdoors by strolling the Purgatoire Riverwalk for 3.5 miles, where many choose to cast a line or float on an inner tube. Be sure to keep an eye out for the vintage Steam Engine 638 near City Hall. Cyclists can also enjoy more than 1600+ miles of gravel biking roads in Las Animas County, and Trinidad plays host to RADfest, an annual gravel bike race in September.
Nearby Fishers Peak State Park is a 19,200 acre park, where 1,000 acres are open for hiking as part of the Fishers Peak Trailhead with the 9,633 feet Fisher's Peak as the backdrop. There are 16 miles of trails available for hiking and biking, with additional future access planned. The 2,960 acre Trinidad Lake State Park is an ideal spot for water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding; it features a boat ramp, 46 picnic sites, and 10.3 miles of trails. You'll need to purchase a day use pass or use an annual pass for either park and Trinidad Lake State Park offers RV and tent sites to extend the adventure overnight.
When you're ready to rest for the night, Trinidad has various chain properties and historical options , including the The Tarabino Inn, a five room historic Victorian style 1907 bed and breakfast and The Well Hotel & Taproom, a renovated 1888 property with 12 rooms. For RV-friendly options, book at the Cawthorn Park RV Park & Motel or Summit RV Park along the Santa Fe Trail. Trinidad lies 13 miles north of the New Mexico border, where foodies are road tripping to sample the best of innovative Native American cuisine, and you can visit Raton, a charming New Mexico city with a historic railroad, downtown, and beautiful mountain scenery.