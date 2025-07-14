Italy's Rolling Hills Cradle An Ancient Village Of Cobblestone Charm, Wildflowers, And Open Skies

About a third of Italy is wooded. While many travelers have heard of the unparalleled fall foliage views in the Piedmont region or the ancient beech trees on the Gargano Peninsula in the country's most biodiverse forest, fewer are familiar with the Salto Plateau, home to the largest expanse of larch trees in Europe. The village of San Genesio, just north of Bolzano in South Tyrol, is the perfect base for exploring this scenic landscape.

The hilltop town is small, with a population of around 3,000 people, and its cobblestone streets and pretty squares are a pleasure to explore on foot. Visitors can stop into the parish church, across the square from the picturesque city hall. But the main attraction here is the surrounding scenery. Thanks to San Genesio's elevated position and proximity to the Dolomites, you can take in breathtaking views — framed by wide skies and colorful wildflowers when in season — from many points around the village. If you're interested in exploring more of this region, check out this Dolomites getaway where "Austria Meets Italy," according to Rick Steves.