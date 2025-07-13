Situated Between Bozeman And Yellowstone Is A Hidden River Gem With Bison And Outdoor Adventure
Montana's vast landscapes, from national parks like Yellowstone and Glacier to the premier ski resort of Big Sky, draw travelers year round to "The Treasure State." Though these destinations are world famous, head off the tourist track to a charming and beautiful community in the shadow of a nearly 11,000-foot peak on the shores of the Yellowstone River. Home to less than 400 people, Emigrant was originally a railroad stop roughly halfway between Bozeman and Yellowstone National Park. Emigrant's history is reflected in the Old Saloon in its center that dates to 1902.
The surrounding area, called Paradise Valley, is blessed with towering mountains, dense forest, natural hot springs, and the rushing Yellowstone River for plentiful outdoor adventures of hiking, fishing, and horseback riding. However, relaxation also abounds, with nearby natural hot springs for soaking with mountain views and Sage Lodge offering luxe accommodations, fine dining, and a spa. And a 30-mile drive from Emigrant will bring you to Yellowstone National Park, where you can spot bison, visit Old Faithful, and enjoy scenic hikes and drives.
Emigrant and the surrounding Paradise Valley ensure a true Wild West adventure, but it is easy to access. Emigrant is an hour's drive from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, a gateway to Montana's outdoor wonders with tons of nonstop flights. Emigrant is beautiful to visit year round, from hiking and fishing in the summer to snowmobiling and snowshoeing in winter.
What to see and do in Emigrant
Emigrant is an adventurer's paradise and an ideal base from which to explore the area's natural beauty. One of the best things to do in Montana is head out on a hike. The most challenging hike is embarking to the summit of Emigrant Peak, which stands at an elevation of 10,960 feet. The steep, 7.6-mile out-and-back trail is intense, with some rock climbing and scrambling portions needed to reach the top. However, hikers will be rewarded with vast panoramic vistas. For a much more accessible hike, head to the Palisade Falls Trailhead for the 1.1-mile paved trail to see the picturesque Palisade Falls, an 80-foot waterfall tucked into Custer Gallatin National Forest. The stunning Yellowstone River flows through Emigrant and brims with a wide range of fish. Both amateur and expert anglers should book a fly-fishing excursion with Anglers West to catch sizable fish like rainbow and brown trout and mountain whitefish.
Near Emigrant in the town of Pray is the Chico Hot Springs Resort, a soothing hot spring getaway right by Yellowstone National Park. Established in 1900, Chico offers two large outdoor pools fed by natural hot springs where you can soak with the magnificent backdrop of Paradise Valley. Guests can opt for day passes or stay overnight on the 700-acre property in one of the resort's lodges, cabins, or unique glamping wagons.
For more stunning views, drive about 35 minutes to the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park, which is home to wildlife like bison, elk, and bears and iconic sights such as Old Faithful geyser and Grand Prismatic Spring. Before you go, make sure you review the most upsetting tourist mistakes people make in Yellowstone National Park.
Where to stay and eat in Emigrant
The tiny center of Emigrant is home to the historic Old Saloon, which dates to 1902. With its iconic facade and rustic Western decor, a meal at this Montana institution is a must and draws locals and visitors from near and far. The Old Saloon is open daily for lunch and dinner, and breakfast is also served on the weekends. The menu features hearty cuisine, such as the Old Saloon burger, elk meatloaf, and Prime Rib, accompanied by a wide range of draft beers. For dessert, don't miss the homemade bread pudding or cheesecake with huckleberry compote.
Just around the corner is Follow Yer' Nose BBQ, a casual and festive shack with long wooden picnic tables where you can feast on BBQ favorites of brisket, pulled pork, and spare ribs. For a breakfast treat, venture next door to Wildflour Bakery for freshly baked breads, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee.
A 5-minute drive from Emigrant's petite hub will bring you to Sage Lodge, a grand retreat on the shores of the Yellowstone River. Designed to resemble the classic lodge resorts of the West but with plenty of sleek modern finishes, the Sage Lodge boasts 34 rooms in the main lodge, as well as four ranch houses with four bedrooms each on the 1,200-acre property. There are also two restaurants with all-day dining at the Fireside Room and three-course dinners served at fine-dining restaurant The Grill. Open year round, Sage Lodge offers a wide range of adventures, from fly fishing, hiking, and mountain biking on site in the summer and snowmobiling and cross-country skiing in the winter. For more leisurely pursuits, indulge in a treatment at the spa, which also offers a sauna, steam room, and outdoor hot tub.