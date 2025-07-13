Situated Between Bozeman And Yellowstone Is A Hidden River Gem With Bison And Outdoor Adventure

Montana's vast landscapes, from national parks like Yellowstone and Glacier to the premier ski resort of Big Sky, draw travelers year round to "The Treasure State." Though these destinations are world famous, head off the tourist track to a charming and beautiful community in the shadow of a nearly 11,000-foot peak on the shores of the Yellowstone River. Home to less than 400 people, Emigrant was originally a railroad stop roughly halfway between Bozeman and Yellowstone National Park. Emigrant's history is reflected in the Old Saloon in its center that dates to 1902.

The surrounding area, called Paradise Valley, is blessed with towering mountains, dense forest, natural hot springs, and the rushing Yellowstone River for plentiful outdoor adventures of hiking, fishing, and horseback riding. However, relaxation also abounds, with nearby natural hot springs for soaking with mountain views and Sage Lodge offering luxe accommodations, fine dining, and a spa. And a 30-mile drive from Emigrant will bring you to Yellowstone National Park, where you can spot bison, visit Old Faithful, and enjoy scenic hikes and drives.

Emigrant and the surrounding Paradise Valley ensure a true Wild West adventure, but it is easy to access. Emigrant is an hour's drive from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, a gateway to Montana's outdoor wonders with tons of nonstop flights. Emigrant is beautiful to visit year round, from hiking and fishing in the summer to snowmobiling and snowshoeing in winter.