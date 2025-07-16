Situated Between Rome And Naples Is Italy's Off-The-Tourist-Trail Wine Town With Lush Parks And Authentic Charm

An Italian summer is moving higher and higher on many of our bucket lists — or, an Italian, spring, winter, or fall for that matter. In a country known for its premier cuisine, rich history, and incredible landscapes, there isn't a bad time of year to visit, but Italy's great allure draws infamous crowds, cramping the style of locals and tourists alike. Some Italian cities are more popular than others, like the endlessly romantic city of Rome that bursts with history at every corner as well as Naples, the pizza capital of the world, known for its vibrant street life. Though these cities are certainly worth visiting, the crowds there can be overwhelming, especially during summer, when international tourists arrive en masse.

Don't let the masses squash your Italian dreams, though. Italy is home to many less-acclaimed cities that have just as much to eat, drink, see, and do as their more famous counterparts. For starters, the central-Italian town of Sezze, located in the historic Lazio region, sits just between Rome and Naples. Though Sezze may not be the first place that comes to mind when planning the classic Italian vacation, its delicious wines, lush scenery, and authentic, Italian charm, has everything you're looking for and more in one underrated slice of heaven.