Situated Between Rome And Naples Is Italy's Off-The-Tourist-Trail Wine Town With Lush Parks And Authentic Charm
An Italian summer is moving higher and higher on many of our bucket lists — or, an Italian, spring, winter, or fall for that matter. In a country known for its premier cuisine, rich history, and incredible landscapes, there isn't a bad time of year to visit, but Italy's great allure draws infamous crowds, cramping the style of locals and tourists alike. Some Italian cities are more popular than others, like the endlessly romantic city of Rome that bursts with history at every corner as well as Naples, the pizza capital of the world, known for its vibrant street life. Though these cities are certainly worth visiting, the crowds there can be overwhelming, especially during summer, when international tourists arrive en masse.
Don't let the masses squash your Italian dreams, though. Italy is home to many less-acclaimed cities that have just as much to eat, drink, see, and do as their more famous counterparts. For starters, the central-Italian town of Sezze, located in the historic Lazio region, sits just between Rome and Naples. Though Sezze may not be the first place that comes to mind when planning the classic Italian vacation, its delicious wines, lush scenery, and authentic, Italian charm, has everything you're looking for and more in one underrated slice of heaven.
Flora, fare, and dinosaur footprints in Sezze
Though Tuscany is known as one of the world's top-tier wine destinations, it is not the be all end all for wine lovers visiting Italy. Classic vineyards like Tomei bring travelers off the beaten path to the Italian village of Sezze for a genuine wine country experience. Tomei creates their blends with grapes native to Sezze, relying on traditions passed down through generations of grape growers. Sezze's history as a wine haven dates back to ancient Rome, when historical figures like Cicero enjoyed wine from this very same region. Luckily, you don't need to travel back 2,000 years into the past to drink good wine in Sezze. To indulge in Italian cuisine while staying in the countryside, consider reserving a table at Torre Pani Ristorante di Montagna. Share mouth watering antipasti and the primo or secondo of your choice with a scenic Italian backdrop reminiscent of a dream.
Like its Roman and Neapolitan neighbors, fabulous food and drink just scratches the surface of what Sezze has to offer. Bask in Sezze's idyllic outdoors with its prime location in the Lepini Mountains among olive trees and cobblestone streets. Spend an afternoon in Parco della Macchia for mountain views, scenic strolls, and plenty of picnic tables to enjoy your leftovers from last night's meal. For a taste of history that goes even farther back than the Roman Empire, explore 100 million year old dinosaur foot prints in Fosso Brivolco. Remarkably, this park has over 200 footprints of dinosaurs — including both herbivorour and carnivorous species — distributed in three distinct geological layers.
Travel and accommodations in Sezze
Sezze's historic attractions and untouched cobblestone keep the town's original charm alive, allowing visitors to travel back in time without needing a time machine. For example, you can check out Sezze's impressive ancient Santa Maria cathedral along with the Museo Archeologico and its displays of artifacts dating back to prehistoric times, all within the walls of Sezze's old town hall. With all of the Lazio region's charm without the foot traffic of Italy's main tourist trail, Sezze has an abundance of personality, recreation, and of course, exquisite wine and cuisine.
When you are ready to add Sezze to your European itinerary, the Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome is less than a three hours away by train. On the other side of Sezze, the Naples International Airport is roughly four and a half hours away via train. Once you've arrived in Sezze, there are plenty of comfortable places to drop off your bags and take a breather, like the Sole Dall'Alba Al Tramonto, with its gorgeous views of the mountains in an accommodation that feels like home. If you haven't had enough of Italy when it's time to check out, consider a day trip to this tranquil town near Rome with two unique waterfalls and far fewer crowds than at the Colosseum. If you can't squeeze in every part of your Italian itinerary into one trip, don't worry; Rome wasn't built in a day either. For an encore to your European escapade, book a trip with one of these airlines with inexpensive last-minute flights.