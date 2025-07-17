'Arizona's Strangest Museum' Is An Unusual Abandoned Mining Hub Hidden In The Gorgeous Verde Valley
America's mining days may be in the past, but the important historical footprint those towns left behind is ever present across history and even modern day. Many of these communities have turned into ghost towns, with the mines themselves serving as museums for visitors to explore. Arizona has many of these abandoned settlements, such as the one with an unusual name, where you can truly get away from it all, called Nothing. You can also find several historical mining communities, such as Jerome, once called "The Wickedest Town in the West," which is now a picturesque haven for artists.
Located just north of Jerome in Arizona's gorgeous Verde Valley is the Gold King Mine and Ghost Town, dubbed "Arizona's strangest museum" by The Arizona Republic newspaper. The title is due to the rusty relics it houses from its heyday, which began in 1890. Miners created the 1,270-foot shaft below the surface with the goal of finding copper, but gold ended up being the ultimate discovery. To distinguish itself from the 1-mile away mining hub in Jerome, the camp was named Haynes, which even established and operated its own post office from 1908 to 1922.
After being abandoned for nearly 100 years, Don Robertson purchased the property in 1981 and turned it into a museum and attraction. His family now operates the 5.2-acre property, featuring the mine shaft and equipment, a stamp mill, interactive demonstrations, and a small petting zoo. It's open year-round every day except Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March to November, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. December through February.
Exploring Arizona's unusual Gold King Mine and Ghost Town
After arriving at the parking lot, you'll want to pay the admission fees inside the Entrance and Gift Shop building. As of this writing, the fees are $12 for ages 13 to 79, $7 for children 6 to 12, with all other ages being free. You can grab a map, inquire about the day's activities, and ask staff questions before embarking on your self-guided tour.
One of your first sights will be "The Other Woman," a vintage truck, which is one of over 180 antique cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Then stroll through remnants of the town's buildings, such as the dentist's office, gas station, miner's cabin, and schoolhouse. The mining section has an ore crusher, a working sawmill, the original mine shaft area, and a replica of it. You can try your hand at gold and gem panning for an additional fee per person. As of this writing, the cost for gem panning is $12, while gold panning is $18. At the sawmill, the machine will cut large wood pieces that you can purchase. Don't miss "Big Bertha," a large 1930 three-cylinder engine brought from a former mine in Bagdad, Arizona, which staff will demonstrate for an additional fee.
As part of the experience, a small petting zoo exists on the property that includes goats Bonnie and Clyde, Bella the pig, along with donkeys and rabbits. If you're interested in giving the animals a snack, there is animal feed available for purchase in the gift shop. You might also find some free-roaming chickens and turkeys on the property.
How to get to Arizona's strangest museum and where to stay
Getting to the ghost town and Jerome will require a car. The trip is 29 miles from Prescott Regional Airport and 69 miles from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, with limited flight selections; car rentals are available. It's a longer trek from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 116 miles, though there are ample flight and rental car options. The drive northeast from Prescott over Mingus Mountain into Jerome on Highway 89A is considered a scenic, worthwhile journey if you can handle the winding hairpin turns and steep cliff climb. A less twisty but equally picturesque alternative is heading west on 89A from Cottonwood, which may aid white-knuckled passengers and those prone to car sickness.
There are several historic accommodations available in Jerome. If the presence of a few haunting spirits doesn't bother you, book a room at the Jerome Grand Hotel, a former hospital, rumored to be haunted by the souls who died there. Other options include the 1898 Ghost City Inn, a bed and breakfast property with six rooms known for sweeping views of the picturesque Verde Valley below, and the 1899 Connor Hotel, with 12 distinct rooms on Main Street in the heart of Jerome. You could also opt for a stay in Cottonwood, "Arizona's biggest little town" in the heart of wine country with an idyllic year-round climate, a 10-mile trip from the Gold King Mine and Ghost Town. If you've got an RV or want to pitch a tent, this is an ideal spot for that.