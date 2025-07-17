'Arizona's Strangest Museum' Is An Unusual Abandoned Mining Hub Hidden In The Gorgeous Verde Valley

America's mining days may be in the past, but the important historical footprint those towns left behind is ever present across history and even modern day. Many of these communities have turned into ghost towns, with the mines themselves serving as museums for visitors to explore. Arizona has many of these abandoned settlements, such as the one with an unusual name, where you can truly get away from it all, called Nothing. You can also find several historical mining communities, such as Jerome, once called "The Wickedest Town in the West," which is now a picturesque haven for artists.

Located just north of Jerome in Arizona's gorgeous Verde Valley is the Gold King Mine and Ghost Town, dubbed "Arizona's strangest museum" by The Arizona Republic newspaper. The title is due to the rusty relics it houses from its heyday, which began in 1890. Miners created the 1,270-foot shaft below the surface with the goal of finding copper, but gold ended up being the ultimate discovery. To distinguish itself from the 1-mile away mining hub in Jerome, the camp was named Haynes, which even established and operated its own post office from 1908 to 1922.

After being abandoned for nearly 100 years, Don Robertson purchased the property in 1981 and turned it into a museum and attraction. His family now operates the 5.2-acre property, featuring the mine shaft and equipment, a stamp mill, interactive demonstrations, and a small petting zoo. It's open year-round every day except Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March to November, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. December through February.