These Five Scenic Montana Waters Are Also Some Of The Most Snake-Filled In The State

Snakes are, admittedly, rather creepy and disturbing creatures. In fact, fear of snakes is one of the most common worldwide phobias. However, the fact of the matter is, they're an integral part of a healthy ecosystem. Snakes are both prey and predator, contribute to pest control, and, in some cases, even help save human lives. So, despite the jump-scare, the presence of a snake on your wild wanderings is a good thing (although if it's venomous ... run).

Throughout the American West, with its plentiful, diverse open spaces, many different snake species thrive. And while a trail or field might be where you're more likely to stumble upon one, there's another unexpected place you might see them: in a river or a lake. Many snakes can swim — or at least slither — through the shallows, and certain bodies of water even tend to attract more of them. For example, Washington's most snake-filled lakes and rivers might make you think twice before diving in. Additionally, its almost-neighbor, the beautiful Montana, also has its own set of snake-heavy bodies of water.

Although there are 10 native snake species in Montana, most of them aren't venomous — except for the prairie rattlesnake. And even though the three garter snake species found in the state are said to be semi-aquatic (in other words, they can swim), the remaining species — like the rattlesnake — aren't considered aquatic at all. Nonetheless, they have still been spotted in certain Montana waters. That said, chances are that, if you do happen to see a snake in Montana's most snake-infested bodies of water, they're going to be harmless. So just go on your merry way and let the snake do its thing.