Portugal's Blue Volcanic Swimming Pools Are A Surreal Oceanfront Wonderland With Stunning Views
Southwest of Portugal's mainland is an enchanting island that will whisk you away to a dreamy, otherworldly escape. Madeira, known as the Pearl of the Atlantic, is a volcanic island famed for its food, warm temperatures, and stunning beauty. One of the island's main attractions is a natural pool paradise carved into ancient lava rock near the gorgeous mountainside village of Porto Moniz. These crystal-clear tidal pools, filled by the Atlantic Ocean itself, are considered among the best oceanside swimming pools in the world, according to CNN — and the public agrees. TripAdvisor reviewers honored them with a 2024 Traveler's Choice Award.
Madeira is often referred to as Europe's Hawaii with its tropical vibes, volcanic terrain, and oceanfront serenity. Similar to the sublime lava pools in Hawaii, the volcanic pools at Porto Moniz offer a surreal swimming experience, where you can float in calm, sapphire waters while waves crash just beyond the jagged edges of the rocks. Whether you're there for relaxation, adventure, or simply to soak in the views, the pools deliver a one-of-a-kind coastal experience next to the charming and colorful village of Porto Moniz, with its winding streets and vibrant houses that reflect the island's laid-back spirit. For those looking to stay nearby, the Aqua Natura Madeira and Hotel Euro Moniz both offer incredible views, modern comforts, and easy access to the pools. Forget a weekend trip, Madeira is the kind of place that will make you want to cancel your return flight home.
How the Porto Moniz pools were formed
Madeira was formed as a result of ancient volcanic eruptions, where flowing lava met the Atlantic Ocean, instantly cooling and solidifying into sharply textured black rock. Then, over the subsequent millennia, the ocean carved out smooth basins within the lava fields, creating the crystal-clear tidal pools at Porto Moniz that are now filled by the sea with each passing wave. Unlike typical beaches or manmade pools, in these oceanside lava pools, you're completely immersed in nature, floating in the calm saltwater. The contrast between the stillness of the pools and the power of the surrounding ocean creates an almost cinematic experience. Besides Hawaii and Madeira, pools like these are also found in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores, such as on the island of São Miguel, one of the world's best green retreats.
Entry to the Porto Moniz pools is 3 euros (around $3.50) per person, and hours of operation are between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the summer and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the winter. The swimming area is well-maintained and safe, with lifeguards on duty at all times. Direct access points are built into the rock, and amenities include a bar, changing rooms, a playground, and a first aid station. You can also rent sun loungers and umbrellas if you like.
Whether you're swimming, sunbathing, or just marveling at the views, the Porto Moniz pool experience is both relaxing and unforgettable — a rare opportunity to enjoy the wild Atlantic from the comfort of a natural volcanic spa! Want to learn more about other towns on Madeira? Check out our article on the island's vibrant village with coastal charm and colorful homes.