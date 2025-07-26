Colorado's Underrated Mountain College Town Is An Idyllic Getaway Blending Art And Endless Outdoor Recreation

It's no secret that Colorado is one of the best destinations in the U.S. for outdoor activities. Be it horseback riding, hiking, skiing, mountain biking, camping — you name it — the Centennial State's more than 104,000 square miles brim with some of North America's most spectacular mountains, dramatic forests, expansive prairies, and trout-filled river canyons offering endless outdoor fun. Tucked between Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests, the charming upcountry city of Gunnison is the perfect base camp for your central Colorado adventures.

Gunnison boasts access to amazing snow-capped peaks, miles of trails, epic fishing, and millions of acres of public lands at your feet. The Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport (GUC) is located just south of town and offers convenient flight options from Denver, Dallas, and Houston. Renting a car allows visitors the most freedom to explore both the city and its surrounding natural beauty. However, Gunnison does have a free public transportation system. The city is a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Denver and roughly two hours southeast of Grand Junction, western Colorado's largest city in the heart of wine country.

If you're headed to nearby Crested Butte, an immaculate mountain town known as Colorado's "wildflower capital," you'll drive right through Gunnison. At only 35 minutes north, the quaint ski town is a perfect destination for shopping, dining, and immensely scenic hiking. With its backdrop of the West Elk Mountains, access to great recreation, and plenty of local attractions, you'll enjoy all seasons in sunny "Gunny" and the surrounding Gunnison Valley.