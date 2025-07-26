A California Mountain Town's Art Festival Takes Place In A Park Surrounded By Breathtaking Scenery

A trip to Southern California is often atop many travel bucket lists, with visions of beautiful coastal sunsets amongst its renowned beach communities. The region's inland mountain towns are often overlooked as travel destinations for those planning trips to the Golden State. One prime example is Idyllwild, a quirky mountain town mixing nature and art that's perfect for a weekend getaway. Another is Ojai, a quaint city in the hills and a charming destination with stunning pink sunset views. Its calming, peaceful setting inspires the works of many artisans and craftpersons. The end result is an annual art festival called Art in the Park, which takes place outdoors with breathtaking scenery as the backdrop.

The tradition of Ojai's Art in the Park was started in 1977 by the Ojai Art Center. Founded in 1939, it's the oldest nonprofit art center in California. The goal was to have a place for artists of various mediums to share and sell their work in a public setting on Memorial Day weekend.

The setting needed to be ideal, and the seven-acre historic Libbey Park was chosen for the festival's location. Libbey Park is found amongst oak trees in the town's center and along a walking path. It's home to a rebuilt Libbey Bowl amphitheater, which hosts the Ojai Music Festival. Here you'll notice the park's own signature art piece, the Sound Arch, a 12-foot interactive arch sculpture that plays harmonious sounds as you walk beneath it. Surrounding the park are views of the Topatopa Mountains and Sulphur Mountain, which the Ojai Valley sits beneath.