A California Mountain Town's Art Festival Takes Place In A Park Surrounded By Breathtaking Scenery
A trip to Southern California is often atop many travel bucket lists, with visions of beautiful coastal sunsets amongst its renowned beach communities. The region's inland mountain towns are often overlooked as travel destinations for those planning trips to the Golden State. One prime example is Idyllwild, a quirky mountain town mixing nature and art that's perfect for a weekend getaway. Another is Ojai, a quaint city in the hills and a charming destination with stunning pink sunset views. Its calming, peaceful setting inspires the works of many artisans and craftpersons. The end result is an annual art festival called Art in the Park, which takes place outdoors with breathtaking scenery as the backdrop.
The tradition of Ojai's Art in the Park was started in 1977 by the Ojai Art Center. Founded in 1939, it's the oldest nonprofit art center in California. The goal was to have a place for artists of various mediums to share and sell their work in a public setting on Memorial Day weekend.
The setting needed to be ideal, and the seven-acre historic Libbey Park was chosen for the festival's location. Libbey Park is found amongst oak trees in the town's center and along a walking path. It's home to a rebuilt Libbey Bowl amphitheater, which hosts the Ojai Music Festival. Here you'll notice the park's own signature art piece, the Sound Arch, a 12-foot interactive arch sculpture that plays harmonious sounds as you walk beneath it. Surrounding the park are views of the Topatopa Mountains and Sulphur Mountain, which the Ojai Valley sits beneath.
All about Ojai's Art in the Park festival
Art in the Park, considered one of the premier art fairs in California, draws between 3,000 and 5,000 attendees each year to the town of approximately 7,500 people. Admission to the festival is free, and it takes place both Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. More than 70 artists have exhibit booths each year to showcase their talents and sell their creations.
The festival also features an exhibit area for high school students who are emerging artists to present their work and build experience. Prizes are awarded for first, second, and third place in both the adult and high school categories. Through March each year, artists can apply to exhibit in the festival on the Ojai Art Center website, along with paying a $25 jurying fee. Booth fees start at $325 (this includes the jurying fee) and are discounted for members of the Ojai Art Center.
In addition to exhibitions, the family-friendly event offers a hands-on activity area where attendees of all ages can put their creative side to work, a food and beverage section (even an adult-only one), and live musical performances from area musicians. Vendors who want to participate in these areas must also apply through the Art Center website, and fees vary depending on category. If you're coming as a spectator, you'll want to plan ahead, as the town can easily fill up. However, you'll have additional accommodation options nearby in the Santa Clara River Valley, home to two California gems: Fillmore, known as California's "last best small town," famed for film, food and charm, and Southern California's best-kept secret, Santa Paula, the "citrus capital of the world," each less than 30 miles from Ojai.
Visit Ojai Art Center and Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts and enjoy other art experiences in Ojai Valley
The Art in the Park festival is certainly the top art festival in Ojai Valley, but if it isn't taking place during your visit, there are plenty of other art experiences to enjoy. You can visit the festival's host facility, the Ojai Art Center, which provides eight branches of public programs — art, dance, film, literary, music, photography, theater, and youth. Generally open Tuesday through Sunday, the center offers live theater productions at its 120-seat theater, an art gallery, dance studio, and more. The Ojai Valley Museum is another great destination. Combining a look at the history and art of the Valley, it's open Thursday through Sunday for a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $1 for children.
Additionally, visitors to Ojai's downtown area will find it dotted with numerous art galleries for perusing by art enthusiasts and appreciators. The Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts shares the works of its namesake in a permanent collection, while also featuring other artists and offering workshops and performances. Current hours are Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a small admission fee of $5, as of this writing, and $10 for an included tour.
The Ojai Studio Artists (OSA), an arts community of more than 70 members, hosts an Annual Open Studio Tour, the longest of its kind in California, during the second weekend of October. Select members open their studios on the second Saturday of each month from February through August. You can also try your hand at pottery or take a free tour at Firestick Pottery, an active ceramics studio that offers workshops for a fee by reservation.