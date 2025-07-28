This 'Gateway To The Southwest' Is A Giant Canyon Playground Of Colorful Cliffs, River Beauty, And Thrills
Along the Colorado River in Northern Arizona is the small community of Marble Canyon. About a 45-minute drive from Page, Arizona, and a 90-minute drive to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, it gives you easy access to some of the most beautiful and rugged landscapes in the area. That's why it's known as the "Gateway to the American Southwest." It's also an ideal Southwest road trip destination as it's about 4.5 hours from both Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.
As well as being the name of the small community along the river, Marble Canyon is the name for the 61 miles of the Colorado River canyon between Lees Ferry and the confluence with the Little Colorado River. It's at the point where the Colorado River joins its little sibling that the canyon becomes known as the Grand Canyon. Despite the name, the canyon walls contain no marble, but geologist and explorer John Wesley Powell was inspired by the shine of the rocks to give the canyon its name. "The limestone of this canyon is often polished and makes a beautiful marble," Powell wrote in 1869, according to Nature, Culture and History at the Grand Canyon. "Sometimes the rocks are of many colors – whites, gray, pink, and purple, with saffron tints."
You can paddle the 16 miles of the Colorado River between the Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry with a free permit. There are companies that will coordinate hauling your gear so you can make it a one-way trip. The river is also a legendary spot for rainbow trout fishing, and you can access the river from the shore at Lees Ferry; an Arizona fishing license is required, however.
Hiking and condor viewing in Marble Canyon
Marble Canyon is home to the incredible sandstone rock formations of the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, including "The Wave;" permits are required to access parts of the national monument, and guided tours are available. Another popular spot nearby is one of the most photographed spots in Arizona: Horseshoe Bend. It's about a 45-minute drive, and a 1.5-mile round-trip hike takes you to the canyon edge where the Colorado River makes a dramatic 270-degree turn.
While not as well known as Horseshoe Bend and The Wave, the area features other hikes with beautiful desert views. The approximately 2.5-mile Sun Valley Mine Trail takes you through an old mining area; some of the equipment has been left behind and can be spotted along the way. For something more intense, the Soap Creek Canyon Trail takes you around 8 miles down to the river and back; it involves some rock hopping and scrambling.
For more fantastic canyon views, visit the Navajo Bridge. It's actually two bridges; the first one was built in the late 1920s, and a second in the 1990s. Cars can drive on the new bridge while pedestrians can walk on the historic bridge. There's an interpretive center on the west side where you can learn more about the bridges and the area. The east side is in the Navajo Nation, and it's home to the Antelope Trails Interpretive Marketplace, where visitors can buy handmade jewelry, baskets, and more. The Navajo Bridge is also a good spot to look for endangered California condors. As part of the work to rehabilitate the population of the largest bird species in North America, California condors have been released at Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, and they're often seen using the bridge for shade.
Where to stay and stargazing in Marble Canyon
Consider staying at the rustic Marble Canyon Lodge. The 60-room hotel has a mix of lodge guest rooms and private cottages with full kitchens. Keep yourself fueled up for adventure with the onsite restaurant; the Lonely Jackrabbit Restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with dishes like cactus fries, burgers, and blue corn pancakes with fried chicken.
Another good option is the historic Cliff Dwellers Lodge. It's just off of Highway 89A, and it dates back to the 1920s when Blanche and Bill Russell built what's now known as the Cliff Dwellers Stone House, close to the lodge. The couple made food for travelers and then opened up a trading post. The lodge was built in the 1940s, and the rooms are either in the lodge or a separate cabin. There's also a restaurant with fantastic views of the rugged red rock surroundings. It's known for the signature avocado pie. You can buy supplies and souvenirs at the General Store, and the owners of the lodge also run a guided fly fishing company where they'll take you to the best river spots. There are boats and kayaks to rent as well.
If you've got the gear needed for a camping retreat, Lees Ferry Campground is less than 10 minutes away. It has 54 sites, bathrooms, and potable water. The sites are first-come, first-served and cost $26 per night. There's also backcountry camping at Vermilion Cliffs National Monument. Wherever you stay, since there are so few people in this part of Arizona, the stargazing is bound to be incredible. For the best views, time your visit near the new moon. You'll have a chance to see the Milky Way and a variety of planets; truly a breathtaking sight.