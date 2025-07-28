This 'Gateway To The Southwest' Is A Giant Canyon Playground Of Colorful Cliffs, River Beauty, And Thrills

Along the Colorado River in Northern Arizona is the small community of Marble Canyon. About a 45-minute drive from Page, Arizona, and a 90-minute drive to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, it gives you easy access to some of the most beautiful and rugged landscapes in the area. That's why it's known as the "Gateway to the American Southwest." It's also an ideal Southwest road trip destination as it's about 4.5 hours from both Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

As well as being the name of the small community along the river, Marble Canyon is the name for the 61 miles of the Colorado River canyon between Lees Ferry and the confluence with the Little Colorado River. It's at the point where the Colorado River joins its little sibling that the canyon becomes known as the Grand Canyon. Despite the name, the canyon walls contain no marble, but geologist and explorer John Wesley Powell was inspired by the shine of the rocks to give the canyon its name. "The limestone of this canyon is often polished and makes a beautiful marble," Powell wrote in 1869, according to Nature, Culture and History at the Grand Canyon. "Sometimes the rocks are of many colors – whites, gray, pink, and purple, with saffron tints."

You can paddle the 16 miles of the Colorado River between the Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry with a free permit. There are companies that will coordinate hauling your gear so you can make it a one-way trip. The river is also a legendary spot for rainbow trout fishing, and you can access the river from the shore at Lees Ferry; an Arizona fishing license is required, however.