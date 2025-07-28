These Surreal Spaces Across America Fuse Immersive Art, Bold Storytelling, Community Voices, And Innovation

There are plenty of things that words can't do justice — and sometimes pictures, too. Such is the case with Meow Wolf, a series of interactive, walk-through art installations across the U.S. They're full of themed rooms stuffed with crazed clashes of hard and soft angles, splashes of irregular patterns and lines, and purple — lots and lots of purple. But far from being copy-pasted installations, each one is unique in terms of design, layout, props, events, and more.

Meow Wolf was founded in 2008 by a supergroup of seven people from a variety of fields, mostly related to the visual arts. They opened their first installation in 2016 in Santa Fe but rapidly expanded from there to Las Vegas and Denver (2021), and later Grapevine (2023) and Houston (2024) in Texas. More locations are incoming in New York in Seaport (lower east Manhattan) and Los Angeles. Currently, all locations collectively attract a whopping 3 million people per year.

Perhaps best of all, Meow Wolf isn't only interested in distracting you with wacky colors and asymmetry. They're all about using the arts to transform lives. They established the Meow Wolf Philanthropic Foundation in 2022 that matches donations and even supports their own employees in tough times. Through Meow Wolf Education, they've got field trip curricula for third grade through high school that focus largely on computer science, life science, and environmental science. Plus, they have a rare B Corporation certification, meaning that they've been ranked very highly in regards to transparency, social and environmental performance, and legal accountability. You really couldn't ask for a more worthy or more fascinating venture to support with your entry ticket.