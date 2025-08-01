The Italian Riviera's Best-Kept Secret Is A Seaside Town With Postcard-Perfect Beaches And Sophisticated Charm
The silver screen has long romanticized the Italian Riviera, and we have oh-so-hopelessly fallen in love. First-time visitors have the picturesque Portofino and the pastel-colored buildings of the scenic Boccadasse on their itinerary. Seasoned travelers have their eyes set on less crowded destinations, such as Bordighera. You won't find this town on your average top 10 lists, but this postcard-perfect escape has even managed to enchant legendary French painter Claude Monet. Bordighera has a certain type of elegance to it — a sophisticated allure that's only amplified with vibrant bougainvillea and the region's pebbly beaches. With exquisite villas dotting the area, you just might keep this town all to yourself.
Bordighera has attracted the elite for centuries. Queen Margherita of Savoy was quite a snowbird, spending many winters in the magnificent Villa Etelinda. The mansion's architect, Charles Garnier (the man behind Opéra Garnier, an overlooked landmark in France), was among the distinguished group of vacationers, too. German botanist Ludwig Winter also joined their ranks. You don't need to be of a certain status to spend your summer breaks in this ritzy town. All you have to do is fly into Nice, France, then catch the train (with one change) to get here. Alternatively, the train ride from Milan is much longer (about five hours) so you're better off using France as your base.
If your budget allows for it, waterfront hotels and resorts are the way to go. Grand Hotel del Mare offers a five-star luxury experience, complete with a spa, saltwater pool, and seafront suites. Hotel Piccolo Lido is a cozy accommodation where you can have breakfast on the sunny terrace, which faces the glittering sea. Another option is Hotel Astoria — while it's not located by the coast, it boasts spacious rooms, cute balconies, and radiant flower-lined street views.
Pristine beaches and charming aesthetics galore in Bordighera
A leisurely walk down the longest promenade of the Italian Riviera, Lungomare Argentina, allows you to marvel at its idyllic coastline. Evita Peron herself led the opening ceremony of the promenade. Not only do you get to admire the beaches of Bordighera, but the vistas from here stretch all the way to Monte Carlo. As you stroll down the endless boardwalk, make a stop at San Marco Beach, one of the family-friendly spots in town, complete with a swimming pool and a slide. Nearby is Maoma Beach, right across from the restaurant with the same name. The pebbly shore is ideal for easing into the water and wading in the shallow waves.
You'll come across many other swimming areas along Lungomare Argentina — Garroccio Beach, Saalino Beach, and Trocadero are worth checking out. Meanwhile, guests of Grand Hotel del Mare can lounge on the private Portico Beach. If you like the tranquility of this neighborhood, Acqua di Mare is a free beach just a short walk away. This secluded rocky shore is a hidden gem — you most likely won't share it with anyone else. Make sure to swing by Capo Sant'Ampelio, which marks the Riviera's southernmost point, for unique snorkeling opportunities.
Every European vacation calls for 20,000 steps per day, and Bordighera's historic streets have a way of making you forget how far you've walked. Getting lost in the Città Alta is the best way to discover the town's medieval edifices. From quaint squares and ancient gates, the narrow pathways take you to sights like the 17th-century Church of St. Mary Magdalen and the iconic Porta Sottana. Passeggiata del Beodo is a must-see, too, exposing you to Bordighera's flora — olive groves and citrus trees lead you to breathtaking panoramas of the Ligurian Sea.
Appreciate Bordighera's architecture, whether a villa or church
While most churches are built on hilltops, Bordighera's Church of Sant'Ampelio gazes out at the sea. Although the current structure dates back to the 11th century, the Romanesque church is named after Saint Ampelio, who came here in the 5th century. The church is especially striking during sunset, when soft peaches and pinks color the building. Head back into town, and you'll encounter the grandiose Villa Regina Margherita, Queen Margherita of Savoy's second and much bigger residence. The Neo-Baroque-style mansion may be closed to the public, but its imposing facade, surrounded by flourishing greenery, is a sight to behold.
One of the most incredible points of interest in this destination is the Clarence Bicknell Museum and Library. This tranquil spot is characterized by two colossal ficus trees that look like they're swallowing the place. The interior is just as impressive — observe exhibits like the English scientist's butterfly display, exhaustive herbarium, archaeological findings from the region, and, of course, his curated book collection. From there, head to the gorgeous Fondazione Atelier P. Mariani to see some of the old-growth olive trees that inspired Claude Monet's paintings. Also designed by Charles Garnier, this villa belonged to impressionist Pompeo Mariani. His beloved atelier — dubbed "La Specola" — was constructed by architect Rodolfo Winter. Tour the manicured gardens, witness the artist's work station, and roam the same paths that Monet took back in the day.
Italy's Liguria region is more than just the Cinque Terre, and Bordighera is proof that there's more to it than meets the eye. Whether you're enjoying arancino topped with red mullet at Restaurant Amarea or trying out new flavors at Voglia di Gelato, there's always an experience awaiting. Next time, take Rick Steves' advice and escape the crowds in Sestri Levante.