The Italian Riviera's Best-Kept Secret Is A Seaside Town With Postcard-Perfect Beaches And Sophisticated Charm

The silver screen has long romanticized the Italian Riviera, and we have oh-so-hopelessly fallen in love. First-time visitors have the picturesque Portofino and the pastel-colored buildings of the scenic Boccadasse on their itinerary. Seasoned travelers have their eyes set on less crowded destinations, such as Bordighera. You won't find this town on your average top 10 lists, but this postcard-perfect escape has even managed to enchant legendary French painter Claude Monet. Bordighera has a certain type of elegance to it — a sophisticated allure that's only amplified with vibrant bougainvillea and the region's pebbly beaches. With exquisite villas dotting the area, you just might keep this town all to yourself.

Bordighera has attracted the elite for centuries. Queen Margherita of Savoy was quite a snowbird, spending many winters in the magnificent Villa Etelinda. The mansion's architect, Charles Garnier (the man behind Opéra Garnier, an overlooked landmark in France), was among the distinguished group of vacationers, too. German botanist Ludwig Winter also joined their ranks. You don't need to be of a certain status to spend your summer breaks in this ritzy town. All you have to do is fly into Nice, France, then catch the train (with one change) to get here. Alternatively, the train ride from Milan is much longer (about five hours) so you're better off using France as your base.

If your budget allows for it, waterfront hotels and resorts are the way to go. Grand Hotel del Mare offers a five-star luxury experience, complete with a spa, saltwater pool, and seafront suites. Hotel Piccolo Lido is a cozy accommodation where you can have breakfast on the sunny terrace, which faces the glittering sea. Another option is Hotel Astoria — while it's not located by the coast, it boasts spacious rooms, cute balconies, and radiant flower-lined street views.