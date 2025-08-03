What Third-Rate Towns Mean And Why Rick Steves Recommends Tourists In Europe Stop Overlooking Them

There are plenty of "third-rate" destinations that deliver top-tier travel experiences. Steves has shared that many of his favorite places in Europe are these often-overlooked spots, including those in the Umbria region of Italy, where you can experience the vibes of Tuscany without crowds. Here, you'll find charming towns like Orvieto and Assisi, waterfalls, festivals, and incredible regional cuisine.

The Dordogne is France's underrated region where castles, cave art, and fine food blissfully blend in perfect harmony. Located in this area is the small town of Sarlat, a favorite of Steves, who shared this on his blog, "Twice a week, one of France's best street markets (and that's saying something) curls through Sarlat's interlocking squares. On market day, Sarlat is one of the most engaging places in all of France...a feast for all the senses."

In addition to learning how to spot signs of overtourism before you book and avoiding the crowds of famous cities, one of the significant benefits of visiting third-rate towns is enjoying places that feel fresh and undiscovered. These remarkable destinations allow you to truly immerse yourself in the local culture and customs without the crowds at a fraction of the cost.