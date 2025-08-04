One Of Providence's Most Underrated Neighborhoods Offers College Campus Energy And Historic Rhode Island Homes

Rhode Island is a favorite state for lovers of art, culture, and pretty unbeatable beach vacations. Providence, especially, is no stranger to quirky things to do, with tons of great things to stimulate the mind and creative impulses. Whether you're up for making the most of Providence's prized museum-like library that is one of America's oldest or shucking out on some very cool retro finds in one of the East Coast's best vintage shopping area, there's much fun to be had in the city. To enjoy one of Providence's more underrated locations, though, you'll want to keep Mount Pleasant on your to-visit list.

Mount Pleasant is a suburban-feeling neighborhood known for its family-friendly environment, vibrant college energy, and historic architecture. Mount Pleasant is home to Rhode Island College and has a median age of 33, making it a pretty youthful place to be. The area was based around agriculture until it was developed in the late 19th century.

Located in the northwestern part of the city, today Mount Pleasant is a Providence neighborhood for young professionals, families, and students looking for a laid-back environment. The nearest airport is Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, voted America's top domestic airport in Travel & Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards, and just a 20-minute trip from Mount Pleasant via Interstate 95. As with most college towns, visiting during the summer when students have gone home means things will feel quieter than during term time.