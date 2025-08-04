One Of Providence's Most Underrated Neighborhoods Offers College Campus Energy And Historic Rhode Island Homes
Rhode Island is a favorite state for lovers of art, culture, and pretty unbeatable beach vacations. Providence, especially, is no stranger to quirky things to do, with tons of great things to stimulate the mind and creative impulses. Whether you're up for making the most of Providence's prized museum-like library that is one of America's oldest or shucking out on some very cool retro finds in one of the East Coast's best vintage shopping area, there's much fun to be had in the city. To enjoy one of Providence's more underrated locations, though, you'll want to keep Mount Pleasant on your to-visit list.
Mount Pleasant is a suburban-feeling neighborhood known for its family-friendly environment, vibrant college energy, and historic architecture. Mount Pleasant is home to Rhode Island College and has a median age of 33, making it a pretty youthful place to be. The area was based around agriculture until it was developed in the late 19th century.
Located in the northwestern part of the city, today Mount Pleasant is a Providence neighborhood for young professionals, families, and students looking for a laid-back environment. The nearest airport is Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, voted America's top domestic airport in Travel & Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards, and just a 20-minute trip from Mount Pleasant via Interstate 95. As with most college towns, visiting during the summer when students have gone home means things will feel quieter than during term time.
The best places to explore the historic architecture in Mount Pleasant
There's nothing like strolling through a city and learning about its history through the architecture and stories held in the designs of homes and historic buildings. History buffs who come in Providence are in for a treat since the state is known for unique, well-preserved architecture. Some of the houses in Mount Pleasant are brimming with personality and charm, including early 20th-century homes complete with large porches. Other architectural styles noted in Providence include the Federal-period houses of the city's East Side, where Benefit Street includes charming cobblestone streets that will take you back in time.
One of the most notable buildings in Mount Pleasant is Mount Pleasant High School, a rare example of Collegiate Gothic architecture. The four-story red brick and limestone building is a rarity as far as Providence architecture goes. Officials recommended in 2006 that the high school be demolished and replaced by two newer school buildings but after pushback from the community, the school currently remains intact, though it remains on the Providence Preservation Society's "Most Endangered Places List." So catch this worthwhile piece of the neighborhood's architectural history while you can. Other Mount Pleasant buildings listed as historic by the Preservation Society are the George J. West Elementary School, the Water Supply Board Building, and Rhode Island College.
Tap into the college spirit in Mount Pleasant
Among the best things about living in a college neighbhorhood are the affordable, interesting places to dine. Mount Pleasant is a haven for diverse, inexpensive eateries such as Thai Star restaurant. The unpretentious restaurant is a local hit, offering vegan and vegetarian options. Things to enjoy on the menu include mango rolls, papaya salad, a variety of pho, crispy shrimp, and more. You can also depend on Mount Pleasant to deliver top-tier bakeries. One of the best is DeLuise Bakery, offering a wide range of Italian treats such as fresh cookies, zeppole, and cannolli. The bakery is a family business, part of Mount Pleasant history since 1938.
Festivals and student life usually go hand in hand. Several festivals happen near Mount Pleasant that are worth checking out during your visit. WaterFire is a public art installation of illuminating bonfires lit on the rivers on select Saturdays from May to November in downtown Providence, a 10-minute drive from Mount Pleasant. The award-winning outdoor exhibition attracts more than a million visitors each year. Guests can expect food vendors and various kinds of music playing, depending on the day.
Another festival to plan a trip around is the free multi-arts outdoor festival PVDFest, held annually in early September. Artists from around the world perform and bring the streets of Providence to life with parades, performances, and art installations.