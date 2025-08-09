Between Tucson And The Gulf Is A Desert Refuge With Rolling Grasslands, Rare Wildlife, And Canyon Vistas

The Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge protects 117,464 acres across Southern Arizona's Pima County. While virtually everywhere in Southern Arizona is beautiful, this particular stretch of land is notable for protecting a complex interrelationship of different ecosystems and biotic communities of plants and animals. The refuge's landscape includes vast grasslands, cottonwood and willow forests, sycamore-laden canyons, and even rare Arizona wetlands! All of these vibrant eco-regions lie within the larger context of Arizona's formidable Sonoran Desert. Among travelers, the Sonoran Desert is most famous for its iconic saguaro cacti, which tower as tall as trees over outdoor attractions like its namesake Arizona desert gem of Saguaro National Park.

Yet the Sonoran Desert has a much richer and more diverse collection of ecosystems than most visitors would expect, as the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge can attest. The park's grasslands and cottonwood forests provide a much fuller bio-cover than what you'd find elsewhere in the Sonoran Desert. In essence, a visit to the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge is like stepping out of the Arizona desert and into the rich grasslands of Texas or Oklahoma. Geologically, the park also protects an eye-catching complex of canyons that keeps the Arizona side of the park in the picture. The park's Brown Canyon even has the remains of a 200-million-year-old volcano.

With the word "wildlife" right in its name, the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge is unsurprisingly home to abundant wildlife. Throughout the park, you have a good chance of seeing notable Arizona species like pronghorn, mule deer, javalina, foxes, bobcats, coyotes, rattlesnakes, gila monsters, desert tortoises, coati, ringtails, mountain lions, and lots and lots of birds. On rare occasions, the park even hosts jaguars crossing over from Mexico!