The Most Visited Country In The World Is A European Favorite Filled With World-Class Restaurants And Iconic Landmarks
There are some destinations that end up on everyone's must-travel list, and Europe has some highly desirable locations to wander. Whether it's a dreamy river town in Southern Portugal full of seafood spots or off-continent Iceland, the coolest destination to escape the heat, Europe has it all. But according to the most recent data by the World Population Review, France is the most-visited country in the world, a title it has held for over 30 years. The country's romantic and gastronomic reputation, plus its plethora of world-renowned landmarks, are only some of the reasons that France remains at the top of the world's best places to travel.
The predicted number of tourists visiting France is 89.4 million visitors in 2025. Paris, the 'City of Lights,' has consistently been one of the most visited cities in the world, which may also contribute to the country's top ranking. France is heralded as a country that boasts rich cultural heritage, architectural beauty, pristine castles, diverse natural landscapes from sandy beaches to snow-capped mountains, a central location in Europe for onward travels, and good infrastructure, make for easy travel and a popular destination for a range of tastes. The country was closely followed by another western European neighbor: Spain came in at 83.7 million visitors (and the U.S. ranked third with 79.3 million visitors).
Iconic landmarks that attract tourists to France
Besides the mammoth reputation of the Eiffel Tower — a part of the Parisian skyline since 1889 – France is full other of attractions that lure tourists. Named the most visited museum in the world, the Louvre receives around 9 million guests a year, the sheer volume of which led to staff members striking and shutting down the museum. It houses iconic art such as the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo. Commissioned by King Louis XIV, the Palais de Versailles is an exquisite architectural landmark. Located on the outskirts of Paris, it's one of the world's most visited historic sites with around 10 million annual visitors to its gardens and palace.
Other iconic landmarks include France's abundant natural landscapes, like the lavender fields of Provence, located in Southeast France. The Valensole lavender fields are the most popular in the region. The best time to visit is from June to November to experience the most vibrant lavender color. Another French landmark is Mont Saint Michelle — the tiny Medieval island that becomes isolated at high tide attracts around 3 million visitors, yet has only about 30 residents.
For adventure lovers, the French Alps are ideal for those wanting to hike, ski, and simply take in the glorious mountain views. Located in the southeast of France, the Alps are home to quaint villages like Chamonix-Les Houches, home of the famous Mont Blanc. The Christmas festivities in Alpine villages like the idyllic Megève draw millions of visitors each year, making it one of the busiest times to visit. Some skip out on the slopes and visit for the chic 5-star resorts in the French Alps. Indulging in a White Christmas is one of the top reasons tourists make a December visit.
World-class restaurants in France
Dining out in France is an occasion in and of itself, with some restaurants keeping it simple and others offering intoxicating cuisine according to travel expert Rick Steves. From classic sidewalk cafés serving France's famous cheeses, charcuterie, steak tartar, and wine, to breads and pastries that are the envy of the culinary world, this country has it all. And considering that the Michelin-star system was invented in France, it's no surprise it has such a high number of Michelin-starred restaurants – 639 to be exact, with 31 earning three stars.
Septime is one of Paris' most exciting and acclaimed Michelin-star restaurants. Located on rue de Charonne, it's often described as an example of a modern Parisian restaurant in both menu and feel. Chef Bertrand Grébaut's leads the restaurant, which serves up seasonal menus that place emphasis on local ingredients. The restaurant also landed the 40th spot in the World's 50 Best Restaurants.
True food lovers will want to make a stop in Bordeaux, one of France's biggest foodie capitals and a world-renowned wine-tasting destination. Vivants is a testament to the reputation in this river port city where quality food and delicious wine is taken seriously. Vivants is a Michelin-star restaurant famed for its list of 1,000 bottles of natural wine and rare olives harvested from a UNESCO heritage site. Acclaimed chef Tanguy Laviale opened the restaurant to offer a relaxing alternative to his fine-dining restaurant, Ressources. Vivants is located on 13 rue des Bahutiers.