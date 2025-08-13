The Most Visited Country In The World Is A European Favorite Filled With World-Class Restaurants And Iconic Landmarks

Besides the mammoth reputation of the Eiffel Tower — a part of the Parisian skyline since 1889 – France is full other of attractions that lure tourists. Named the most visited museum in the world, the Louvre receives around 9 million guests a year, the sheer volume of which led to staff members striking and shutting down the museum. It houses iconic art such as the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo. Commissioned by King Louis XIV, the Palais de Versailles is an exquisite architectural landmark. Located on the outskirts of Paris, it's one of the world's most visited historic sites with around 10 million annual visitors to its gardens and palace.

Other iconic landmarks include France's abundant natural landscapes, like the lavender fields of Provence, located in Southeast France. The Valensole lavender fields are the most popular in the region. The best time to visit is from June to November to experience the most vibrant lavender color. Another French landmark is Mont Saint Michelle — the tiny Medieval island that becomes isolated at high tide attracts around 3 million visitors, yet has only about 30 residents.

For adventure lovers, the French Alps are ideal for those wanting to hike, ski, and simply take in the glorious mountain views. Located in the southeast of France, the Alps are home to quaint villages like Chamonix-Les Houches, home of the famous Mont Blanc. The Christmas festivities in Alpine villages like the idyllic Megève draw millions of visitors each year, making it one of the busiest times to visit. Some skip out on the slopes and visit for the chic 5-star resorts in the French Alps. Indulging in a White Christmas is one of the top reasons tourists make a December visit.