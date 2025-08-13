New England's Easternmost Beach Retreat Is A Coastal Haven With Whale Watching, Artsy Charm, And Lighthouses

New England is one of the most popular destinations for living and travel in the United States. With unforgettably unique summer vacation activities and cozy getaways in the fall and winter, New England is the perfect place to escape your troubles year-round. In the northeast corner of the United States, rich history and coastal havens make New England the place to be, and the six states that make up the region each have their own unique appeal. The same goes for its cities and towns, including Massachusetts' Provincetown.

Massachusetts is the most populated New England state with roughly 7 million residents in total, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. With more than 50 million tourists flocking to the place nicknamed the Bay State, per the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, it is clear that Massachusetts has plenty to offer. In addition to the metropolitan city of Boston — home to some of the world's coolest neighborhoods – Massachusetts is full of small and mid-sized towns with picturesque coastal views and cultural appreciation. One of Massachusetts' most famed locations is Cape Cod, a beachy peninsula on the southeastern part of the state with several charming shoreside towns. Among Cape Cod's hidden gems is Provincetown, a coastal retreat with its own coveted New England attractions like lighthouses and whale watching, all amid a vibrant arts and culture scene. For some of the peninsula's best beaches, a creative atmosphere in every medium, and classic New England charm, add Provincetown to your New England itinerary.