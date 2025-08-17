One Of The Best Beaches In The World Is A Cliffside Croatian Escape With No Crowds And Unreal Views
So many of Dubrovnik's beaches are stunning, with several often rated amongst the best in all of Croatia. But the thin, beautiful sliver of pebble and sand that is Pasjača Beach, perched below the towering Konavle Cliffs, around 18 miles south of Dubrovnik, is gorgeous and somewhat quieter than most others in the area, thanks to its remote location.
Recognized for its extraordinary beauty, Pasjača is highly rated by The World's 50 Best Beaches, which said that Pasjača is "one of those beaches you have to work a little to get to, but you will be rewarded with the most fantastic prize at the end". Indeed, reaching the pebbled shore involves a steep descent down a stone stairway carved into the cliffside, with narrow walkways boasting breathtaking views that open dramatically onto the Adriatic. It's likely this relative inaccessibility, with few amenities to speak of, that helps preserve its untouched aesthetic.
You'll find Pasjača Beach around 7 miles from Cavtat, an underrated coastal town that's a little bit like Dubrovnik, only with fewer crowds, nestled between dramatic rock faces and crystal-clear Adriatic water. The closest major airport is Dubrovnik International Airport, which is a quick 15-minute drive away.
Enjoying your day at beautiful Pasjača Beach
Surprisingly, Pasjača beach is manmade, though you'd never know it from the curve of the beach, backed by those rusty red cliffs that look as though it was formed by the tides and wind. And really, that's not entirely incorrect — the sandy-gravel shore was accidentally created when blasted rock from a nearby tunnel construction fell into the sea and gradually softened into the beach terrain we see today.
Pasjača beach is approximately 260 feet in length, with plenty of space for the few who make it this far from Dubrovnik. There are no facilities (cafés, loungers, or restrooms) here, so remember to pack everything you'll need for the day, including water, since Croatian summers can be unforgiving to the unprepared.
For food, there's a good selection of restaurants in the nearby village of Lovorno, such as Kameni Dvori Tavern, which serves rustic Croatian fare in a traditional setting. If you travel to scenic Cavtat, you'll find plenty more choices. The closest village to the beach is Popovići, which is worth a trip if you enjoy urban exploration, as directly behind the modern village, there's an abandoned ghost village, with old houses left behind as time capsules, some of which retain intact kitchens and living rooms.
To find beaches with more amenities, stay closer to the city Rick Steves called a "living fairytale," Dubrovnik. There, you'll find the less crowded, awe-inspiring Betina Cave Beach, and stunning bays with fortress views at Šulić Beach. Afterwards, head out on a Croatian island-hopping adventure to idyllic islands like Brač, an underrated destination that's like a dreamy seaside Italian getaway.