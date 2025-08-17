One Of The Best Beaches In The World Is A Cliffside Croatian Escape With No Crowds And Unreal Views

So many of Dubrovnik's beaches are stunning, with several often rated amongst the best in all of Croatia. But the thin, beautiful sliver of pebble and sand that is Pasjača Beach, perched below the towering Konavle Cliffs, around 18 miles south of Dubrovnik, is gorgeous and somewhat quieter than most others in the area, thanks to its remote location.

Recognized for its extraordinary beauty, Pasjača is highly rated by The World's 50 Best Beaches, which said that Pasjača is "one of those beaches you have to work a little to get to, but you will be rewarded with the most fantastic prize at the end". Indeed, reaching the pebbled shore involves a steep descent down a stone stairway carved into the cliffside, with narrow walkways boasting breathtaking views that open dramatically onto the Adriatic. It's likely this relative inaccessibility, with few amenities to speak of, that helps preserve its untouched aesthetic.

You'll find Pasjača Beach around 7 miles from Cavtat, an underrated coastal town that's a little bit like Dubrovnik, only with fewer crowds, nestled between dramatic rock faces and crystal-clear Adriatic water. The closest major airport is Dubrovnik International Airport, which is a quick 15-minute drive away.