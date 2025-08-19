This Lovely Oregon Coast Village In A Sunny Micro-Climate Has Antiquing, Seafood, And Stunning Sunsets
Taking a road trip along Oregon Coast's Highway 101 offers 340 miles of scenic beauty, small towns, and forest filled trails ripe for exploration. There's a particularly magical 40 mile stretch on the North Coast running south of Cannon Beach which lines the Pacific Ocean and passes through two major bays before reaching the bayfront town of Tillamook. It's on this stretch of Oregon's Coast where you'll find Rockaway Beach, known for sandy beaches, quaint shops and sleepy vibes, and Oswald West State Park, a state park boasting a secluded beach lined with lush rainforest. You'll also find the quaint coastal village town of Wheeler, known for its sunny micro-climate, antiquing, delicious seafood, and eye-popping sunsets.
Wheeler is said to have been the site of explorer activity prior to Oregon's statehood, including by Sir Frances Drake, and a 1700s shipwreck, but its official beginnings date to 1910 as a mill town founded by Coleman Wheeler, the town's namesake. He started a saw mill, the Wheeler Lumber Company, in 1912 which was greatly aided by the town's railroad being used for transportation of products. While the active railroad lines are mostly defunct, an 82 mile Rail-to-Trail project known as the Salmonberry Trail was formed, linking eight cities and two counties, including Wheeler. Although damaged by storms in 2007 and closed to the public, efforts are being made to re-open the multi-use trail for public use.
While many might pass by Wheeler, whose population is a mere 425 residents, this "little town with the million-dollar view" is a unique destination amongst other coastal gems. This can be attributed to a micro-climate given its location nestled amongst hills where the Nehalem River meets the picturesque Nehalem Bay, creating a sunny inlet haven void of the fog the rest of the coast is prone to.
Savor seafood, shopping, and sunsets in Wheeler, Oregon
Wheeler is considered one of the Oregon Coast's hidden treasures, and hunting for a unique treasure is also one of its best activities. Highway 101 is known as Nehalem Blvd and serves as the town's main street where you ditch the car and stroll on foot. The 10,000 square foot Wheeler Station Antiques is not to be missed to peruse for that perfect vintage item and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Inside the Old Wheeler Hotel, you can find Dragonfly Crystals to search for unique jewelry, gems, and minerals, or locally made art. Stop by Pelican & Piper for a unique, handcrafted gift, or custom-made apparel item and watch the proprietor-artists in action.
When it comes to seafood, salmon is Wheeler's specialty, as one of the few places where coho salmon is allowed to be fished, along with the chinook variety. The Wheeler Marina is the heart of fishing and crabbing, and boating action, where you can rent vessels and gear, along with purchasing licenses and supplies. Easily walkable from town, it's ideally situated at the point the Nehalem Bay and River come together. The Neahkanie Smoke House, open Thursday through Saturdays (from noon until they sell out) is the spot to sample freshly caught and smoked salmon.
Wheeler Marina is also a favorite spot to catch a nearly perfect sunset, another not-to-miss experience in town, where post 8:00 p.m. sunsets are the norm in summer. You can also watch waterside from the aptly named one acre Waterfront Park which offers picnic tables, barbecues, and a dock and boat ramp. From here, you'll also catch a glimpse of Neahkahnie Mountain, Oregon's most breathtaking mountain famed for awe-inspiring views while enjoying a stunning sunset.
How to enjoy the sunny micro-climate of Wheeler, Oregon
If you're looking to take advantage of sunny days in Wheeler, planning a trip in the summer months is the way to go. Described as a mild Mediterranean climate, you can expect warm days and cool nights with an average of 132 annual days of sunshine. Sun seekers should avoid winters in Wheeler, as it's the rainiest and coldest season, with an average of 187 days of precipitation. If you're flying to Oregon, Portland International Airport is your best choice, which is approximately two hours by car. For car-free options, you can take a Northwest Connector bus from Portland to Tillamook and connect northbound to Wheeler, or take a twice daily NorthWest Point bus to Cannon Beach, followed by a southbound Northwest Connector bus which stops in Wheeler. Approximately 13 miles north of Wheeler is Garibaldi, a picturesque, cozy city brimming with seafood known as Oregon's 'authentic fishing village,' and can be accessed via Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad during select spring and summer weekends.
When it comes to an overnight stay, Wheeler has two prominent options within walking distance to the village. Wheeler on the Bay Lodge, located waterfront in the Marina, has 12 rooms, featuring kitchenettes, and many with decks with bay views, and a community patio perfect for sunset viewings. The historic 1920 Old Wheeler Hotel is a boutique style inn offering eight unique guest rooms, along with a common room serving as a kitchenette. For camping and RV park options, head about 10 minutes northwest to Nehalem Bay State Park, or approximately 20 minutes south to Garibaldi, which both have extensive options to sleep under the stars.