This Lovely Oregon Coast Village In A Sunny Micro-Climate Has Antiquing, Seafood, And Stunning Sunsets

Taking a road trip along Oregon Coast's Highway 101 offers 340 miles of scenic beauty, small towns, and forest filled trails ripe for exploration. There's a particularly magical 40 mile stretch on the North Coast running south of Cannon Beach which lines the Pacific Ocean and passes through two major bays before reaching the bayfront town of Tillamook. It's on this stretch of Oregon's Coast where you'll find Rockaway Beach, known for sandy beaches, quaint shops and sleepy vibes, and Oswald West State Park, a state park boasting a secluded beach lined with lush rainforest. You'll also find the quaint coastal village town of Wheeler, known for its sunny micro-climate, antiquing, delicious seafood, and eye-popping sunsets.

Wheeler is said to have been the site of explorer activity prior to Oregon's statehood, including by Sir Frances Drake, and a 1700s shipwreck, but its official beginnings date to 1910 as a mill town founded by Coleman Wheeler, the town's namesake. He started a saw mill, the Wheeler Lumber Company, in 1912 which was greatly aided by the town's railroad being used for transportation of products. While the active railroad lines are mostly defunct, an 82 mile Rail-to-Trail project known as the Salmonberry Trail was formed, linking eight cities and two counties, including Wheeler. Although damaged by storms in 2007 and closed to the public, efforts are being made to re-open the multi-use trail for public use.

While many might pass by Wheeler, whose population is a mere 425 residents, this "little town with the million-dollar view" is a unique destination amongst other coastal gems. This can be attributed to a micro-climate given its location nestled amongst hills where the Nehalem River meets the picturesque Nehalem Bay, creating a sunny inlet haven void of the fog the rest of the coast is prone to.