Italy's Once-Abandoned Medieval Town Is Now A Welcoming, Unique Eco-Village Nestled Between The Alps And The Sea

Hidden in the Ligurian hinterland near Ventimiglia, a unique 13th-century stone village, Torri Superiore, was all but forgotten until an ambitious restoration project breathed new life into its old stone houses. Draped on the foothills of the Maritime Alps, along with terracotta red rooftops and groups of solar panels peering from the foliage, Torri Superiore is just a few miles from the stunning Mediterranean coast and the border of France, the gateway to chic French Riviera towns like the colorful hidden gem Menton and the spectacular artists' hub Antibes.

While today Torri Superiore has a thriving community, the village had previously suffered decades of decay, even being used as a garbage dump before a cultural association was formed in 1989 to undertake the long process of acquiring, restoring, and re-inhabiting the medieval ghost village. The restoration, as it stands today, was completed over the course of three decades via various stages from 1997 through 2012, with the help of local contractors and volunteers from all over the world.

Indeed, the work here was a labor of love, and still is, with various projects like adding to the village's energy self-sufficiency constantly in motion, and involved reconstructing rooms, ruined stairwells, and entire houses, while being careful to blend in a sustainable edge. This involved ensuring Torri Superiore's restoration made use of local ecological materials, like local stone, lime plaster, cork, and coconut fiber insulation, and installing solar technology, low-energy heating systems, and composting and phytopurification infrastructure.