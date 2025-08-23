Situated Between Ocala And Tampa Is A Picturesque Florida College Town Resembling The Bahamas
Tucked into the rolling hills of Pasco County, St. Leo is a tiny town known for its Benedictine roots and scenic university campus. There's a quiet charm here — a contrast to much of the rest of the state, which emphasizes its award-winning beaches and high-energy theme parks. St. Leo is none of these — blink while driving through and you might miss it — but if you're looking for something slower and more contemplative in the Sunshine State, this hidden gem might make your list of lesser-known Florida getaways. Perched above Lake Jovita with wide views of the pastoral landscape and small neighboring towns, St. Leo offers the kind of serenity that inspires you to write a book, take a silent sabbatical, or, like many others, attend the university that shares its name.
In 1889, Benedictine monks — an order within the Catholic church — established a monastery and school in an area recently settled by a religious chief justice from Arizona who envisioned established a "Catholic Colony." That colony became a small town called San Antonio, complete with a convent, abbey, and European-style square. The Benedictines' school began as a military academy, became a prep school, and eventually a university. The monastery was elevated to an abbey, and both were named after Pope Saint Leo the Great.
In some ways, St. Leo's Lake Jovita setting seems more like a Caribbean hillside town – with its blend of colonial and original styles – than a college town in central Florida. Life here is sun-washed, slow, rooted in history, and timeless. A mile west, in its sister suburb San Antonio, you'll find the crystal-clear waters of Mirada Lagoon, one of the largest artificial lagoons in the U.S., making inland St. Leo feel almost like it was plucked straight from the Bahamas.
Experience the tranquility of St. Leo's monastery and multiple meditative spots
Take a peaceful stroll through tranquil St. Leo Abbey, an active monastery with resident monks, one of only two of its kind in the Southeast. This Romanesque-style church, built in 1935 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has striking stained glass, serene chapel, grottos, and gardens within its complex, which is open to the public. Visitors are invited to attend daily noon Mass or 6 p.m. Vespers to listen to the meditative sound of Gregorian chants. As one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor, "It is a place for your soul, a place to meditate, a place to gain peace within ... Find a seat. Close your eyes. Breathe deeply. Focus on what is in front of you." Afterward, don't miss the gift shop, where you can purchase handmade artisan goods crafted by the monks themselves.
Across State Road 52 (CR-52) from the university campus sits The Abbey Golf Course, a budget-friendly, laid-back course with a driving range and a mix of challenging and easy holes. Tee-times start at just $40 (golf cart included), and walk-ons are welcome. Just a ways around the lake, Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club, ranked one of Tampa's top 50 golf courses, offers tennis and fitness center in addition to beautifully rolling course hills backdropped by lush trees.
No trip to St. Leo is complete without a walk by Lake Jovita — also known as Clear Lake on some maps. Pack a picnic and your fishing pole or a sketchbook and enjoy a lakeside meditation surrounded by nature, beneath the gaze of the Abbey above. For water access, you can launch a boat or rent a paddle board, just down the road in San Antonio.
Getting to St. Leo and exploring off-campus
Getting to St. Leo requires a drive from either Tampa International Airport (TPA), only 40 miles south, or Clearwater-St. Pete International Airport (PIE) about 51 miles southwest via Interstate 275 to Interstate 75, then onto CR-52, where the flatlands give way to lush, rolling hills. If you plan to spend the night, you'll have better luck booking in San Antonio or nearby towns, since St. Leo is mostly made up of the university and the abbey. Zephyrhills, Wesley Chapel, and historic Dade City, one of Florida's best small towns, offer homestays and major hotel chain options, like Hyatt Place. Or make Tampa your home base and take a day trip to St. Leo.
If staying in San Antonio, spend the day at the Bahamas-esque Mirada Lagoon, with 15 acres of clear water, floating pickleball, volleyball, and a float-up bar. Admission runs about $51 for an all-inclusive adult pass. "You feel like you are at a resort!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer, adding it's a "man-made beach, clean and safe ... fun for all ages!" In downtown San Antonio, stop by San Antonio Pottery, a local studio offering drop-in classes, workshops, and handmade ceramics. It's open "by chance or appointment" daily except Sundays and Mondays. Afterward, head to A Cup of Organic, a small drive-through shop around the corner, for a coffee or a matcha and a breakfast sandwich. For lunch, Pancho's Villa Mexican Restaurant serves daily specials, sizzling fajitas, sangria, and deep-fried ice cream.
For dinner in St. Leo, On Q Smokehouse Grill close to the Abbey Golf Course serves hearty Southern comfort food and home-style BBQ in a rustic, porch-front setting. Highlights include fried catfish, bread pudding, and brisket, and as one Tripadvisor reviewer noted, the meat is so flavorful it doesn't need extra sauce.