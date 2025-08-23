Situated Between Ocala And Tampa Is A Picturesque Florida College Town Resembling The Bahamas

Tucked into the rolling hills of Pasco County, St. Leo is a tiny town known for its Benedictine roots and scenic university campus. There's a quiet charm here — a contrast to much of the rest of the state, which emphasizes its award-winning beaches and high-energy theme parks. St. Leo is none of these — blink while driving through and you might miss it — but if you're looking for something slower and more contemplative in the Sunshine State, this hidden gem might make your list of lesser-known Florida getaways. Perched above Lake Jovita with wide views of the pastoral landscape and small neighboring towns, St. Leo offers the kind of serenity that inspires you to write a book, take a silent sabbatical, or, like many others, attend the university that shares its name.

In 1889, Benedictine monks — an order within the Catholic church — established a monastery and school in an area recently settled by a religious chief justice from Arizona who envisioned established a "Catholic Colony." That colony became a small town called San Antonio, complete with a convent, abbey, and European-style square. The Benedictines' school began as a military academy, became a prep school, and eventually a university. The monastery was elevated to an abbey, and both were named after Pope Saint Leo the Great.

In some ways, St. Leo's Lake Jovita setting seems more like a Caribbean hillside town – with its blend of colonial and original styles – than a college town in central Florida. Life here is sun-washed, slow, rooted in history, and timeless. A mile west, in its sister suburb San Antonio, you'll find the crystal-clear waters of Mirada Lagoon, one of the largest artificial lagoons in the U.S., making inland St. Leo feel almost like it was plucked straight from the Bahamas.