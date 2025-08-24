Pennsylvania's Most Snake-Filled Spots Are Not For The Faint Of Heart
Pennsylvania is home to 21 different snake species. Since the state boasts several ecosystems such as lakes, rivers, mountains, and grasslands, it should come as no surprise that a visit to the state could render an encounter or two with these reptiles. However, and as scary as that might sound, only three venomous snakes are found in the Keystone State.
Most of the snakes in Pennsylvania tend to be found around bodies of water, as these places provide them with an abundance of food like fish and amphibians. These species are mostly harmless, non-venomous water snakes. Yet, if you're venturing into mountainous destinations such as the Pocono's resort town of Milford, do be on the lookout for timber rattlesnakes and northern copperheads. Both of these species are venomous and prefer the rocky outcrops, hills, and forests that can be found in these types of locations.
The third snake species you need to be aware of is the endangered Eastern Massasauga. This is a smaller rattlesnake mainly found in swamps and wetlands. Still, these three species — and most snakes for that matter — are shy and prefer to avoid conflict. Thus, running into any of them is highly unlikely. Regardless, it never hurts to have a general understanding of where you might run into these slithering reptiles, so here's a small list of places in Pennsylvania that are filled with snakes.
Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos
Lake Wallenpaupack is one of Pennsylvania's largest reservoirs. It is surrounded by forests, which are perfect for enjoying the fall foliage festivities in the Poconos region, and miles of hiking trails. The lake also offers visitors plenty of chances to engage in watersports like kayaking or water skiing. Boat and tour rentals during the summer months are also available at the Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tours & Rentals. You will also find plenty of accommodations here that range from camping to small, cozy hotels.
While Lake Wallenpaupack is indeed an outdoor paradise, it is also the perfect habitat for snakes. Spanning an impressive 5,700 acres, this man-made reservoir boasts a rocky shoreline that is preferred by species such as the northern water snake, milk snake, and garter snake. While the northern water snake closely resembles a cottonmouth, rest assured that this aquatic animal is not venomous. The same goes for the two other species mentioned above.
A word of advice, though. Timber rattlesnakes have been spotted in the lake's surrounding forests. So it is best to avoid moving any rocks or logs while hiking the trails in these areas. The closest major city to Lake Wallenpaupack is Scranton, with the closest major airport being the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) 45 minutes away. While visiting Lake Wallenpaupack, stop at the small, artsy town of Hawley, with wineries and antiques.
Pennsylvania's share of Lake Erie is also a favorite of snakes
Just like with Michigan's lake-loving snakes, the species residing in Pennsylvania have also taken a liking to Lake Erie. This is the fourth largest of the Great Lakes, and what makes it such a good habitat for slithering reptiles is the many ecosystems found around and within the lake system. For instance, several rivers flow into the lake, bringing in a variety of fish. Yet the waters are shallow, which provide a perfect hunting ground for water snakes.
Lake Erie's vast shores, surrounding forests, wetlands, and other ecosystems are also a perfect homes for snakes. As such, some of the species found within the area include the lake's very own water snake — the Lake Erie water snake — as well as the common garter snake, milk snake, and northern brown snake.
Aside from snakes, Lake Erie also has much to offer visitors, making it a great summer destination for travelers. Some of the outdoor activities here include fishing, birdwatching, sailing toward the lake's many islands, and much more. If you'd like to visit a slice of this Great Lake in Pennsylvania, then consider traveling to the city of Erie, located just an hour and forty minutes from Cleveland, Ohio.
The Susquehanna River passing through, New York, Maryland, and Pennsylvania
Besides snakes, the Susquehanna River is a hot-spot for wildlife. Other species that make their home along these waters include ospreys, short-eared owls, bears, deer, and several small animals like toads, frogs, and mice that are among the favorite prey of Pennsylvania's snakes. Timber rattlesnakes are found in the wooded areas along the river. However, they rarely come near the water, unlike their aquatic counterparts.
The water-loving and harmless species found at the river include the northern water snake, the black rat snake, and the eastern garter snakes. Since the Susquehanna River is the longest river on the East Coast, crossing through several communities and towns in New York, Maryland, and, of course, Pennsylvania, it's only natural that encounters with snakes seem more likely to happen — especially if you're into watersports like kayaking.
Of course, if you're also visiting nearby state parks, like Milton State Park, for some hiking or biking, your chances of running into these snakes might be slightly higher. If you do come across any of these animals, just remember to respect them and keep your distance. They will not attack unless they feel threatened.
Beltzville Lake in the Beltzville State Park
Located just 12 minutes from Lehighton, Pennsylvania is the Beltzville State Park. The park is home to Beltzville Lake, a 3,000-acre outdoor playground offering visitors a myriad of activities to enjoy, such as hiking and biking, fishing, swimming, boating, and more. The park also holds several educational events, such as tree identification walks, nature photography hunts, birdwatching activities, and educational conferences.
As for Beltzville Lake itself, you'll probably find many visitors lying on the sand enjoying its shores and waters — along with some aquatic snake species. These species include the common garter snake, the common water snake, as well as the eastern milk snake, all of which are non-venomous.
Beltzville State Park also offers around 15 miles of hiking trails. It is also home to the beautiful Wild Creek Waterfalls. Sadly, camping is not allowed within the park, but nearby natural areas like the Blue Mountain Resort do welcome campers. To reach Lehighton, fly into the Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE / KABE) 40 minutes away from the town.
The Pymatuning Reservoir near Ohio
The Pymatuning Reservoir is shared by both Ohio and Pennsylvania. It is located within the Pymatuning State Park in Jamestown. Some of the closest cities include Linesville, 11 minutes to the north of the reservoir and park, while Hartstown can be found 15 minutes to the south. This artificial reservoir was created in 1933, and it is actually rather large, stretching for almost 17,000 acres. It truly is a wonderful place to partake in watersports such as fishing, boating, and swimming.
You will come across several marshes and swamps surrounding the reservoir — ideal habitats for snakes. These areas are a favorite of the common water snake, which is the most abundant species in the area. Fortunately, and as it was already mentioned, the common water snake is harmless, and, if you're lucky, you might even witness their hunting prowess. Other non-venomous snakes in the area include the milk snake and the garter snake. There have been some sightings of the timber rattlesnake, however, so be sure to watch your step.
The reservoir also features nine hiking trails, six of which are considered scenic, according to AllTrails. These routes are family-friendly. However, since they're also open for mountain biking, it is advisable to be careful when walking on them, watching for bicyclists and rattlesnakes. The Pymatuning Reservoir is located close to the Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport (JHW) 90 minutes away in New York's self-proclaimed funniest city of Jamestown.