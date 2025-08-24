Pennsylvania's Most Snake-Filled Spots Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

Pennsylvania is home to 21 different snake species. Since the state boasts several ecosystems such as lakes, rivers, mountains, and grasslands, it should come as no surprise that a visit to the state could render an encounter or two with these reptiles. However, and as scary as that might sound, only three venomous snakes are found in the Keystone State.

Most of the snakes in Pennsylvania tend to be found around bodies of water, as these places provide them with an abundance of food like fish and amphibians. These species are mostly harmless, non-venomous water snakes. Yet, if you're venturing into mountainous destinations such as the Pocono's resort town of Milford, do be on the lookout for timber rattlesnakes and northern copperheads. Both of these species are venomous and prefer the rocky outcrops, hills, and forests that can be found in these types of locations.

The third snake species you need to be aware of is the endangered Eastern Massasauga. This is a smaller rattlesnake mainly found in swamps and wetlands. Still, these three species — and most snakes for that matter — are shy and prefer to avoid conflict. Thus, running into any of them is highly unlikely. Regardless, it never hurts to have a general understanding of where you might run into these slithering reptiles, so here's a small list of places in Pennsylvania that are filled with snakes.