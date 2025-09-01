The Snake-Filled Lakes Of South Dakota You'll Want To Think Twice About Swimming In

Snakes — even when they're not venomous or monstrously huge (looking at you, anacondas!), many people are still afraid of them. According to a 2016 study published in medical journal Psychiatry Research, roughly half of the worldwide population experiences anxiety over snakes, and 2-3% of people could be diagnosed as having a true phobia of them. To be fair, there are valid reasons to be scared, as certain snakes can cause injuries and, in extreme situations, death.

Those who are snake-phobic should know that South Dakota is home to certain lakes that, unfortunately, have their fair share of these slithery creatures. A few of the state's snake-filled lakes that you'll want to think twice about swimming in or hanging out near include Lewis and Clark Lake, Sylvan Lake, Lake Francis Case, Sheridan Lake, and Stockade Lake. While not all the snakes in these lakes are venomous, some are. Curious to learn which ones live where? We'll break down which species are known to frequent each spot, so you can plan accordingly.