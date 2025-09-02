A Virginia City's World-Renowned Community Park Is Named 'Mount Trashmore' For Exactly The Reason You Think

Despite our best efforts, we humans produce too much trash, and it's getting everywhere. Filthy beaches are all over America, including a Hawaiian beach that's considered one of the dirtiest places on earth. It's enough to make you want to simply bury your trash. Well, Virginia Beach is decades ahead of you, with Mount Trashmore. The world-renowned community park's name doesn't need much explanation. It's exactly what you think it is: a vibrant 165-acre park atop a 640,000-ton mound of trash that's an unexpected environmental wonder.

The Virginia city's park isn't simply a lovely grass field stretched over a landfill. It contains two peaks, which are accompanied by two lakes, offering a diverse spectacle and environment 15 minutes away from Virginia Beach. Within the park's grounds, visitors will be hard-pressed to know they're standing atop a decades-old pile of refuse. Ten fitness stations mix with a kids' playground, picnic shelters, volleyball courts, a skate park, and public restrooms, among other amenities. Smack dab at the top is the Water Wise demonstration garden, a low-irrigation botanical experiment that showcases how one can have a garden with nearly no watering required.

Ideally, visitors will incorporate Mount Trashmore into a trip to Norfolk, a bustling port town with sunset views. Those flying in should land at Norfolk International Airport, 20 miles away from Virginia Beach or 15 minutes by car. The city itself offers plenty of accommodations, at prices as low as $60 a night, depending on when you visit. Summers tend to get a bit muggy, so book your trip for the shoulder season.