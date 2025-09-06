Sandwiched Between New York's Finger Lakes Is A Lovely Small Town Known As 'The Birthplace Of Memorial Day'
Everyone knows that the Finger Lakes is one of New York's prettiest regions, with an award-winning wine scene. Whether you find yourself in Aurora or Geneva, waterfront adventures in charming Finger Lakes towns are guaranteed. Furthermore, there is one hidden gem in this region that isn't located on the lake but has the full appeal of the area — Waterloo. A historic town in Seneca County, Waterloo offers a much-needed respite from the noise and fast pace of urban living. When all the lakefront destinations are packed with tourists, all you have to do is pick this spot that's a short drive from both Seneca and Cayuga Lakes. You'll still experience that idyllic getaway in this town that is known as the "Birthplace of Memorial Day."
So, how did Waterloo get that moniker? Resident Henry C. Welles had the idea of paying respects to fallen soldiers of the Civil War by visiting their graves and leaving flowers. After a discussion with Civil War hero General John B. Murray, the first Memorial Day was commemorated on May 5, 1866. Locals lowered the U.S. flag to half-mast and dressed in black to express sorrow. The next year, they did the same thing. In 1868, the date of May 30th was designated for the first national observance. Now, the weekend celebration is tied to the Monday the holiday falls on, but Waterloo still observes Memorial Day on the 30th, as per tradition.
Coming from out of state to Waterloo, your best bet is to fly into Syracuse Hancock International Airport, then drive 45 minutes to reach the town. Rochester is less than an hour away, while the drive from Buffalo takes one hour and 45 minutes. Accommodations available in Waterloo include the Gridley Inn B&B and Waterloo Finger Lakes KOA Holiday. You'll find more options in Seneca Falls, such as the Hampton Inn and The Lux Hotel and Conference Center.
Enjoy small-town activities in Waterloo
While some vacationers drive every day to Seneca, New York's deepest and largest Finger Lake, you can engage in plenty of fun activities without being near the water in Waterloo. Golf enthusiasts can head to Silver Creek Golf Club to practice their swing on the putting green. The 18-hole course with narrow fairways and undulating slopes makes for a friendly challenge no matter your skill level. Another cool place to perfect your technique is the Waterloo Rifle and Pistol Club. Check out their outdoor fast action and tactical station, where you'll shoot at twelve reactive steel targets at 20 yards. Or, opt for the indoor bullseye shooting station, where your target is 50 feet away.
Foodies also have a full plate, with several must-try spots in town. Nothing beats a slice of pizza, and Ciccino's Pizzeria and Restaurant delivers on that front. The traditional Margherita is a crowd-pleaser, while the bruschetta pizza is a refreshing choice on hot summer days. Don't forget to order the chicken caprese, sausage picante pasta, baked lasagna, and the antipasto salad. If you have Chinese food in mind, make your way to New First Dragon. This place has all your favorites — spring rolls, chow mai fun, chicken teriyaki, lobster chow mein, Hunan Szechuan dishes, and more.
Feel like treating yourself? Book a table at Starr's Restaurant. Start with the oysters and drunken mussel pot before ordering the pork tenderloin, shrimp linguine, or ribeye. Then, swing by F-n-A Rhythm And Booze for drinks and heavy metal music. Whether you stop by for the live band, late-night pizza, or a quick round of darts, this is where you'll find most night owls in Waterloo. Shopaholics can't go without the Finger Lakes Premium Outlets, especially if they're on the lookout for a bargain.
Leave room for outdoor recreation and historic sites
A wonderful way to explore the natural beauty of Waterloo is by walking the length of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail. While you can easily hike this 5-mile track, biking is just as picturesque. The trail eventually guides you to Seneca Lake State Park, so instead of driving there, simply take this scenic route along the Seneca River. You can find peace and quiet at Oak Island, too — people usually come here to kayak and canoe on the river, stroll along the paths, watch the ducks and geese, and launch their boat into the water.
Waterloo has no shortage of landmarks, either. Naturally, you have to go to the National Memorial Day Museum. Exhibits here tell the story of how Memorial Day originated, the people behind the holiday, and how other towns claimed they were the ones who started it. From there, it only makes sense to visit the American Civil War Memorial. This site was designed by Pietro del Fabro, who created 62 marble and limestone sculptures that honor those who fought in the Civil War. The Hunt House is also located in Waterloo — this is where Jane Hunt initiated the first women's rights convention, which marked the beginning of the iconic suffrage movement.
The best time of the year in Waterloo just might be when the Seneca County Fair is taking place. Every July, the town comes alive with entertaining music, arts and crafts, animal shows, demolition derbies, yummy fair food, and more. Even if you miss the event, it's all the more reason to plan to come back to Waterloo. Besides, there are so many other places you need to see — Skaneateles is another cozy Finger Lakes town with cobbled streets, boutiques, and sailboats.