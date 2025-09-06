Sandwiched Between New York's Finger Lakes Is A Lovely Small Town Known As 'The Birthplace Of Memorial Day'

Everyone knows that the Finger Lakes is one of New York's prettiest regions, with an award-winning wine scene. Whether you find yourself in Aurora or Geneva, waterfront adventures in charming Finger Lakes towns are guaranteed. Furthermore, there is one hidden gem in this region that isn't located on the lake but has the full appeal of the area — Waterloo. A historic town in Seneca County, Waterloo offers a much-needed respite from the noise and fast pace of urban living. When all the lakefront destinations are packed with tourists, all you have to do is pick this spot that's a short drive from both Seneca and Cayuga Lakes. You'll still experience that idyllic getaway in this town that is known as the "Birthplace of Memorial Day."

So, how did Waterloo get that moniker? Resident Henry C. Welles had the idea of paying respects to fallen soldiers of the Civil War by visiting their graves and leaving flowers. After a discussion with Civil War hero General John B. Murray, the first Memorial Day was commemorated on May 5, 1866. Locals lowered the U.S. flag to half-mast and dressed in black to express sorrow. The next year, they did the same thing. In 1868, the date of May 30th was designated for the first national observance. Now, the weekend celebration is tied to the Monday the holiday falls on, but Waterloo still observes Memorial Day on the 30th, as per tradition.

Coming from out of state to Waterloo, your best bet is to fly into Syracuse Hancock International Airport, then drive 45 minutes to reach the town. Rochester is less than an hour away, while the drive from Buffalo takes one hour and 45 minutes. Accommodations available in Waterloo include the Gridley Inn B&B and Waterloo Finger Lakes KOA Holiday. You'll find more options in Seneca Falls, such as the Hampton Inn and The Lux Hotel and Conference Center.