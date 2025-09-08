Travelers To Thailand Could Score Free Domestic Flights This Fall (Here's What To Know)

Thailand is a dream destination for travelers of all types. Nature-lovers can wander through verdant rainforests in its many national parks, in search of elusive wild elephants, gibbons, and langurs, or explore vibrant underwater worlds on scuba-diving excursions. Fly-and-floppers can luxuriate on beach loungers or in private infinity pools at five-star resorts on Thailand's expansive, 2,000-mile-long coastline. And foodies can enjoy some of the best dishes in the world, like the popular pad thai, the spice-infused, coconut-y massaman curry, and the slow-cooked khao soi noodle soup. But if you're planning a trip to Thailand this fall, you're in luck: You may be able to explore the country's dramatic caves, ancient temples, and picturesque waterfalls for less than you'd think, with free domestic flights coming your way soon.

Coined "Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights" by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, this campaign would try to move visitors out of already popular, over-crowded destinations and into less-visited places. It was inspired by Japan, which also intended to combat overtourism in Tokyo by offering free domestic flights for travelers on Japan Airlines. Similarly, this scheme aims to benefit rural areas vying for tourist dollars and ease the strain on hotspots like Bangkok and Phuket — one of the most beautiful destinations in the world sadly ruined by overtourism. It should also help the travel industry bounce back from its pandemic-era decline, generating more than $270 million in revenue.

So, how does it work? Well, if you book an international flight, you'd have the option of adding on a round-trip domestic flight to another Thai destination — for free. The details haven't been fully released yet, but from what we know, the government will subsidize a total of 200,000 flights (around $55 for a one-way ticket and $110 for round trips) on several participating airlines.