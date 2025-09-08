Travelers To Thailand Could Score Free Domestic Flights This Fall (Here's What To Know)
Thailand is a dream destination for travelers of all types. Nature-lovers can wander through verdant rainforests in its many national parks, in search of elusive wild elephants, gibbons, and langurs, or explore vibrant underwater worlds on scuba-diving excursions. Fly-and-floppers can luxuriate on beach loungers or in private infinity pools at five-star resorts on Thailand's expansive, 2,000-mile-long coastline. And foodies can enjoy some of the best dishes in the world, like the popular pad thai, the spice-infused, coconut-y massaman curry, and the slow-cooked khao soi noodle soup. But if you're planning a trip to Thailand this fall, you're in luck: You may be able to explore the country's dramatic caves, ancient temples, and picturesque waterfalls for less than you'd think, with free domestic flights coming your way soon.
Coined "Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights" by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, this campaign would try to move visitors out of already popular, over-crowded destinations and into less-visited places. It was inspired by Japan, which also intended to combat overtourism in Tokyo by offering free domestic flights for travelers on Japan Airlines. Similarly, this scheme aims to benefit rural areas vying for tourist dollars and ease the strain on hotspots like Bangkok and Phuket — one of the most beautiful destinations in the world sadly ruined by overtourism. It should also help the travel industry bounce back from its pandemic-era decline, generating more than $270 million in revenue.
So, how does it work? Well, if you book an international flight, you'd have the option of adding on a round-trip domestic flight to another Thai destination — for free. The details haven't been fully released yet, but from what we know, the government will subsidize a total of 200,000 flights (around $55 for a one-way ticket and $110 for round trips) on several participating airlines.
How to get your free ticket in Thailand
As of August 2025, this initiative is still pending and requires approval from the Thai cabinet — so you'll need to wait until it has been made official before claiming your free ride. However, the scheme would in theory run between September and November of 2025 (which is low season in the country). Six domestic carriers are involved: Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, Bangkok Airways, Thai Vietjet, and Thai Airways. To receive their free ticket, travelers would need to book their flight with an online agent or directly with the airline. Then, they could claim one round-trip domestic ticket, with up to 45 pounds of luggage, to one of the included destinations. The initiative is only available to foreign visitors arriving into Thailand on international flights, and it cannot be used to reimburse an already-purchased domestic flight.
The focus of the campaign will be wellness travel and eco-tourism, and it will aim to bring attention to less-visited areas of the country, like the nature-filled northern provinces and some of the smaller southern islands. A few of the spots that are part of the scheme are the island of Koh Samui, one of the stunning Season 3 filming locations for "The White Lotus," and the region of Kanchanaburi, where Thailand's tropical hidden gem, Erawan National Park, can be found. Chiang Rai, Ayutthaya, and Nakhon Ratchasima are also on the list. So if you're looking to set your sights on the extraordinary White Temple in Chiang Rai, one of the top temples in Asia worth visiting, keep your eyes peeled for updates from the Thai government — you may be able to get there free of charge very soon.