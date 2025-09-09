Rick Steves Explains Why Tourists Should Avoid Flirtatious Strangers While Abroad

Meeting new people while traveling is part of the adventure — and a flirtatious fling can feel like the start of a great romance, no strings attached. Romantic stories abroad — both fictional and real — are everywhere, from "Emily in Paris" to "Roman Holiday" and "Eat, Pray, Love." Plus, engaging with locals and fellow travelers alike can enrich your experience, offering new perspectives, cultural insights, and unforgettable memories. Travel expert Rick Steves even admits he feels a trip falls "flat" if he doesn't connect with people while on the road. But while whirlwind romances make for great storytelling, and local connections are an important part of the journey, the reality can be more complicated. In his blog, Steves warns about a common European scam known as "the attractive flirt," in which charming strangers use flirtation as a tactic to swindle unsuspecting tourists.

Here's the gist of the con: You're traveling solo when a good-looking stranger approaches — maybe while you're sipping an espresso at a sidewalk cafe or wandering past a centuries-old duomo, admiring the architecture. Maybe you're heading back to your hotel after a long day, shopping bags in hand. You're polite, so you stop to chat. The stranger seems friendly and charming, and soon, they invite you for a drink at a nearby bar or restaurant. It's a public space, just around the corner — seems harmless enough. It even feels like the kind of spontaneous moment that makes travel so exciting.

At first, it's fun. You're laughing, enjoying the conversation, maybe even thinking you've made a new international friend. But then the bill arrives, triple what you expected, and suddenly, your "new friend" has forgotten their wallet, lost their credit card, or is conveniently out of cash. Now, they're urging you to cover the whole thing.