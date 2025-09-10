A Burgeoning Craft Beer Scene Is One More Reason To Visit Florida's Vibrant Art And Culture Mecca

Miami: A hot city known for its vices, Cuban sandwiches, beaches, and party scene. It's not necessarily a city known for its craft beer scene. But craft beer — traditionally associated with cooler climates like Denver and flannel shirt memes – is taking off in the tropics. Tampa is Florida's craft beer capital, with dozens of microbreweries transforming hops into innovative bevvys, and Orlando is getting in on the game, too. But Miami, the land of tiki bars and bottle service, has a roster of breweries worth exploring and an expansive tap list worth sampling.

Miami's first craft brewery — on Miami Beach, no less — opened in summer 1995. At the time, people doubted its viability: South Beach was a destination for sophisticated cocktails and wannabe scenesters. Yet 30 years later, the Abbey Brewing Company is going strong, serving signature Trappist-style ales, Immaculate IPA, apricot ale, and other beloved beers in its rustic, neighborhood setting.

J. Wakefield Brewing helped usher in modern Miami craft beer, opening a tap room in Wynwood in 2015 — then still on the cusp of an "arts district" rebrand from the immigrant-industrial enclave it had been. His "Star Wars"-themed microbrewery pioneered the fruity "Florida weisse" ale, putting Miami beer on the map. Others followed as Wynwood grew into a craft beer hub, with Veza Sur, Wynwood Brewing, and Concrete Beach Brewing. After the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring real estate prices, J. Wakefield shuttered its taproom in 2024, though it still produces beer. Concrete Beach closed permanently, Wynwood Brewing was acquired by Anheuser-Busch and merged with Veza Sur, which rebranded as La Casa de Rubia. Small brewers may have been priced out of Wynwood, but the city's craft beer scene continues to grow, with newer names like Unseen Creatures and Lost City marking their territory.