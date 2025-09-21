These Are Considered The Rudest Cities In Europe, According To Travelers. Here's Why You Should Visit Anyway
Europe's many countries each come with their own languages, cultures, and customs. Inevitably, stereotypes about various countries have formed over the years, and you've doubtless heard of a few of them. The Swiss are always prompt, the Germans are sticklers for rules, and, while there are plenty of myths about Italy to forget, they really do know their food. Who hasn't heard about the blunt Dutch, the boozy Brits, or the snooty French? However, the French aren't the only ones known for their rudeness.
In fact, multiple cities across Europe have gained a reputation as unfriendly, especially to tourists. We've compiled a collection of what travelers consider the least-friendly cities in Europe, spanning the entire continent, from websites like Reddit, Quora, travel blogs, and more. It's good to keep in mind that, just like stereotypes, reputations aren't always deserved. It's always helpful to learn the basics of language and behavior before visiting a new country — it'll be a much better experience! There are rude people everywhere, but in some cities, the reputation sticks.
Paris, France
Paris is so famously rude that it has even become part of the city's charm. After all, it wouldn't be a visit to Paris if a snooty waiter didn't judge you for what you were ordering! In fact, Paris is often voted as the "world's unfriendliest city," even though it's a wildly popular destination known for its beauty and romance. Cities don't come much more magnificent than the City of Light.
Part of the reason for the rudeness could be "tourist fatigue," as Paris and its environs receive over 30 million visitors each year (via Statista). It's also likely related to communication misunderstandings. Parisians are quite formal, and if you don't greet them with a "bonjour," there is a good chance that they'll see you as impolite. Most visitors believe that if you at least attempt French, you'll be treated more kindly (even if the response comes in English, instantly identifying you as a foreigner). A local on r/France notes: "Parisians give back what you give out." If you do speak a few words of French, visit in the off-season, learn a few basic customs, and you'll have a much better experience.
Budapest, Hungary
Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is one of many cities known as the "Paris of the East," and that isn't just because of its tree-lined boulevards and monument-lined river. The occasionally inhospitable locals play their part. As one Redditor comments on r/budapest: "Hungarians are generally rude and wear their misery most readily on their sleeve."
In Hungary, much of this perceived rudeness is attributed to its tumultuous recent history and complex present. Behind the Iron Curtain, distrust of strangers was high, and some of that has passed through the generations to today. Currently, Hungary is a democracy in name only and has been dealing with economic issues since at least 2023, which understandably lowers morale. Most visitors notice the unfriendliness primarily in the tourism sector. However, another Hungarian Redditor attributes this to cultural differences. "Hungarians (and in general everybody in Europe) lack the overly enthusiastic attitude that Americans usually experience in the service industry, which you might find rude." Hungarians also tend to have a pessimistic nature, which likely comes across in interactions with foreigners.
This shouldn't discourage you from visiting Budapest. It is incredible, historical, and one of Europe's most affordable capitals. And, proof that not all Hungarians are pessimists, one notes on r/hungary: "at least we got Lángos!" (deep-fried Hungarian "pizza").
Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
One potentially surprising addition to this list is the capital of tiny Luxembourg, which is unexpectedly called one of the least-friendly places to visit in the world. Travelers note that those in the service sector often act as if they're doing you a favor by letting you come to their country. In a way, they're right: it's one of the wealthies countries in the world, and doesn't particularly need masses of tourists.
This relative rudeness could also be due to cultural misconceptions. What foreigners find unfriendly could be more about the reserved nature of the locals, not necessarily rudeness. As one commentator says on r/Luxembourg: "Luxembourgers aren't very open to new people in general."
But don't let that put you off. With incredible castles, historical buildings, and free public transport all over the country, Luxembourg is absolutely worth a visit. Do your research to avoid offending the locals, and, above all, don't take it personally. As one Luxembourger says on Reddit, "We aren't rude to foreigners. We are equally and nondiscriminatory rude to everyone!"
Vienna, Austria
Although Vienna routinely tops lists of happiest cities and best places to live, it's not considered friendly to outsiders. On a Reddit thread discussing the rudest cities in the world, the top comment is "Vienna has entered the chat." Another Redditor agrees: "I live in Vienna and the amount of times a random stranger mumbled angry words at me is astonishing." And a user on r/AskEurope notes: "Every Viennese person I have met has acted like they're having the worst day of their life, and they're directing their anger at me."
For a beautiful city considered one of the best places to live in the world, this brusqueness seems almost jarring. To some, the Viennese can come across as unfriendly, unsociable, grumpy, and downright cold. Expats living in the city, according to an InterNations survey from 2024, agree that the country ranks low in "local friendliness." The unfriendliness seems primarily due to rigid social customs, a formal culture, and a highly insular society. Be polite, smile at the scowls, and you'll still enjoy your time in this musical, historical gem.
Copenhagen, Denmark
As with Vienna, Copenhagen is a fixture at the top of the lists of the world's best places to live. Surprisingly, this doesn't always correspond with the friendliness towards visitors, and Copenhagen often rates low in this particular. Why? Well, it is impossible to pinpoint, but some put it down to the standoffish nature of the Danes.
Copenhagen — often considered the world's happiest city and a social paradise with bike lanes and green spaces — is nevertheless not considered welcoming to visitors or expats. Like other nations in northern Europe, Danes tend to be more reserved and straightforward. Shyness and the language barrier can also contribute to this feeling of unfriendliness. One Quora user considers this "Scandinavian rudeness, which is usually just social awkwardness." Despite the potential unfriendliness of the locals, Copenhagen still embodies the essence of hygge (coziness), and much of the city feels like a warm hug, even if the locals might be less inclined to go in for a warm embrace.
Zurich, Switzerland
A stunning city in a truly gorgeous country, Zurich (Switzerland) is also known for its unfriendliness. In fact, the Swiss are particularly impressive, as they can be discourteous in more than one language, what with there being four official languages in Switzerland (French, German, Italian, and Romansh, the only living variant of Latin). According to one user on r/AskEurope: "It's naturally beautiful, but the attitude of the people isn't." The highly efficient Swiss waste no time on small talk or niceties, and can sometimes seem unapproachable.
The reserved, formal nature of the Swiss people, combined with the country's commitment to neutrality, may all contribute to the chill that visitors can feel. It's also extremely expensive, which can be off-putting, even subconsciously, to a tourist watching their pennies. That being said, Zurich is a beautiful, exciting city, filled with free activities (really!) and a fairy-tale historic center. Switzerland is a spectacular place, one worth experiencing at least once, no matter the reception.
Berlin, Germany
If stereotypes are to be believed, several German cities could make this list, but Berlin is famously full of churlish locals. One local on Quora agrees: "Indeed we are impolite and uncaring. Fighting your way into public transport is the norm, as are rude remarks and overbearing sarcasm." A Redditor user on r/AskEurope notes that: "Old school Berliners are vicious." However, one local on the Quora thread has a more forgiving view: "That being said, Berliners are not bad people — we will help a lost tourist find his way ... Just in our direct, almost obnoxious way."
Just like many of the other cities on this list, many disagree. As another Quora user says, "Germans are just very direct, punctual and thick-skinned people. They don't show their emotions all that easily and they aren't the type to chew the fat with people." Especially for Americans, where small talk is the norm, this can seem unfriendly or even inhospitable. Berlin is a vibrant, diverse city, home to people of all nationalities, unique food, and living history. Just be prepared for the German way.
Rome, Italy
Although Italians are generally known for their warm, hospitable natures, this apparently doesn't include the citizens of Rome. The consensus seems to be that Rome is so chaotic, locals are too busy navigating the teeming city to deal with tourists. As one Redditor notes on r/AskEurope, "[Romans are] super stressed all the time. This has to do with the fact that Rome, despite being beautiful, is also very chaotic and mismanaged, so living there is stressful in itself." This creates an inhospitable environment for visitors, both when it comes to the attitude of locals and when it comes to navigating the city itself.
As one user comments on r/AskEurope: "Italy had both really kind people and infuriatingly rude people." However, some consider this, yet again, a cultural phenomenon that is uniquely specific to Rome. Another Redditor on r/AskEurope says: "The problem is that Romans really have a ready wit and can be very vulgar. When faced with the possibility of making fun of you, they can't resist. This can be annoying to someone." Especially to a new acquaintance. Still, don't sleep on Rome. It receives over 15 million annual visitors (via Statista) for good reason, and history lovers will particularly be in their element here.
Prague, Czechia
Prague has long been known as one of the most beautiful cities in Europe, but also as one of the least friendly. The blunt, straightforward nature of the Czechs can often be read as impolite. Combine that with the massive amount of tourists in the high season, and native Czechs can seem pretty inhospitable to the average tourist. Just like Budapest, suspicion was fostered under the communist regime, which translates to a general unfriendliness towards outsiders. One well-traveled user on r/AskEurope commented: "Prague is by far the rudest city I've ever visited anywhere in the world ... the rudeness was almost on another level." Unfortunately, there are also reports of racism in Prague.
One person's experience will not be everyone's, and you may not encounter a discourteous person in Prague at all. Perhaps, like much of the continent, they're just more blunt than one might expect. Either way, you'll likely enjoy the beer, the food, the towers, and the atmosphere of this romantic old city.
London, England
London, England: Land of royalty, scones, tea, Big Ben, and the quintessential "stiff upper lip." That naturally reserved nature carries over to brusqueness towards foreigners, even though the English aren't generally considered rude — in fact, the United Kingdom has the friendliest drivers in Europe. However, the busy streets of London paired with the classic British restraint create a city that has many tourists feeling a distinct chill. As one user notes on a Quora thread: "I will have to give the crown to London (pun very much intended). I am not exactly sure if it's the weather or the economy that makes people snap."
However, locals take umbrage at the idea that Londoners are impolite. Another Quora user says, "Maybe that is how Londoners are perceived, but really we are just private. There's an old joke: two Scotsmen, two Welshmen, two Irishmen and two Englishmen were shipwrecked on an island. Five years later they were rescued. The rescuers found that the Scotsmen had started a distillery, the Welshman had started a choir, the Irishmen had started a feud, and the Englishmen hadn't started anything because no one had introduced them." The writer admits this is not true of all Englishmen, of course, but says that "it is true that Londoners do not like unsolicited conversation." Perhaps it all really does come down to cultural differences, bruv.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
The city of bikes and canals, Amsterdam is another popular spot considered one of the rudest cities in Europe. The Dutch are renowned for their brutally frank natures, and in Amsterdam, mass tourism has also created an environment where visitors can be made to feel unwelcome. The locals are feeling the burden when it comes to excess tourists, and, true to Dutch form, aren't shy about letting the tourists (and the government) know it.
Many visitors also find the supposedly direct nature of the Dutch to be a cover for being plain insulting. As one user notes on r/Ask Europe: "The whole :we are just direct: is hilarious, as they never seem to enjoy when you are direct back. Then, all of sudden, you are rude or make them awkward. In my experience, it's rudeness hiding behind the blunt stereotype." Other visitors have other complaints, as one Quora user says: "And do not ask about cyclists in Amsterdam. They will run over pedestrians and curse you all they are worth."
To avoid rudeness in Amsterdam, consider visiting during the off-season and paying attention to local norms, such as avoiding questions about strangers' occupations. You'll be better able to appreciate the canals and winding streets, and perhaps the locals will be able to appreciate you a little more, too.
Brussels, Belgium
While Belgium is a delightful country, Brussels is often described as dirty and grim. In addition, one of the most commonly heard complaints about Brussels is that the locals are just plain discourteous. The city itself also has a poorly run waste management system, meaning garbage can pile up easily. Combined with a growing rate of crime and all-too-frequent acts of racism towards tourists of Asian or African descent, and Brussels turns the wheel from unfriendly to just plain hostile.
However, while the city's status as one of Europe's least-friendly tourist destinations might make you rethink your trip, Brussels does have its charms. Where else in the world will you find statues of children and dogs urinating? Combine that with the waffles, the chocolate, the beer, and the elegant squares, and Brussels could be worth a stop. If all else fails, you can always take a quick train to Bruges instead.
Helsinki, Finland
In northern Europe, Finns stand out amongst a region already known for its blunt, reserved locals. One favorite local story (referenced on Quora) tells the tale of a Swede and a Finn meeting for a drink. They do everything, pouring, sitting, serving, in complete silence. The Swede raises his glass and says, "Cheers," to which the Finn, annoyed, replies, "Do we drink, or do we chatter?"
This is reflected in another aspect of Finnish culture that many tourists struggle with: the silence. "Finns aren't big on small talk, and public spaces can be eerily quiet" (via Antti Korppi Student House). Combined with the reserved and shy nature of many Finns and concern for personal space, visitors can feel left out in the cold (in more ways than one).
Unsurprisingly, the introverted, reserved Finns can come off as rude, especially to more friendly, boisterous people (read: Americans). "Finnish people are not unfriendly, but they may be reserved and take unkindly to foreigners who try to be overly chatty or familiar" (via Travel Safe Abroad). So, learn to be okay with silence, take a deep breath, and don't hold someone's shyness against them.
Methodology
Unsurprisingly, the internet is full of opinions on the least friendly cities in Europe, and this issue is hotly debated. Using Reddit, Quora, Tripadvisor, and other review sites (along with lists for various travel websites and articles), we've compiled a list of the rudest cities in Europe, some of which already have a reputation and others that are more surprising. We've also incorporated data from expat sites, detailing the ease of adjustment for foreigners. This is all with the caveat that rudeness is often subjective, and that how you act will usually be reflected back to you. And, all of these destinations are still worth visiting, impolite locals or not.