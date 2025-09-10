This Airline Just Launched An Unlimited Travel Pass At A Bargain Price
If you're tired of spending time online searching for the cheapest flights for your next vacation, and if you can act fast, you can get a great deal on a pass that lets you book tickets for a penny (plus taxes and fees). Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass for $299 through September 12 on its website; after which, the pass goes back to the regular price of $599. And it gets better, because you can also start flying with it right away. Typically, the annual pass starts in May of each year, but this one works from the purchase date through May 2027, giving you an 8-month bonus.
Of course, there are some caveats to the unlimited package offered here. You have to be comfortable with booking last-minute travel. The domestic tickets are available 24 hours before you travel, and 10 days before on international flights; if there aren't any seats, you'll have to find somewhere else to go or stay home. (There is an option to book ahead for an additional fee.) There are also blackout dates around major American holidays and spring break weeks.
While the pass gives you rock bottom prices on the flights, you still have to pay for bags if you're traveling with anything more than a personal item. Even if you've packed your suitcase with maximum efficiency, with Frontier, you'll have to pay around $54 to $79, depending on the type of bag, the route, and whether you pay online or at the airport.
More things to consider with the Frontier annual pass
Along with the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass, Frontier has limited-time pricing on their summer pass, fall/winter pass, and monthly pass. Make sure to read the fine print before you buy so you're aware of exactly what you're getting. And keep in mind that if you try out any of the pass options with Frontier and decide it isn't for you, you'll need to cancel before your subscription automatically renews.
The pass can be a great option for anyone who loves spontaneous travel or for business travelers booking last-minute flights. Frontier has routes to dreamy beach getaways like Honduras and Aruba, and has stops in busy airports like Philadelphia, Orlando, and Denver, America's largest airport. If those are options that intrigue you, this pass could be perfect, especially if you're a solo traveler. While it's still a good deal, checking the availability of last-minute flights can be a stressful way to travel for a family or larger group.
Weigh the pros and cons of the deal against your personal travel style. If you think it will work for you, be sure to act fast and snap up the offer by September 12.