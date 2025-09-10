This Airline Just Launched An Unlimited Travel Pass At A Bargain Price

If you're tired of spending time online searching for the cheapest flights for your next vacation, and if you can act fast, you can get a great deal on a pass that lets you book tickets for a penny (plus taxes and fees). Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass for $299 through September 12 on its website; after which, the pass goes back to the regular price of $599. And it gets better, because you can also start flying with it right away. Typically, the annual pass starts in May of each year, but this one works from the purchase date through May 2027, giving you an 8-month bonus.

Of course, there are some caveats to the unlimited package offered here. You have to be comfortable with booking last-minute travel. The domestic tickets are available 24 hours before you travel, and 10 days before on international flights; if there aren't any seats, you'll have to find somewhere else to go or stay home. (There is an option to book ahead for an additional fee.) There are also blackout dates around major American holidays and spring break weeks.

While the pass gives you rock bottom prices on the flights, you still have to pay for bags if you're traveling with anything more than a personal item. Even if you've packed your suitcase with maximum efficiency, with Frontier, you'll have to pay around $54 to $79, depending on the type of bag, the route, and whether you pay online or at the airport.