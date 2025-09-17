Italy's Smallest Aeolian Island Is A Car-Free Paradise Blending Hidden Coves, Glamour, And Nighttime Bars

Italy's smallest inhabited Aeolian island, Panarea, is just 1.3 square miles of stunning volcano-formed land, located north of Sicily — Italy's sun-drenched Southern gem. With roughly 280 year-round residents and a population that swells in summer, its car-free backstreets are filled with geometric, whitewashed houses, vivid bougainvillea creeping over walls, and a calming, laidback air, with views almost always populated with unruffled ceruleans punctuated by little motor boats, islands and islets jutting like uncut gemstones from a bed of blue gold.

Panarea is exquisitely barefoot. There aren't many big resorts or glitz-trimmed five-star hotels, but you will occasionally see a chic catamaran off the coast, often home to a celebrity or two, looking for untarnished Aeolian hues to act as backdrop for their summer vacation. But what you will find plenty of on Panarea are chic restaurants and bars, some overlooking the harbor from chic terraces. On summer evenings, the island transforms from its typical sleepy self into something of a party island. But not in the traditional sense. Yachts pull close to shore, and the terrace bars fill up with well-heeled partygoers, with events often spilling over into the small hours.

If you are looking for a chic retreat to join the jet-set, then you'll find one of the island's best, perched on a rocky slope just above the port of San Pietro. Hotel Raya is a boutique hotel with 34 rooms and suites, and one of the most popular nightlife spots on Panarea. Rooms can feel pared-back compared to places like Capri, but select one with a sea-view terrace and charming Sicilian interiors, and you'll find that's just part of Panarea's rustic charm.