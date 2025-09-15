The Best Time To Book Your Fall Getaway Flights And Hotels, According To Expedia

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frequent travelers know that, if you don't want to spend a lot more than you have to, buying a flight ticket is not as straightforward as getting online and completing a simple purchase. Prices fluctuate depending on factors like the time of the month, supply and demand, and the popularity of your destination — therefore, it is important to be informed on the best time to buy international flight tickets for the cheapest price and the most effective ways to save money while booking flights. As summer comes to an end, travelers who prefer to avoid the crowds will begin booking flights for their autumnal escape. To save money for the more enjoyable parts of a trip, those travelers should know the best times to book both flights and hotels for a fall getaway.

Thankfully, Expedia's "Fall Travel Outlook" has come to the rescue with valuable information on the cheapest dates to fly and book your accommodations. These deadlines are coming up very soon, so keep an eye out for when prices are in your favor, especially if you want to visit the world's top trending fall destination.