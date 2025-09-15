The Best Time To Book Your Fall Getaway Flights And Hotels, According To Expedia
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Frequent travelers know that, if you don't want to spend a lot more than you have to, buying a flight ticket is not as straightforward as getting online and completing a simple purchase. Prices fluctuate depending on factors like the time of the month, supply and demand, and the popularity of your destination — therefore, it is important to be informed on the best time to buy international flight tickets for the cheapest price and the most effective ways to save money while booking flights. As summer comes to an end, travelers who prefer to avoid the crowds will begin booking flights for their autumnal escape. To save money for the more enjoyable parts of a trip, those travelers should know the best times to book both flights and hotels for a fall getaway.
Thankfully, Expedia's "Fall Travel Outlook" has come to the rescue with valuable information on the cheapest dates to fly and book your accommodations. These deadlines are coming up very soon, so keep an eye out for when prices are in your favor, especially if you want to visit the world's top trending fall destination.
Save money by booking flights and hotels at the right time
If you're a savvy traveler who refuses to fall for airlines' constant attempts to make more money off you, then you should wait for the cheapest days for domestic flights — September 29 and October 27. Avoid November 22 and 30, though, as prices are at their highest then. If you want to save on accommodations, the cheapest day for domestic stays in the upcoming fall months is November 16. Expect more expensive rates on October 10 and 17.
Expedia advises those flying abroad to time their flights for either October 26 or November 24, when the best deals are available. Already pricey international fares will then hit their peak on November 21 and 22. As far as accommodations go, the cheapest days to stay internationally are October 29 and 30, which is perfect if you're planning to celebrate Halloween somewhere cool. November 22 and 26, on the other hand, are the most expensive times for international stays.
So, whether you're planning to vacation in Big Sur (one of fall's dreamiest destinations, per Samantha Brown) or further away at a unique five-star hotel in Cairo, make the most of your money. Now that know the best times to book your trip, you can snag the best prices available.