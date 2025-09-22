Hidden In Montana's Pristine Forests Is A Quaint Lake With Hiking Trails And Secluded Waterfalls
Up in northern Montana, just southeast of the sprawling Flathead Lake, is the secluded, unforgettable Bond Creek Trail. This hike to a lake located squarely in a slice of the Flathead National Forest bumps against Swan Lake. This trail is a pristine forest trail full of adventure and waterfalls, a little bit of outdoor magic in the Flathead Valley, Montana's up-and-coming wine region.
The Bond Creek trailhead is located about an hour from Glacier Park International Airport, but the good news about that is you can tie a lot more adventures into a trip there. For example, you can tack on a hike of the Bond Creek Trail to a visit to the unmatched beauty of Glacier National Park. Unlike the park, though, Bond Creek will be a humble brag for how beautiful it is and how few people visit it. The hike is close enough to Montana's popular Flathead Lake to enjoy all its amenities before and after your adventure, and yet is far enough removed that you can find the seclusion and peace that you imagine when you dream of hiking in Montana.
There are two marked trailheads to access Bond Creek, but most reviewers on Alltrails recommend parking at the upper one. It's located at the end of forestry road NF-9507, roughly 6 miles from the town of Swan Lake. If you're looking to camp for the night, the Swan Lake Trading Post campground is 14 minutes away, or the Swan Lake Campground is just a little north of that.
Hiking the Bond Creek Trail
Let's get the big climax out of the way first: This trail ends at postcard-worthy Bond Lake, and there's a good chance that it'll you'll be the only ones there. The Bond Creek Trail is 13.6 miles total out and back with over 3,000 feet of elevation gain, so it's not a walk in the park — but it's worth it. You should allow about 8 hours total for the hike. Make sure to bring enough snacks and water for a long day out.
At 3.5 miles in, you come to the first truly glorious landmark, a beautiful waterfall cascading out of a solid rock wall. The waterfall is about halfway to the lake, so it's the perfect time to take a little break. As you press on up to the lake, keep in mind that, no matter how hot it gets, there's literally no better thing to do after a long, beautiful hike than jumping into a cool alpine lake. If you're looking for an even longer adventure, the trails here allow you to continue on to Trinkus Lake or Con Kelly Mountain.
Once you're done, head to the tranquil year-round resort town of Bigfork, just 36 minutes away. Grab some food, relax, stretch those legs, and bask in the joy of the adventure you just had. If you aren't adventured out, you could head down to the cherry orchards around Yellow Bay, just south of Bigfork, and get some of the freshest cherries you've ever had from one of the many roadside stands. After venturing up the Bond Creek Trail, it's almost guaranteed that no fruit will ever taste so sweet.