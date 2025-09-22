Hidden In Montana's Pristine Forests Is A Quaint Lake With Hiking Trails And Secluded Waterfalls

Up in northern Montana, just southeast of the sprawling Flathead Lake, is the secluded, unforgettable Bond Creek Trail. This hike to a lake located squarely in a slice of the Flathead National Forest bumps against Swan Lake. This trail is a pristine forest trail full of adventure and waterfalls, a little bit of outdoor magic in the Flathead Valley, Montana's up-and-coming wine region.

The Bond Creek trailhead is located about an hour from Glacier Park International Airport, but the good news about that is you can tie a lot more adventures into a trip there. For example, you can tack on a hike of the Bond Creek Trail to a visit to the unmatched beauty of Glacier National Park. Unlike the park, though, Bond Creek will be a humble brag for how beautiful it is and how few people visit it. The hike is close enough to Montana's popular Flathead Lake to enjoy all its amenities before and after your adventure, and yet is far enough removed that you can find the seclusion and peace that you imagine when you dream of hiking in Montana.

There are two marked trailheads to access Bond Creek, but most reviewers on Alltrails recommend parking at the upper one. It's located at the end of forestry road NF-9507, roughly 6 miles from the town of Swan Lake. If you're looking to camp for the night, the Swan Lake Trading Post campground is 14 minutes away, or the Swan Lake Campground is just a little north of that.