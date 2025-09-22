Road-Trippers In The Swiss Alps Can Load Their Cars Onto This Unique Train For Easy Travel Through Mountain Tunnels
The passengers of yore would be shocked at the evolution of trains over the last two centuries. They started as uncomfortable, ember-spewing, coal-guzzling monstrosities that sometimes threw passengers out of their seats as they slowly trundled along. However, over time, they transformed into the sleek and speedy bullet trains you'll find in places like Japan, China, and across Europe. Much of modern travel even revolves around these vehicles: You can experience Zambia's breathtaking Victoria Falls aboard a luxurious steam train and even go on a once-in-a-lifetime journey around the globe on the world's most ambitious train trip. But beyond their scenic views and convenience, they often provide passengers with a practical and much-needed form of transportation. One such useful and necessary train service, Autoverlad, launched in 1960, and since then, it has helped travelers get over weather-battered, dangerous mountain passes by zipping them and their vehicles through a tunnel below.
The unique Autoverlad, or car transport, can be found in four different spots in Switzerland, the country with Europe's most scenic train rides. It allows road-trippers and other drivers to load their cars directly onto it and either relax in their vehicles or inside a passenger coach (depending on the route). So why would drivers need or even want this option? Well, during the winter, some of the roads cutting through the Swiss Alps are closed — either according to a planned closure schedule or due to temporary inclement weather. Even if the roads are open, taking the train can be easier and safer, particularly for tourists, who may find a car journey stressful and difficult, particularly if they're not accustomed to driving in high-altitude winter conditions. Additionally, the Autoverlad is a more environmentally friendly way to travel, and it's often much faster, as the routes are direct and there's no traffic.
Using the Autoverlad in Switzerland
There are five options for car trains: The Furka line connects Oberwald with Realp (the driving route, Furka Pass, is only open from June to October). The Vereina line runs from Selfranga to Sagliains (Flüela Pass, the other route, opens in May until December). The Lötschberg line runs between Kandersteg and Goppenstein. Finally, the Simplon line brings cars from Brig in Switzerland to Iselle in Italy (Simplon Pass doesn't have scheduled closures). The latter two lines can be combined in one direct train ride as well. As of this writing, one-way tickets for cars under 3.5 tons start at around $33 (Lötschberg line, from Monday to Thursday). Reservations aren't required, except for the train running from Kandersteg to Iselle, and tickets can be purchased online or upon arrival.
Of course, the point of taking a train isn't just for the quick ride through a tunnel — you should spend time enjoying your beautiful destination, too. If you're taking the Autoverlad Lötschberg, for example, and disembarking in Goppenstein, you'll be in Valais (Wallis in German), a southwestern canton that shares borders with Italy and France. Here you'll have your pick of upscale alpine resorts for winter wonder and lush Rhône River Valley vineyards for summer sips. It's also home to the car-free village of Zermatt, the start (or end) point of the famed Glacier Express, which is one of the most breathtaking European train trips to make in the fall. And if you're heading in the opposite direction, towards Kandersteg, you'll arrive in the canton of Bern. Explore the Swiss capital of the same name, featuring its medieval-era Old City, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Or continue the train-related fun on the thrilling Gelmerbahn, Europe's steepest open-air railway with alpine views.