Think Twice Before Packing Beauty Products To Europe If They Contain These Common Ingredients
Traveling to Europe is a dream-come-true for many, as the continent has stunning snow-capped mountains, gorgeous blue-green oceans, and charming villages brimming with history. It's a great place to explore, whether you're looking for off-the-beaten-path locales or working out how to plan a first-time visit to the continent. But when traveling for a long time, there's something that all of us like to keep readily available: our cosmetics. This includes makeup, skincare, haircare, toiletries, and perfumes. But before you pack your cosmetics into the ideal carry-on depending on your needs, you need to know about Europe's regulations regarding certain common ingredients in cosmetics.
Different countries have different regulations about ingredients and their acceptable levels in cosmetics, which is why travelers from the US may get flustered when they realize their perfectly US-legal cosmetics may not be allowed in Europe. Don't worry, there's no evidence that European customs regularly confiscate cosmetics because of their listed ingredients. While they do have strict regulations for the import and sale of cosmetics, you should be able to carry your cosmetics for personal use with no problem, as long as you comply with European rules for how much you can take in a carry-on.
Europe has many more banned ingredients than America, so you want to make sure you're not going to get in trouble for using products with ingredients that aren't allowed into Europe. Many Americans also use cosmetics produced in other countries, especially with the rise in K-beauty and C-beauty products, and there's no guarantee that those products comply with European regulations, either. So, if you'd rather avoid the hassle and leave behind products that might cause trouble at European customs, here's a handy list of ingredients to check for when you pack your cosmetics.
Endocrine disruptors: triclosan, parabens, and phthalates
Endocrine disruptors are chemicals (synthetic or naturally occurring) that interfere with hormone function. These can cause reproductive issues, increase the risk of some cancers, and reduce natural immunity in the long run. Some ingredients commonly found in American cosmetics also have endocrine-disrupting properties. Triclosan is heavily restricted in Europe. It used to be widely used as an antimicrobial agent in cosmetics, although concerns over its efficacy and health effects led to it being completely banned in European disinfectant products since 2017, and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also banned it in American in over-the-counter antimicrobial soaps and washes, but allowed it in prescription products and other cosmetics.
Phthalates aren't completely banned in Europe, although they are heavily restricted. While American regulations restrict phthalate use in items for children, like toys, pacifiers, and baby furniture, there aren't any regulations as such for cosmetics. Europe, on the other hand, has a list of banned phthalates in cosmetics.
There is controversy surrounding the use of parabens and whether they are actually dangerous. Some studies show they are safe to use in the tiny concentrations present in cosmetics. However, after consumers raised concerns, Europe did ban Isopropylparaben, Isobutylparaben, Phenylparaben, Benzylparaben and Pentylparaben, although the EU still allows the most commonly used parabens. Dr. Michelle Wong, a cosmetic chemist, points out in a YouTube video that the EU determined even using multiple products with parabens at levels reaching the maximum limit still results in less exposure than needed to develop hormone problems. Since most cosmetics use methylparaben, propylparaben, butylparaben, or ethylparaben, you shouldn't have an issue in Europe. Still, if you'd rather enjoy your amazing European road trip of seafront villages undisturbed, you can always opt for paraben-free products.
Carcinogens: hydroquinone, petroleum distillates, and selenium sulfide
Carcinogens are chemicals known for increasing the likelihood of cancerous growth, so the European Union (EU) naturally takes them seriously. One such ingredient is selenium, which is an antioxidant — an ingredient that prevents or delays some types of cell damage. In cosmetics, it's used for anti-aging or anti-pigmentation products, but there are credible reports that selenium and its compounds are carcinogens. As a result, the EU has banned it from cosmetics, with the exception of Selenium Disulfide, also known as selenium sulfide, which is only allowed in very small quantities and must be declared on the ingredients list.
Another ingredient that's very popular in the US but completely banned from cosmetics in Europe is hydroquinone. This ingredient is usually used as a strong pigmentation treatment, under dermatologist supervision. However, because it can be carcinogenic in high quantities, the FDA banned it from over-the-counter cosmetics, which Jacob Levitt, a dermatologist, called "unnecessarily extreme" in his response in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. In the US, it's only legal if it comes from an FDA-approved drug company and you have a prescription, but plenty of OTC versions are still available on the market.
Many petroleum distillates (liquids and gases formed as byproducts of petroleum refining) are also banned in Europe or heavily restricted. Europe is particularly strict about petroleum distillate standards because the byproducts faced trouble in the past with products that had iffy histories and caused skin irritation. They might not allow products with high concentrations of paraffin wax or mineral oils, but petrolatum, or petroleum jelly, is allowed in Europe as long as they know the entire history of the refining process used to make the ingredient. So don't worry, you can still carry your Vaseline or Aquaphor into Europe!
Toxic substances: formaldehyde, formaldehyde releasers, and lead
Formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers are often used in cosmetics as a preservative for their anti-bacterial properties. They're great at killing bacteria that are constantly introduced into your cosmetics, from the air or when you touch the product. Formaldehyde releasers or donors are chemicals that slowly release a little bit of formaldehyde gas into the cosmetics over time. However, pure formaldehyde is completely banned from cosmetics in Europe, because it's considered toxic and also has carcinogenic properties.
Some formaldehyde releasers, like Quaternium-15 and DMDM Hydantoin, have been approved for use in cosmetics in the US and the EU at very low concentrations, usually less than 1%. However, if you'd rather stick to products that don't contain these ingredients at all, look for products with phenoxyethanol, sodium benzoate, or potassium sorbate on the ingredients list, as these are often used as alternatives to formaldehyde. While skincare products containing formaldehyde should be fine to carry into Europe, you should leave behind the nail and haircare products, as these have the highest concentration of formaldehyde, with hair products being the most unsafe to use.
Another product that is completely banned in European cosmetics is lead. However, despite lead being banned from cosmetics for several years, many products in Europe still contain pretty high quantities of lead. Kohl, in particular, is widely used in Europe and has much higher levels of lead than regulations allow. If you're worried about customs confiscating your Kohl or eyeliner, consider leaving it behind. In some cases, it's better to buy products at your destination instead of packing them.
Tips for packing cosmetics to Europe
Between researching local customs and preparing for all kinds of weather in Europe, it's easy to get caught up in the excitement of what you'll do in Europe and forget to adequately prepare before you leave. If you're a first-time visitor to Europe, the key to a successful trip will be preparing everything in advance. Start by neatly and efficiently packing up your suitcase, so you get the big stuff out of the way. Keep your perfumes and full-size bottles of skincare in your checked luggage, as European airports will confiscate cosmetics in carry-on luggage that exceeds their weight limits. In fact, this is the most likely reason for European customs to confiscate your cosmetics, not their ingredients list!
In your carry-on, you have to put all liquids, including cosmetics and drinks, into a clear plastic case. The total weight of the liquids put together should be less than 1 liter, and each container should be less than 100 ml. If you want to carry a lot of cosmetics and you're worried about them spilling or breaking in your checked luggage, you can decant your skincare and hygiene products into travel-sized containers, like these TSA-approved Travel Containers, which come with silicone bottles, cream jars, spray bottles, and pre-made labels so you can easily identify your products. You can use these for your shampoo and conditioner, skincare, and even liquid makeup products like foundation and concealer. It also comes with a transparent plastic case, perfect for European customs, and the largest bottles contain up to 90 ml of liquid, which is well within European limits. If you want to bypass the hassle of packing your own cosmetics, Europe allows you to take cosmetics purchased at duty-free shops, although they may inspect them between flights.