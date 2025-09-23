Think Twice Before Packing Beauty Products To Europe If They Contain These Common Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Traveling to Europe is a dream-come-true for many, as the continent has stunning snow-capped mountains, gorgeous blue-green oceans, and charming villages brimming with history. It's a great place to explore, whether you're looking for off-the-beaten-path locales or working out how to plan a first-time visit to the continent. But when traveling for a long time, there's something that all of us like to keep readily available: our cosmetics. This includes makeup, skincare, haircare, toiletries, and perfumes. But before you pack your cosmetics into the ideal carry-on depending on your needs, you need to know about Europe's regulations regarding certain common ingredients in cosmetics.

Different countries have different regulations about ingredients and their acceptable levels in cosmetics, which is why travelers from the US may get flustered when they realize their perfectly US-legal cosmetics may not be allowed in Europe. Don't worry, there's no evidence that European customs regularly confiscate cosmetics because of their listed ingredients. While they do have strict regulations for the import and sale of cosmetics, you should be able to carry your cosmetics for personal use with no problem, as long as you comply with European rules for how much you can take in a carry-on.

Europe has many more banned ingredients than America, so you want to make sure you're not going to get in trouble for using products with ingredients that aren't allowed into Europe. Many Americans also use cosmetics produced in other countries, especially with the rise in K-beauty and C-beauty products, and there's no guarantee that those products comply with European regulations, either. So, if you'd rather avoid the hassle and leave behind products that might cause trouble at European customs, here's a handy list of ingredients to check for when you pack your cosmetics.