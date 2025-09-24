One Of America's Best Suburbs Is A Walkable Corner Of Boston With Wine Shops, Indie Art, And Gourmet Food

Boston is a state of mind, and nowhere is that more visible than in its hazy borders. Cambridge, New England's most famous college town, for example, is technically a separate city, but locals often consider it just another Boston neighborhood — with one of Massachusetts' liveliest street scenes centered on Harvard Square, lined with trendy shops and food. The same goes for Brookline, an independent town tightly woven into the city fabric. In fact, its northeast border nearly touches the bleachers of Fenway Park. From there, Brookline extends south and west, skirting Jamaica Plain – one of Boston's best neighborhoods with green spaces and global cuisine – and becomes increasingly residential and suburban until reaching Chestnut Hill. That covers a lot of ground and shows many faces.

The best place to start discovering Brookline is its business, transport, and social hub, Coolidge Corner. It's often the first stop and main destination for day-trippers, with excellent restaurants, cafes, and shops in and around the intersection and surrounding blocks, including Zaftigs Delicatessen, Barlette, and Prairie Fire. Usually, any or all are paired with a show at the legendary Coolidge Corner Theatre. Showing films since 1933, the Art Deco movie palace exudes period charm, cool, and cred — from the neon-lit marquee out front to the plush red curtains inside. Add to that personal appearances by Dennis Hopper, Meryl Streep, Werner Herzog, and others, and it's easy to see why it remains an institution and anchor of the community.