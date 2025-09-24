One Of America's Best Suburbs Is A Walkable Corner Of Boston With Wine Shops, Indie Art, And Gourmet Food
Boston is a state of mind, and nowhere is that more visible than in its hazy borders. Cambridge, New England's most famous college town, for example, is technically a separate city, but locals often consider it just another Boston neighborhood — with one of Massachusetts' liveliest street scenes centered on Harvard Square, lined with trendy shops and food. The same goes for Brookline, an independent town tightly woven into the city fabric. In fact, its northeast border nearly touches the bleachers of Fenway Park. From there, Brookline extends south and west, skirting Jamaica Plain – one of Boston's best neighborhoods with green spaces and global cuisine – and becomes increasingly residential and suburban until reaching Chestnut Hill. That covers a lot of ground and shows many faces.
The best place to start discovering Brookline is its business, transport, and social hub, Coolidge Corner. It's often the first stop and main destination for day-trippers, with excellent restaurants, cafes, and shops in and around the intersection and surrounding blocks, including Zaftigs Delicatessen, Barlette, and Prairie Fire. Usually, any or all are paired with a show at the legendary Coolidge Corner Theatre. Showing films since 1933, the Art Deco movie palace exudes period charm, cool, and cred — from the neon-lit marquee out front to the plush red curtains inside. Add to that personal appearances by Dennis Hopper, Meryl Streep, Werner Herzog, and others, and it's easy to see why it remains an institution and anchor of the community.
Brookline 'hoods and highlights
Heading west along Beacon Street or south on Harvard Street from Coolidge Corner takes you to two more Brookline hubs: Washington Square and Brookline Village. The first, at the intersection of Beacon and Washington streets, has a few stand-outs. These include Athan's Bakery and Café, which glazes and frosts its pastries with Greek heritage; the Publick House, named best beer bar by Boston Magazine more than once; Bar Vlaha, the current No. 1 Brookline restaurant on Tripadvisor; and the Spanish-flavored Barcelona Wine Bar. Follow Washington Street south for about 30 minutes on foot to reach Brookline Village. Here, too, is another collection of eateries, bars, and hangouts that fill with denizens day and night, especially at the best Thai food in Boston contender, Mahaniyom; lunch favorite, Cutty's sandwich shop; and Andes and Caribbean kitchen at Orinoco.
Coolidge Corner, Brookline Village, and Washington Square also put you within easy walking distance of top town sights. The John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site pays tribute to the president who grew up in Brookline. At 83 Beals Street, the future leader was born, and the home is now a national park that preserves the era. Another historic home and national park in Brookline is dedicated to America's most famous landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed both New York's Central Park and Boston's "Emerald Necklace." A bit more frivolity can be found at Puppet Showplace Theater, entertaining crowds of all ages since 1974. Artistic spirit thrives as well at the Brookline Arts Center and Arts Brookline, with exhibitions, events, workshops, and classes.
Brookline green
The color green manifests in two ways in Brookline. The first is in the wealth of its residents. In fact, in the 19th century, it was even called "the richest town in America," a reputation that still lingers today. It's particularly visible in the residential neighborhoods and parks south and west of Brookline Reservoir, near the geographic center of the town. Here, estates stretch out amid greenery that nearly conceals the city backdrop. It's no surprise this area is home to two back-to-back, 18-hole golf courses: Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course and The Country Club . The latter is particularly exclusive, having opened in 1892 and hosted 17 USGA national championships.
About 2 miles from The Country Club is Longyear Museum, which tells the story of Mary Baker Eddy, founder of Christian Science. Even closer is the Larz Anderson Auto Museum. Inside the 1889 Carriage House are 14 cars from the earliest years of motoring, and the surrounding Larz Anderson Park is the largest in Brookline, at 61 acres.
No T stops are in this part of town, and only two buses — the 60 and 51 — serve the area. By contrast, the eastern side offers ample public transit, including access to Boston Common, America's oldest public park. From there, it takes less than an hour to reach Boston Logan International Airport. At rush hour, that can still be faster than driving, which otherwise takes 20 to 30 minutes from Coolidge Corner.