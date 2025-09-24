Illinois' Coolest Underground Destination Is This Stunning Geological Wonder Full Of Unique Wildlife

Since 1901, travelers have been making their way to a secluded spot in Monroe County, Illinois, about 45 minutes south of St. Louis, Missouri. Their goal isn't to go boating on the nearby majestic waterway known as "America's River" — the Mississippi — it's to descend to a fascinating location deep below the ground. Illinois Caverns is located on what was once a small farm and is today a protected State Natural Area. Though there are many other caves you can visit in the U.S. (you can even take a cave road trip across the border in Missouri), Illinois Caverns is one of the coolest caving destinations you could hope for.

For one, this is a 6-mile-long section of a wild cave system. Some caverns are altered to make them more appealing to visitors, which can mean anything from hanging a few colorful lights to adding a tram pulled by a Jeep to create ride-thru cave tours. However, when you enter Illinois Caverns, you are primarily seeing what formed naturally rather than human-made additions. There aren't even any lights, so the only illumination is the light you bring with you.

Second, you won't have anyone to guide you on this adventure. Other popular caves, like Kentucky's impressive Mammoth Cave for example, offer interesting cave tours led by park rangers and experts who can point out interesting rock formations and teach you about the history of the cave. In contrast, you and your hiking buddies will have to enter Illinois Caverns totally on your own. For those brave enough to take the journey, many wonders await in this unique underground world.