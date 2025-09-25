Phoenix's Southern Suburb Is A Hidden Gem With Upscale Living, Ample Shopping, And Scenic Views

As the state's capital and a rapidly growing commercial center, Phoenix, Arizona, is a beacon for travelers looking for sun, shopping, and Southwestern cuisine. In 2024 alone, the city welcomed over 20 million visitors. However, the outer rim of the capital also boasts many communities that are worth visiting.

Located less than 30 miles from the Valley of the Sun, Sun Lakes is a southern suburb characterized by upscale living, ample shopping, and scenic views. It's situated only a 15-minute drive from one of Phoenix's most desirable, family-friendly neighborhoods with dining and outdoor thrills. Nestled in Maricopa County, Sun Lakes is split into five different villages. It has a population of about 14,000 residents and is rated as the 11th best place to retire in Arizona.

The district is well-known as a golf-centered community, but it also offers fitness centers, swimming pools, and restaurants, alongside biking trails and several green spaces. Sun Lakes is also located an easy 20-minute drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and is close to major highways that connect the unincorporated community to towns like Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, and Scottsdale. Not only is this a safe neighborhood, but it's also sunny, with year-round warm weather. Apart from the Phoenix airport, Sun Lakes can also be reached by flying into either Mesa Gateway Airport or Scottsdale Airport, followed by a short 25-40 minute drive.