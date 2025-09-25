Phoenix's Southern Suburb Is A Hidden Gem With Upscale Living, Ample Shopping, And Scenic Views
As the state's capital and a rapidly growing commercial center, Phoenix, Arizona, is a beacon for travelers looking for sun, shopping, and Southwestern cuisine. In 2024 alone, the city welcomed over 20 million visitors. However, the outer rim of the capital also boasts many communities that are worth visiting.
Located less than 30 miles from the Valley of the Sun, Sun Lakes is a southern suburb characterized by upscale living, ample shopping, and scenic views. It's situated only a 15-minute drive from one of Phoenix's most desirable, family-friendly neighborhoods with dining and outdoor thrills. Nestled in Maricopa County, Sun Lakes is split into five different villages. It has a population of about 14,000 residents and is rated as the 11th best place to retire in Arizona.
The district is well-known as a golf-centered community, but it also offers fitness centers, swimming pools, and restaurants, alongside biking trails and several green spaces. Sun Lakes is also located an easy 20-minute drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and is close to major highways that connect the unincorporated community to towns like Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, and Scottsdale. Not only is this a safe neighborhood, but it's also sunny, with year-round warm weather. Apart from the Phoenix airport, Sun Lakes can also be reached by flying into either Mesa Gateway Airport or Scottsdale Airport, followed by a short 25-40 minute drive.
Shopping in the Sun Lakes area
Between Sun Lakes and the neighboring town of Chandler, you can find a variety of shopping opportunities, ranging from everyday shopping malls to small boutiques. The Village at Sun Lakes is a shopping center that houses an eclectic array of shops, including a Goodwill, a Dollar Tree, and a Tractor Supply.
If you're looking for something more upscale, head to the Chandler Fashion Center. This strip mall is popular among locals and offers a wide-ranging shopping experience where you can browse from designer brand stores, dine at an international eatery, or catch a flick at the on-site movie theater. Similarly, Phoenix Premium Outlets is a large shopping mall that boasts many high-end outlet stores.
If you're more into small boutiques, pay a visit to Labella, Brianne, Nicole, a small shop in Sun Lakes that provides women's accessories and clothing. JudyWear Boutique, owned by a retired school teacher, is also a boutique that specializes in women's apparel. After a long day of shopping, head to Serenity Massage AZ, located just two miles outside of Sun Lakes, where you can choose your type of body massage.
Desert views and outdoor activities in Sun Lakes
The Sun Lakes suburb offers spectacular views of the surrounding Arizona landscape. From Cottonwood Country Club, residents can enjoy views of lakes and lush golf courses. Meanwhile, at Desert Breeze Park, visitors will find a tranquil, family-friendly outdoor area where they can relax by picnicking or walking along the trails.
Located a quick 12-minute drive from Sun Lakes is Veterans Oasis Park, a 113-acre area that offers a peaceful natural setting where locals can fish, hike, ride horses, walk across pergolas, and enjoy open-air theatres. Throughout the year, residents can attend live music events, go birdwatching, or explore the Chandler Nature Center. If you're a plant enthusiast, you'll be pleased to spot some distinctive local flora.
Arizona is also world-famous for its breathtaking valleys, canyons, and deserts. Explore the best the state has to offer at Monument Valley Gateway with its unreal scenery and unique attractions, and River Island State Park, which is a paradise for beachfronts, desert camping, and endless outdoor adventure. Around 50 miles from Sun Lakes, don't miss your chance to visit the Sonoran Preserve. This area presents 36 miles of trails that stretch across three main paths: The Apache Wash Trailhead, the Desert Hills Trailhead, and the Desert Vista Trailhead. Less than 70 miles from Sun Lakes, Lake Pleasant Regional Park is a popular destination for water-based activities, camping, and animal observation.