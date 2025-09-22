13 Disappointing Tourist Traps In The US You Should Skip This Fall
The summer heat has started to wane, the leaves are turning golden, and pumpkin spice items have started to appear on all your favorite coffee menus, so it can only mean one thing: Fall is upon us. This is the season of road trips, apple orchards, and spooky pilgrimages — aka the cozy traveler's dream. And there's no better place to embark on an autumn getaway than in the U.S., where each state offers up a plethora of haunted destinations, pumpkin farms, and scenic fall foliage pathways.
However, not every attraction that promises fall magic actually delivers. In fact, it's often the more popular destinations that pop up on your social media feed every year that are the most disappointing. What might look like a charming harvest festival or a rustic woodland escape on the screen can, in reality, end up draining your wallet and wasting your time, forcing you to stand in seemingly endless lines.
Not to mention the over-commercialization. Many travelers flock to these destinations in hopes of having an authentic cultural experience or a quiet moment with nature, but are often greeted by tacky tourist shops and nothing but the sights of other people's iPhone cameras. That's where this list comes in. We sifted through travel reviews, local insights, and first-hand accounts to uncover the most overhyped, overcrowded, and underwhelming tourist traps that you're better off skipping this fall.
Sleepy Hollow, New York
On paper, the New York town of Sleepy Hollow sounds like the ultimate fall destination. Not only does this Hudson Valley village offer amazing fall foliage, babbling brooks, and small-town loveliness, but it's also linked to Halloween thanks to Washington Irving's 1820 short story, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." Following the story of a schoolteacher haunted by a headless horseman, this iconic tale has become a core part of Sleepy Hollow's identity.
It's not surprising, then, that every October, the place is swarmed with Halloween fans eager to soak up the spooky atmosphere. But before you join the fray, heed the warnings of former visitors. One Reddit user cries, "We went to the arts and crafts fair in Sleepy Hollow a few weeks ago and it was so overly packed that it wasn't fun at all." Another user writes, "It was so packed we could not enjoy ourselves. The food truck situation was horrendous. We waited over 90 minutes for tacos and churros."
Beware the Sleepy Hollow Street Fair, Oktoberfest, and the Irvington Farmers Market. These heavy-hitters are sure to draw wild crowds, with hundreds queuing up for the same pints, pumpkins, and keychains of headless horsemen. If you still want a taste of Empire State beauty this autumn, escape the Sleepy Hollow crowds for its underrated neighbor across the river, where you can still find Halloween parades and great coffee.
Salem, Massachusetts
Few American towns have as large a reputation as Salem, Massachusetts, but it's not cuisine, architecture, or music that this small New England town is known for. No, it's the infamous 17th-century witch trials. Between 1692 and 1693, 20 Salem villagers were executed after being accused of witchcraft. Today, this event has become the subject matter in plays, movies, TV, and more, leading to Salem becoming a Halloween hotspot.
Haunted houses, witch museums, psychic readings, parades — you name it, Salem has it. The town leans into its spooky reputation with gusto every October, but for many, the ultimate fall pilgrimage actually turns out to be more exhausting than it is exhilarating. The biggest culprits are overcrowding and overpricing.
As one Reddit user claims, "It's just hokey and overpriced," while another says, "When Halloween does come around it's hard to actually do anything because there are WAY too many people." Others claim that, well, it's actually just boring. In fact, one of the town's biggest attractions, the Salem Witch Museum, was given the number four spot on Solitaired's list of the "Most Boring Tourist Attractions in the World." Cheapism also decried the entire town of Salem as the "most boring tourist trap' in the state of Massachusetts. Skip the gimmicks and explore more of the region's gorgeous small towns and charming cities this autumn.
Fisherman's Wharf, San Francisco, California
Despite being wildly popular, this California destination is considered by many to be "the world's worst tourist trap," an opinion backed up by vacation rental website Casago. According to Casago's data, the phrase "tourist trap" was mentioned in over 1,000 Tripadvisor reviews left by people who had visited Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, California. Sometimes, the numbers don't lie.
And when fall rolls around, this waterfront spot becomes even more of a magnet for tourists. The cooler weather makes walking the piers more comfortable, cruise ships bring in seasonal crowds, and many travelers tack it onto their California road trips as a must-see stop. But while the idea of crisp air, waterfront views, and sea lions basking on the docks might sound idyllic, the reality is far less magical.
One disappointed Tripadvisor user described the wharf as consisting "largely of fast-food restaurants and merchandise shops selling touristy junk nobody needs." Even an autumn staple, the hearty clam chowder that San Francisco is so known for, wasn't spared. Another Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "The food offerings are much as you'd expect — all selling the same poor quality overpriced food. Multiple places selling clam chowder, overpriced and overrated." So, if you're looking for some West Coast charm this season, skip this widely derided location and head up the street to the coolest part of the city — Embarcadero.
Niagara Falls, New York
High up in New York on the border between Canada and the United States, you'll find a landmark seemingly tailor-made for fall: Niagara Falls. While tourists flock to this natural wonder year-round, autumn is a particularly popular time to visit the famous falls. The air turns crisp, the surrounding foliage bursts into fiery reds and golds, and mist rising from the thundering cascade completes the postcard-perfect picture.
And while the scenery can be stunning, many travelers leave feeling like they've fallen for one of America's biggest tourist traps. As with many formerly glorious tourist sites, overcrowding has crushed any charm Niagara Falls once had. One Tripadvisor user writes, "You expect to find yourself in front of a spectacle of nature but stuck in a meat grinder of raincoats or red or blue or yellow you don't enjoy anything at all!"
Another Tripadvisor commentator even mentions that the crowding got so bad during their visit that they were worried about the potential for violence. "A fight almost broke out," they write, "Zero security and no staff around. It just doesn't feel safe, and I don't really want to go back." So while you may have been dreaming of seeing these iconic waterfalls on a boat tour or from an observation deck, maybe wait until the busy autumn season has passed.
Mount Rushmore, South Dakota
The prairie lands and wild frontiers of South Dakota might seem like the ideal terrain for autumn lovers to don their cowboy boots and jackets, but the state's most famous landmark is surprisingly not the place you want to be this season. Many visitors leave Mount Rushmore feeling underwhelmed by the monument that has been hyped up in history books.
The carving of four presidents' faces into the granite cliffs is impressive in scale, but in person, it's often smaller and less striking than people expect. Add in the fact that the viewing area is limited — basically a single promenade that funnels crowds into the same vantage point — and your "big reveal" moment can feel anticlimactic. One Reddit user writes, "Mt Rushmore is the most underwhelming thing I've seen. It's way better in photos than in person," while another claims, "[It] felt kinda tacky. It seems to have a 'tourist trappy' vibe to it that other parks and monuments don't have."
In autumn, many road trippers and wildlife tourists flock to the Black Hills area of South Dakota, meaning even more crowded walkways and overpriced concessions that take away from the natural beauty surrounding the site. Escape the Mount Rushmore crowds at the nearby Custer State Park, where wildlife roams freely and golden foliage is in full bloom.
Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park, California
Knott's Berry Farm transforms each October into a spookier version of itself, renamed "Knott's Scary Farm." Over the years, it has become one of the most well-known Halloween attractions in the U.S. On paper, it sounds like the perfect autumn outing, all spine-chilling mazes, scare zones filled with fog, and rides that will have you screaming the night away. In practice? The massive number of visitors and intense ticket prices dampen the fun.
One dissatisfied visitor on Tripadvisor writes that their visit to the Halloween attraction was "one of the most stressful, unenjoyable experiences of my life." They go on to say that, post-COVID, ticket prices had increased significantly, and "When I arrived at the park, there was about an hour and a half wait just to get in. The staff were very rude and everything was disorganized."
Another guest even took to Tripadvisor to warn about the scare factor, writing, "My boyfriend and I came wanting a fun night out, and it ended up being waiting in long lines for mazes that aren't even scary, AT ALL." So, if you're looking for good scares in California, you might be better off hitting up smaller, more local attractions like the Haunted Hayride and Haunted Trail at Greenspot Farms or the Hobb's Grove Halloween Haunt.
Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts
Halloween has passed, the jack-o'-lanterns have rotted, but autumn is still raging on. Where should we go on our November getaways? Many autumn travelers might pinpoint Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts on their maps, as this site is hugely important to the Thanksgiving story, and the area is renowned for its autumn foliage.
However, don't let this supposed site of the Pilgrims' landing be the focal point of your November adventures. Crowds of families and school field trippers gather in droves during the fall season, especially in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, and the rock itself is ... well, just a rock. Tiny, dirty, and placed low down in a sunken cave, this supposedly sacred monument isn't worth the drive.
One Reddit user put it succinctly, writing, "It's just a rock. In a hole. with 1620 carved on it." Another says, "I saw it!! And it's so small! I saw it and was like huh. Seriously? That's it?" Don't let yourself be disappointed this autumn season. Not far from Plymouth are exciting New England meccas, including Boston and Cape Cod.
Stowe, Vermont
Even if you've never been to Stowe, Vermont, you've likely seen its iconic white church steeple on your social media feed. Every fall, this quintessential small New England town becomes the poster child for the cozy season. The town even refers to itself as "fall's color capital." And with its leaf-strewn downtown streets, homey inns, and old country churches, it's not hard to see why.
However, don't be fooled by the Instagram filters. The reality of visiting this viral location is that the traffic jams clog Stowe's small roads, parking is a nightmare, and the streets are shoulder-to-shoulder with tourists with their pumpkin spice lattes. One Reddit user writes, "Stowe is MASSIVELY overrated. There are plenty of other interesting areas in Vermont."
And it's not just navigating that will prove tricky in this prime season; prices are also exorbitantly high. A YouTuber named Mad Traveler even titled his Stowe-specific video, "Poor People: Don't Go to Stowe, Vermont! ($20 pancakes, $700 hotels + $229 lift tickets)." Still looking to leaf peep? Check out the nearby town of Woodstock, Vermont.
Gatlinburg, Tennessee
High up in the Great Smoky Mountains, you'll find a busy hive of chain restaurants, souvenir shops, and country-themed dinner theater shows. That's right — we're talking about Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Often billed as a quiet mountain escape, this cabin-filled vacation town is far from peaceful or relaxing.
Although you will see amazing fall foliage, the views are accompanied by neon lights and crowds swarming the streets. One Tripadvisor user writes, "I've never seen as much tacky stuff in my life! Every store has the same thing, mugs with black bears, keyrings with black bears, hats with black bears ... you get the idea."
Another dissatisfied visitor took to Tripadvisor to ask, "Does anyone else find Gatlinburg to be a ridiculous experience? It is overdeveloped. It's overcrowded and you can't cross a street without having to wait in a cigarette smoking crowd." For a more authentic autumn adventure, skip Gatlinburg proper and head to one of the less touristy Smoky Mountain towns nearby, like Bryson City, North Carolina, which has the charm of Gatlinburg minus the crowds.
Biltmore Estate, Asheville, North Carolina
The Biltmore Estate, located in Asheville, North Carolina, is an incredibly popular fall hotspot (or should we say coolspot?) Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and spanning across 8,000 acres, this Gilded Age-era estate has enough gardens and crimson foliage to keep you busy for days. However, you will need to have deep pockets for a lengthy stay here.
Many regard the ticket price and cost of food as way too expensive, and believe that what was once a historic marvel has become an over-commercialized cash grab. For the 2025 fall season — which lasts from September to October — ticket prices to tour both the house and the grounds start at $70 per person. That's a whopping $280 for a family of four! One Tripadvisor user writes, "I've visited castles, chateaux, and manors that are better run than this at half the price." Another begs, "Please stop buying tickets to this overpriced monstrosity. I cannot believe how popular it is for how boring it is and it is outrageous what they charge for tickets."
Times Square, New York
There's nothing quite like autumn in New York, but beware the most overwhelming and overrated destination in the city — Times Square. Locals and tourists alike claim that its crowds, bright billboards, and neon screens detract from the beauty of the Big Apple. Travelers might be excited for a stroll in NYC's autumnal tree tunnels in Central Park or cozy days spent book browsing at The Strand, but this neon-lit jungle is far from comforting.
One Reddit user who tackled Times Square claims that this world-famous crossroads is "just an extremely crowded junction with thousands of annoying billboards and ads bombarded at your face." One local vouched for this take on Reddit, writing, "No one that lives within two hours of Manhattan will go into Times Square if they can avoid it. Like many other things it's a tourist trap." If you want to explore NYC in autumn, stick to the more easy-going parts of the city like Park Slope, Brooklyn, or riverside Inwood, Manhattan. Here, you can enjoy charming New York neighborhoods with auburn leafy streets and brownstone energy without seeing seas of mediocre chain-restaurant meals and tacky gift shops.
Bar Harbor, Maine
Thanks to its proximity to Acadia National Park and the misty, magical views of Maine's coast, the town of Bar Harbor often tops fall destination lists. But here's the catch: You won't be alone. In fact, late September to early October is the peak foliage season in Bar Harbor, meaning the charming seaside town can feel more like a packed theme park than a cozy New England retreat.
During this busy season, leaf peepers flock to the Maine coast for apple picking, hiking, bike trails, and, of course, that iconic lighthouse photo. However, the price of Bar Harbor being so renowned is that most visitors have to put up with long waits at restaurants, crowded sidewalks, and little chance for that peaceful leaf-peeping stroll you envisioned. One Reddit user calls it "boring and expensive," while another went so far as to call it "the most touristy part of Maine." So, if you're looking for an authentic fishing town experience this fall, head further inland, as Bar Harbor has gone a bit too corporate.
The Gum Wall, Seattle, Washington
With its rain-drizzled reputation, Seattle, Washington, shines in the fall. For those looking for a more cultured getaway this chilly season, the "Coffee Capital of the United States" — as it's often called — is a charming option to enjoy cozy cafés, misty mornings, and golden leaves lining the waterfront. But if someone tells you the city's Gum Wall is a must-see fall stop, consider skipping it.
This "attraction" is exactly what it sounds like: A brick alley near Pike Place Market covered in layers upon layers of chewed gum. While it's colorful in a gross, rainbow-hued way, it's also old, sticky, and not really the Instagram-worthy backdrop most visitors hope for. Add in the fact that the alley is cramped and often crowded with tourists snapping photos, and it starts to feel less like quirky fun and more like a germaphobe's nightmare. One Reddit user dubs it "the most overrated tourist destination," while a Tripadvisor reviewer says, "I couldn't leave quick enough."
Methodology
To build this list of the most disappointing fall tourist traps in the U.S., we sifted through a mix of travel blogs, local news outlets, and firsthand accounts from frustrated visitors on Tripadvisor, Reddit, and even disgruntled travel vlogs posted to YouTube. We looked for autumn destinations that sound dreamy on paper and include all the heavy hitters of the season, like pumpkin patches, historical landmarks, haunted houses, apple orchards, foliage trails, and more.
However, the destinations that made our list revealed a secret downside to those who looked closer. For these spots, travelers consistently reported experiences of shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, endless lines, sky-high ticket prices, and attractions that felt more like gimmicks than genuine fun. In the end, these "fall favorites" turned out to be better suited to Instagram feeds than family scrapbooks, leaving many visitors wishing they'd gone elsewhere to find golden foliage, outdoor escapes, and haunted thrills.