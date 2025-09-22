13 Disappointing Tourist Traps In The US You Should Skip This Fall

The summer heat has started to wane, the leaves are turning golden, and pumpkin spice items have started to appear on all your favorite coffee menus, so it can only mean one thing: Fall is upon us. This is the season of road trips, apple orchards, and spooky pilgrimages — aka the cozy traveler's dream. And there's no better place to embark on an autumn getaway than in the U.S., where each state offers up a plethora of haunted destinations, pumpkin farms, and scenic fall foliage pathways.

However, not every attraction that promises fall magic actually delivers. In fact, it's often the more popular destinations that pop up on your social media feed every year that are the most disappointing. What might look like a charming harvest festival or a rustic woodland escape on the screen can, in reality, end up draining your wallet and wasting your time, forcing you to stand in seemingly endless lines.

Not to mention the over-commercialization. Many travelers flock to these destinations in hopes of having an authentic cultural experience or a quiet moment with nature, but are often greeted by tacky tourist shops and nothing but the sights of other people's iPhone cameras. That's where this list comes in. We sifted through travel reviews, local insights, and first-hand accounts to uncover the most overhyped, overcrowded, and underwhelming tourist traps that you're better off skipping this fall.