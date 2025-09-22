Las Vegas' Top Deals During Its First-Ever Citywide Sale

It's Vegas, baby, and the Fabulous 5-Day Sale has landed. The undisputed most fun city in America launched an exclusive, first-of-its-kind promotion on Monday, September 22. Coined the "Fabulous 5-Day Sale" by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the event features exclusive deals on hotels, dining, experiences, entertainment, and more. If you remember the old Ikea semi-annual sale commercials with the woman running out of the house shouting, "Start the car," you can think of this as the citywide equivalent of those deals. Possibly the ultimate Vegas-centric promotion of the century, the Fabulous 5-Day Sale will have you shouting and jumping for joy while grabbing some unbelievable limited-time deals.

Part of the "Welcome to Fabulous" campaign, which started earlier this month with TV ads, billboard takeovers, and pop-up events, the sale was fully unveiled on the Visit Las Vegas website on Monday morning, September 22. Offers will end just before midnight on September 26.

Once considered a city of bargains and cheap eats, Las Vegas has recently gained a reputation for being less affordable than in years past. This pricing problem is a major reason tourism in Las Vegas has tanked so hard. The new campaign aims to alleviate the pricing issue and inspire new tourism. Below are just a few of the Fabulous 5-Day Sale deals available from now until September 26.