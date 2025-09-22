Las Vegas' Top Deals During Its First-Ever Citywide Sale
It's Vegas, baby, and the Fabulous 5-Day Sale has landed. The undisputed most fun city in America launched an exclusive, first-of-its-kind promotion on Monday, September 22. Coined the "Fabulous 5-Day Sale" by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the event features exclusive deals on hotels, dining, experiences, entertainment, and more. If you remember the old Ikea semi-annual sale commercials with the woman running out of the house shouting, "Start the car," you can think of this as the citywide equivalent of those deals. Possibly the ultimate Vegas-centric promotion of the century, the Fabulous 5-Day Sale will have you shouting and jumping for joy while grabbing some unbelievable limited-time deals.
Part of the "Welcome to Fabulous" campaign, which started earlier this month with TV ads, billboard takeovers, and pop-up events, the sale was fully unveiled on the Visit Las Vegas website on Monday morning, September 22. Offers will end just before midnight on September 26.
Once considered a city of bargains and cheap eats, Las Vegas has recently gained a reputation for being less affordable than in years past. This pricing problem is a major reason tourism in Las Vegas has tanked so hard. The new campaign aims to alleviate the pricing issue and inspire new tourism. Below are just a few of the Fabulous 5-Day Sale deals available from now until September 26.
Hotels and resorts
Score a myriad of discounts on the best hotels on the Las Vegas Strip and beyond. While great deals can be had at dozens of properties, there are a few standouts as well. For example, at the Fontainebleau, one of Vegas's newest ultra-glam properties with star chefs and luxe shopping, guests can receive 20% off published room rates with a $50 daily dining credit, free parking, and no resort fees. Standard room rates can be as low as $160 plus resort fees and parking. Talk about a great way to go all-out luxury without breaking the bank!
The plush and ultra-hop Palms Casino Resort, which boasts the Empathy Suite, one of the world's most expensive hotel rooms, is also offering up to 50% off its usual accommodation rates plus free parking and zero resort fees. Room rates with the special discount are as low as $77.99 per night. Besides its wildly luxurious suite, Palms is known for its vibrant pool scene and its hip restaurants, bars, and lounges.
If you love downtown Las Vegas' retro vibes and can't resist a bet, The Plaza Hotel & Casino, a vintage gem in the heart of downtown, is offering 25% off nightly rates, plus a $25 dining credit and a $25 free bet. You can only use your free bet on even money bets in the casino (excluding Liberal 21), and the free bet is good for a single use, regardless of whether you win or lose. Travel must be before December 30, and a two-night minimum stay is required.
Dining and cocktails
If you thought the golden days of cheap Vegas brunches and steak dinners were a thing of the past, think again. The all-you-can-eat brunch of your dreams can be had for $19.99 at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen at the Horseshoe. This is Fieri's latest dining endeavor and features dozens of HD screens so you don't miss a moment of your favorite game. Favorite brunch items include delicious dishes like Fieri Family French Toast with banana custard and crispy smoked bacon, Off Da Hook Biscuits n' Gravy smothered in jalapeño-sausage sauce, and Dragon's Breath Chili with beans, beef, Italian pork sausage, and fire-roasted chiles, smothered in sour cream. Add a bottomless drink option for an additional $10.
For an authentic Italian experience, Eataly at Park MGM is offering a special three-course, prix fixe "Taste of Napoli" for $36 per person. Meanwhile, serious protein lovers can score yesteryear prices at the Tony Roma's in the Fremont Hotel & Casino, which is offering a prime rib dinner for only $15.99. That's a price to salivate over! If you are coming to town to party, Vegas has you covered there, too. Station Casinos is offering $3 beers and shots plus $1.99 margaritas, while Blonde's Bar & Grill at the Miracle Mile Shops is feeling mighty generous with a $20 all-you-can-drink Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Shows, sports, and other experiences
As the city that never sleeps, big-name entertainment is a huge draw for Vegas visitors. The Fabulous 5-Day Sale is offering opportunities to score tickets to performances by music legends, including Erykah Badu for $50 and Rod Stewart for $40. Keep in mind that the standard ticket prices for shows by R&B icon Erykah Badu at Resorts World and classic rocker and now crooner Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace are normally upwards of $100. These are likely once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to see music dynamos during limited Vegas residencies at such incredible price points.
If reggae is more your jam, the Reggae Rise-UP Vegas Festival runs October 3 to 5 at the Downtown Vegas Event Center. Single-day, general admission tickets during the Fabulous 5-Day Sale are 50% off for a full day of music, food, merchandise, and camaraderie with other reggae fans. The normal price is $80 per day for general admission. With the sale, pay the price you were expecting and get an extra whole day of festival vibes. Sports lovers, don't feel left out. You can score tickets to three Vegas Golden Knights ice hockey games for only $59 each. These are among the biggest matches of the season and include a New Year's Eve game with the Nashville Predators.
Looking to get married? Zipline until your head bursts? Shop till you drop? Additional deals abound, such as VIP discounts at favorite Las Vegas shopping centers, such as the Canal Shoppes and Las Vegas Premium Outlets. Book your wedding this week with Viva Las Vegas and save $200 on package upgrades, or challenge your airtime stamina with unlimited ziplining for $69 from Slotzilla.