Protect Shoes In Your Luggage With An Unexpected, Affordable Common Kitchen Item From IKEA

Every traveler loves a good packing hack, especially if it's free or affordable. From this plastic straw hack for packing your jewelry to this surprisingly genius organizing tip from Samantha Brown, there's tons of surprising advice out there that will improve your packing skills and help you enjoy your vacation even more. One additional piece of packing advice: You can protect your fancy shoes from scuffs with an unexpected, affordable, common kitchen item from IKEA. The humble IRIS oven mitt can do double duty as shoe storage.

As writer Anna Goldfarb explains in a 2019 article for home cooking publication the Kitchn, an IKEA oven mitt — priced at just $3 — not only protects shoes from scuffs, it can also provide padding for fragile souvenirs. "Stuff your fancy shoes in a pair to protect them from scratches and spills. They also provide padded protection for gifts and trinkets you want to bring home," she advises. If you're bringing high heels, you can simply stick the heel in the oven mitt's thumb area. While the model Goldfarb was writing about in 2019 has since been discontinued, the similar HILDEGUN oven mitt is the same shape and price, just with a slightly different design. Of course, you can use pretty much any oven mitt for this purpose, no matter where it's from.