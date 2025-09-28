Arizona's Memorial State Park Is A Somber Yet Beautiful Tribute In The Heart Of The State's Rugged Landscape

Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park sits within a scenic valley about an hour and a half north of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, at the confluence of the Weaver Mountains and the Bradshaw Mountains (two of the state's most underrated mountain ranges). With the magnificent Prescott National Forest not far away, Granite Hotshots Memorial State Park has no shortage of the epic desert vistas and distinctive biodiversity that you would expect from any Arizona park.

This landscape is not without dangers, however, as the world tragically saw in 2013. In late June of that year, a lightning strike sparked a wildfire that eventually consumed more than 8,000 acres of land. With the fire threatening the nearby communities of Yarnell and Peeples Valley, several firefighter crews were dispatched to try to combat the blaze. One of these crews was the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite team of firefighters who specialized in controlling wildfires in particularly difficult terrain. Unfortunately, even with their immense skill and experience, this particular fire would end in tragedy.

On June 30, two days after the fire started, sudden wind shifts caused the rapidly-moving fire to unexpectedly change directions, trapping the hotshot crew. Despite last-minute emergency tactics, 19 of the 20 Granite Mountain Hotshots perished in what would be the deadliest firefighter event since the attacks of September 11, 2001. Soon after, the Arizona legislature passed a bill to establish the site of the fatalities as a new state memorial. After a year of development, Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park opened to the public in November 2016.