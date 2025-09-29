The 'Gateway To The Oregon Caves' Is A Mountain City With Wine, Natural Wonders, And Treehouse Stays

Tucked into the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Cave Junction sits about 40 miles south of Grants Pass, a friendly riverfront city brimming with beauty, antiques, and wineries. If you're flying to the area, you can land about 55 miles northeast in Medford at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport (MFR), and rent a car to reach your destination.

Surrounded by an array of attractions, the obvious star of Cave Junction is the Oregon Cave National Monument. Formed by acidic rainwater molding marble rock into a cavern of mystery, the cave is only accessible via guided tours, which wind through a maze of dark passageways marked by impressive calcite formations and other hidden geological wonders.

If you're booking a tour, you have several options. The Discovery Cave Tour takes you on a 90-minute journey through the cave, descending 220 feet below the ground for an underground hike. Not recommended for faint hearts or weak knees, the trek ascends over 520 steep and narrow steps, with low-hanging ceilings and plenty of dark corners to explore. (Don't be surprised if you see a bat or two hanging ominously among the stalactites.) During the summer, you can book a Candlelight Cave Tour, which lets you walk through the belly of the ancient cave guided by the glow of a candle lantern. Or, for a deeper dive, you can book the Off-Trail Caving Tour. Also, only available in the summer, the three-hour journey lets you belly crawl and wriggle your way through the smallest crevices of the cave, with some spaces as narrow as 19 inches wide (claustrophobes beware). The caves can fill up quickly in the summer, so be sure to make your online reservation in advance.