The 'Gateway To The Oregon Caves' Is A Mountain City With Wine, Natural Wonders, And Treehouse Stays
Oregon is a state of many wonders. Boasting endless outdoor recreation from forest to coast, trendy cities like Portland, and undiscovered mountain wine regions brimming with charm, the Beaver State has something to offer every traveler. However, a region that doesn't get as much recognition is Southern Oregon, which is sprinkled with gems such as Ashland, Oregon's 'Broadway of the West Coast'.
Situated just 15 minutes north of the California state line, Cave Junction is another Southern Oregon gem that deserves its time in the spotlight. Revered as the 'Gateway to the Oregon Caves,' the mountain city serves as a passageway to the Oregon Caves National Monument, a marble-walled geological marvel that was discovered in 1874.
Beyond the iconic cave, Cave Junction is home to a treasure trove of wineries, a small but mighty wildlife park with big cats, and an enchanting forest resort adorned with bookable treehouses. Sitting in the crosshairs of indoor and outdoor adventures, Cave Junction is the perfect destination for a unique, well-rounded Oregon retreat.
Exploring the dark and wondrous Oregon Caves
Tucked into the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Cave Junction sits about 40 miles south of Grants Pass, a friendly riverfront city brimming with beauty, antiques, and wineries. If you're flying to the area, you can land about 55 miles northeast in Medford at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport (MFR), and rent a car to reach your destination.
Surrounded by an array of attractions, the obvious star of Cave Junction is the Oregon Cave National Monument. Formed by acidic rainwater molding marble rock into a cavern of mystery, the cave is only accessible via guided tours, which wind through a maze of dark passageways marked by impressive calcite formations and other hidden geological wonders.
If you're booking a tour, you have several options. The Discovery Cave Tour takes you on a 90-minute journey through the cave, descending 220 feet below the ground for an underground hike. Not recommended for faint hearts or weak knees, the trek ascends over 520 steep and narrow steps, with low-hanging ceilings and plenty of dark corners to explore. (Don't be surprised if you see a bat or two hanging ominously among the stalactites.) During the summer, you can book a Candlelight Cave Tour, which lets you walk through the belly of the ancient cave guided by the glow of a candle lantern. Or, for a deeper dive, you can book the Off-Trail Caving Tour. Also, only available in the summer, the three-hour journey lets you belly crawl and wriggle your way through the smallest crevices of the cave, with some spaces as narrow as 19 inches wide (claustrophobes beware). The caves can fill up quickly in the summer, so be sure to make your online reservation in advance.
Exploring above-ground in Cave Junction
When you're ready to come up for air, Cave Junction offers plenty of above-ground adventures. Nestled within Southern Oregon wine country is an area brimming with vineyards and wineries that are ripe for the tasting. West of the Oregon Caves is Foris Vineyards, a Rogue Valley gem since 1974. Situated on 225 picturesque acres in the Siskiyou Mountains, the scenic backdrop is ideal for savoring sips of award-winning wines.
Wine and cats go hand-in-hand, and you can see some big ones at the Great Cats World Park. Situated along the Redwood Highway a mile south of Cave Junction, the 11-acre animal sanctuary is home to over 50 wild cats, including tigers, snow leopards, jaguars, and lions. For $22, you can get up close and personal (but not too close!) to some of the world's most fiercely beautiful felines. From Sugar and Spice (a majestic pair of White Bengal Tigers) to everything nice, it's a treat to see the exotic cats thriving in an environment that supports the preservation of some of the world's most endangered species.
When you're ready to call it a night, you'll find one of Oregon's most unique forest retreats at Out 'n' About, a quirky treehouse resort offering endless outdoor adventures. Book a 420-friendly treehouse, like the Kush Kabin or the USS Mary Jane, where you can unwind high above the forest floor. Or, settle into the "Treesort," whose tallest accommodation is the 47-foot high Majestree. There's also a cozy cabin to rent on the ground in case you're afraid of heights. Wherever your journey may lead, Cave Junction is the gateway to some of Oregon's quirkiest, most awe-inspiring delights.