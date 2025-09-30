Wassama Round House State Historic Park is free to visit. It's open year-round and you are warmly invited to explore the area; however, there are a few guidelines to follow: You're not allowed to take photos inside the roundhouse, you cannot walk on the millstones, and you need to pick up your garbage, keep your pet on a leash, and clean up after them. While visitors can attend the annual Gathering Day, other private ceremonies are exclusive to the Indigenous people.

If you're wondering how to reach the state park, your best bet is to fly into Fresno Yosemite International Airport, which is about 55 miles from the nature reserve. Once on the road, drive along Highway 49 until you reach Ahwahnee. There's a parking area and a restroom, but be advised that the round house does not offer wheelchair access. If you are based in Sacramento — the Californian town nicknamed "America's farm-to-fork capital" — the drive takes around three hours; travel time is about the same if you start from San Jose, located half an hour from California's wealthiest suburb in 2025.

The state park also provides an ideal outdoor day out, where you can walk or rest around its 27-acre green space. If you prefer hiking, take a look at Wassama Round House Trail. It's a short, easy, family-friendly path that takes only two minutes to complete. Camping is not allowed in the park, but there are nearby options available for you to choose from. Alternatively, you can embark on an adventurous road trip to explore every national park in California, potentially starting from Yosemite National Park, located less than 22 miles from Wassama Round House State Historic Park.